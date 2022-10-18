Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International AirportAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
Related
Nevada Appeal
Large building at 550 Mallory in Carson City sold
SVN|Gold Dust Commercial Associates said Thursday that it had completed the sale of the building at 550 Mallory Way in Carson City. Jack Brower (CCIM) and Wes Brogan represented the seller for the approximately 119,500-square foot industrial building located near the corner of Mallory and Roop Street in Carson City. The building offers a range of clear height, from 12 feet to 20 feet, as well as several dock-high and at-grade doors.
nnbw.com
Residential project set for historic downtown Carson City acreage
A $3 million land deal in historic downtown Carson City will bring more than 200 “upscale rental residences” by the end of 2024, according to a press release issued by Nevada Premier Commercial. The purchase included two parcels totaling 4.93 acres between North Stewart Street, North Plaza Street,...
mynews4.com
Floating pumpkin patch coming to Reno's Northwest Pool
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — You've heard about bobbing for apples but have you heard bobbing for pumpkins? The city of Reno is putting an interesting twist on choosing the perfect pumpkin this Halloween season. The first-ever Pumpkin Plunge is happening at the Northwest Pool on...
KOLO TV Reno
Third Thursdays at The Basement
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a new event happening Downtown to draw people to an indoor marketplace. The Basement is one of the most historic places in our area. What used to be a post office in 1932, now is a place to study, have a business meeting, or mingle.
mynews4.com
Palisades Tahoe commemorates one year since renaming ski resort
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif (News 4 & FOX 11) — Palisades Tahoe is commemorating one year since renaming its ski resort by hosting a panel with the Washoe Tribe before Indigenous People's Day. Palisades Tahoe was previously known as Squaw, which is a derogatory slur used for indigenous women. The...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Humane Society waives adoption fees this weekend for National Make a Dog’s Day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are lots of beloved animals at the Nevada Humane Society (NHS) looking for their forever homes. A dog named Asher is one of them. NHS took Asher in after he was rescued from a neglectful situation, living in a car with two cats, two people and three other dogs. He was in rough shape, but after love, attention and care for his physical health, Asher has made a marvelous recovery and is ready to be adopted.
mynews4.com
One-of-a-kind service dog training for veterans coming to Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A new service dog training program whose goal is to empower veterans to lead more independent and fulfilling lives in coming to northern Nevada. Liberty Dogs, which was made possible by the Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation, will serve veterans from...
Record-Courier
Clear Creek trail opening draws 300 participants
Around 300 people turned out at James Lee Park in Indian Hills for the first Carson Valley Trails Fest on Saturday, according to organizers. “We’re celebrating all of our strategic partners and most importantly all of our volunteers that have helped build this Clear Creek Trail extension,” Carson Valley Trails Association President Neal Falk said. “You can now go 21 miles from the Valley to all the way to the top of Spooner. That’s because of all the hard work of the volunteers who give their time to the organization.”
KOLO TV Reno
U.S. 395 in Gardnerville back open after water main break
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 9:11 a.m.: The road is now back open. U.S. 395 was closed through Gardnerville following a water main break. It was reported around 3:15 p.m. Thursday. Several people reported a large amount of water flooding the road in the area of 395 and Cemetery...
cohaitungchi.com
Hiking the Historic Donner Pass Train Tunnels in Truckee, CA
The railroad tunnels on Donner Pass provide, unquestionably, one of the most unique hiking experiences at Lake Tahoe. The Donner Pass train tunnels are fun for the whole family, particularly younger kids who find playing in the dark thrilling. But with that darkness comes the inherent risk of tripping and falling. So, bring with you a flashlight or headlamp to assist you on your journey. That said, the tunnel system on Donner Pass is a series of disconnected tunnels.
Redrum Motorcycle Club: Warriors of the road
Redrum Motorcycle Club, not to be confused with the movie The Shining’s Redrum, is the world’s most significant indigenous motorcycle club. Cliff Matias, a native New Yorker, created the club in 2006. He wanted to create a club that would focus on brotherhood, motorcycling, community, respect, responsibility, and supporting family.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
IVGID meeting moved to Monday; Duffield Foundation discusses grant termination
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The special meeting for the general improvement district in regards to the Recreation Center Expansion Project has been moved to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at the Chateau in Incline Village. The meeting was moved so that all trustees could attend. Previously, the meeting was...
KOLO TV Reno
Equal Rights: The focus of Question 1
Much colder weather will drop into the region Saturday with a sharp cold front. Windy, showery weather is expected, with rain changing over to light snow before ending. The first freeze of the fall is possible for Reno Sunday or Monday morning. -Jeff. Fall foliage website. Updated: 11 hours ago.
mynews4.com
Lockdown lifted at Silver Lake Elementary School in Stead
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Silver Lake Elementary School in Stead was briefly placed on a lockdown Wednesday afternoon. The lockdown was lifted within a matter of minutes and students were released. The Washoe County School District hasn't released more information on the lockdown. ------- ORIGINAL...
nnbw.com
Keeping the talent in Northern Nevada
When Shilpi Garg needed to complete a pediatric residency program as part of her medical studies, she left Reno and headed to California’s Central Valley to enroll in the University of San Francisco-Fresno pediatrics scholars program. Garg grew up in Northern Nevada and still has family here. She knew...
livability.com
Why I Built My Business in Reno, Nevada
These business owners came for the lifestyle but appreciate all the perks of doing business in Reno. Location is everything when building a business, so we sat down with two Reno-based business owners — Adam Kiefer of Talage and Relina Shirley of HideIt Mounts — to discuss why they built their companies in the “Biggest Little City in the World.”
KOLO TV Reno
Hillary Schieve seeks another term as Reno Mayor
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “I think now more than ever we are going to see significant impacts; initiatives due to the infrastructure bill,” says Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “The things that are happening in Reno, like regionalizing fire, housing, the financial investment. It is going to be massive..what that takes is someone who truly reaches across the aisle,” she says.
luxury-houses.net
$13,777,888 Stunning Tahoe Mountain Home with a Layout Designed for Easy Living and Entertaining in Incline Village, Nevada
1042 Lakeshore Blvd in Incline Village, Nevada for Sale. 1042 Lakeshore Blvd, Incline Village, Nevada is a stunning home on a sprawling .61-acre parcel on one of the most prestigious streets in Tahoe with abundant natural light and a layout designed for easy living and entertaining. This Home in Incline Village offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1042 Lakeshore Blvd, please contact Mary Kleingartner (Phone: 206-604-1200) at Compass for full support and perfect service.
KOLO TV Reno
Lee House fire determined to be accidental
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire at the historic Lee House has been determined to be accidental, according to Carson City Fire officials. Carson City Fire Chief Sean Slamon says the fire was caused by a commercial coffee pot being left on. The blaze broke out in the early...
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: is Talus Valley (formerly Daybreak) project still moving forward?
Reno, NEV — Viewer Pete Strom wrote in asking if we can find where things stand with the Talus Valley development project in south Reno?. The city of Reno approved the Talus Valley project in 2019. Plans call for 4,000 homes on nearly a thousand acres on what is now open pasture bordered by South Meadows, Veterans Parkway and Donner Springs.
Comments / 0