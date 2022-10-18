Read full article on original website
Crawford: Spence Didn’t Want The Fight As Bad As I Did; I Agreed To All Of Their Bullsh!t
Terence Crawford wouldn’t wait any longer. The unbeaten WBO welterweight champion contended Thursday night that the announcement of his fight with David Avanesyan shouldn’t have come as all that much of a surprise to Premier Boxing Champions founder Al Haymon or the rival Haymon advises, Errol Spence Jr. Crawford told ESPN.com that he informed them repeatedly that he would box before the end of 2022, whether it was versus Spence or another opponent.
Growing Concern On Spence's Side That Crawford's Team Isn't Committed To Fight
When Errol Spence Jr.’s representative sent back another revised contract to Terence Crawford’s attorney early this month, those working on Spence’s behalf were optimistic that it would lead to the consummation of a deal for the unbeaten welterweight champions to finally fight at some point early in 2023.
Adrien Broner on Conor Benn, Positive Drug Test: 'I Would’ve F----- Buddy Up'
Adrien Broner wasn’t too pleased when he heard that Conor Benn tested for a banned substance. The brash multi-weight champion from Cincinnati was often invoked as a possible option for Benn, the rising welterweight whose fight with Chris Eubank Jr., at a 157-pound catchweight, was axed earlier this month after it was revealed that Benn, 26, tested positive for clomifene, a fertility drug that boosts testosterone levels in men. The revelations have cast a dark cloud over a fighter tabbed by many as the next star to emerge from the British boxing firmament.
Shields: If They're Not Paying Me & Franchon Crews Whole Bunch Of Money, Won't Do It
A second fight with Savannah Marshall wasn’t the only rematch mentioned for Claressa Shields after she defeated Marshall on Saturday night in London. Shields also assessed the possibility of facing undisputed super middleweight champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn again. The undefeated Shields beat Crews-Dezurn by unanimous decision in her four-round pro debut in November 2016 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Hearn: Wilder-Ruiz is a Brilliant Fight, I See Him Beating Deontay Wilder
Although countless names spread across the boxing world believed that Deontay Wilder would bounce back nicely, Eddie Hearn was a bit skeptical. Having suffered back-to-back stoppage defeats at the hands of Tyson Fury, Wilder attempted to return to the win column this past weekend as he took on surging contender, Robert Helenius.
Spence Reacts To Crawford-Avanesyan: Everyone Can Now See Who Was The Holdup!
The kings of the welterweight division will have to wait some more if a fight they’ve long been wanting will finally happen. On Thursday, hours after BoxingScene.com senior writer and columnist Keith Idec reported there was growing concern on Errol Spence Jr's side that Terence Crawford's team wasn’t committed to an undisputed championship fight for all of the belts at 147 pounds, Crawford announced that he was skipping on a slugfest with Spence and instead would face Armenian welterweight contender David Avanesyan on Dec. 10 in Omaha on a pay per view that would be distributed by BLK Prime for $39.95.
Shakur Stevenson: “135 Bout To Be Mines”
Although Shakur Stevenson is only 25 years of age, the former Olympic silver medalist has continued to leave an indelible mark in the pugilistic sport. Recently, after truncating the world title reign of Oscar Valdez earlier this year, Stevenson attempted to defend his unified throne against Robson Conceicao in front of his hometown crowd in Newark, New Jersey. Nevertheless, after embarking on a grueling weight cut to make the 130-pound limit, Stevenson was left stupefied as he was unable to shed the final few pounds from his growing frame.
Baumgardner on Mayer: 'She’s Going to Be Salty For a Very Long Time'
Alycia Baumgardner doesn't believe Mikaela Mayer will ever get over her loss. Last Saturday night in front of a sell-out crowd at the O2 Arena in London, Baumgardner defeated Mayer over 10 rounds via close split decision to add Mayer’s WBO and IBF junior lightweight titles to her existing WBC and IBO versions.
Anthony Joshua Ring Return Now Looming For Early 2023
Anthony Joshua is understood to have put his return to the ring back until early 2023 instead of boxing in December. The former WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF heavyweight champion was being targeted at a return on December 17 in London, with Otto Wallin and Chris Arreola both mentioned as possible opponents.
Wilder's Trainer: Joe Joyce Would Be Much Tougher Than Andy Ruiz
Malik Scott, the head trainer for former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, views Olympic silver medal winner Joe Joyce as a very dangerous opponent. Wilder was in action last Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where he wiped out Robert Helenius in a single round with a big right hand.
Mauricio Lara: At Some Point, Leigh Wood Still Has To Fight Me
Mauricio Lara was perfectly fine with hitting the road once again. The featherweight contender from Mexico City was less than two weeks out from challenging secondary WBA featherweight titlist Leigh Wood when a biceps injury forced Wood out of their September 24 clash in his hometown of Nottingham, England. The development briefly left Lara without a fight, before Matchroom Boxing scrambled to have him appear on a planned October 22 DAZN show in his own hometown against Colombia’s Jose Sanmartin.
Photos: Anderson Silva Putting in Work For Jake Paul Clash
A longtime trainer, a new trainer and family dynamics played a big role in helping Anderson “The Spider” Silva wrap up training camp on a positive note in advance of the UFC legend’s mega fight against international superstar and undefeated boxer Jake “The Problem Child” Paul October 29 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., in an event co-produced by Most Valuable Promotions and SHOWTIME PPV (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT). (photos by Esther Lin)
Mark Vicelles-Regie Suganob Junior Flyweight Title Eliminator Ordered By IBF
An all-Filipino clash is in store to determine the next mandatory challenger to the IBF junior flyweight title. Unbeaten contenders Mark Vicelles and Regie Suganob have both accepted an invitation to enter negotiations for a final IBF title eliminator, an IBF spokesperson confirmed to BoxingScene.com on Tuesday. A negotiation period has been ordered, with the two sides given until November 3 to work out terms and avoid a purse bid hearing.
Wilder's Coach: Deontay is The Most Dynamic Fighter in The History of The Sport
A look of both jubilation and awe was etched profoundly across the face of Malik Scott. For countless years, the former heavyweight contender has not only swapped fists with some of the most recognized names in the division’s history but he’s also studied them for a multitude of hours. But while Scott reveres today’s heavyweight crop and those who came long before him, he’s come to the conclusion that Deontay Wilder is simply a cut above.
Floyd Schofield Knocks Daniel Rosas Out In 97 Seconds; Calls For Marc Castro, Keyshawn Davis
Floyd Schofield envisioned his Golden Boy Promotions debut ending in a first-round knockout. The 20-year-old lightweight was prophetic in that perception, needing less than 100 seconds to take out Mexico City’s Daniel Rosas. A clean left hook upstairs put Rosas down and out, producing an immediate ending at 1:37 of the opening round of their DAZN-aired main event Thursday evening from Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California.
Wilder Convinced Top Fighters Will Be Reluctant To Fight Him
Deontay Wilder finds himself in between a rock and a hard place. For approximately a decade and a half, the former Olympic bronze medalist violently dispatched of his competition. However, following back-to-back stoppage defeats against Tyson Fury, his overarching star power appeared to be dimming. But while the Alabama native...
Warren, Arum Defend Against Criticism Surrounding Fury-Chisora Trilogy Fight
A pair of Hall of Fame promoters came fully prepared for the hard sell on their next heavyweight championship event. Bob Arum and Frank Warren expected some resistance to the news of Tyson Fury defending his lineal and WBC heavyweight crown against countryman Derek Chisora in a trilogy clash that was far from in demand. Their bout will take place on December 3 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London, headlining on BT Sport Box Office in the U.K. and on ESPN+ in the U.S. as presented by Arum’s Top Rank and Warren’s Queensberry Promotions.
Connor Coyle Hopes To Reschedule Felix Cash Fight Sooner Than Later
On October 8, Connor “The Kid” Coyle expected to be fighting a ten round contest against fellow unbeaten world rated middleweight Felix Cash at the O2 Arena in London. Coyle-Cash was scheduled to be the co-main event to the Chris Eubank Jr.-Conor Benn matchup, which would air worldwide on DAZN. It was the biggest fight of Coyle’s career.
Mario Barrios Now Training Under The Guidance of Bob Santos in Las Vegas
Mario Barrios (26-2) is making the move to the desert. BoxingScene.com has been advised that the former super lightweight champion will now be training in Las Vegas under the guidance of Bob Santos alongside several other world class fighters in his deep stable. 2022 has been a big year for...
Bill Haney on Devin: "He's One Of The Greats In The Making"
From the moment Devin Haney picked up his first pair of boxing gloves nearly two decades ago, Bill Haney, Devin’s father and trainer, believed that his son would leave an indelible mark before it was all set and done. While the 23-year-old is still in the infancy stages of his career, he continues to prove his father right.
