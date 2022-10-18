Read full article on original website
mynews4.com
Douglas County deputies hospitalized after fentanyl exposure during drug bust
STATELINE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Five Douglas County deputies were hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl during a criminal investigation late Thursday night. Police were conducting a buy/bust operation at Stateline just after 8 p.m. on Oct. 20 when deputies were accidentally exposed to powder fentanyl and suffered overdose symptoms.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Several exposed to fentanyl at Stateline jail
STATELINE, Nev. — Several people were exposed to fentanyl Thursday night at the Douglas County Jail in Stateline, an official said. Multiple agencies responded and about a ¼-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 50 was cordoned off, from Barton Primary Care to Sushi Pier. “We had a fentanyl exposure...
8newsnow.com
Nevada state lawmakers approve more than $750M spending from the American Rescue Plan Act
On Thursday the Interim Finance Committee met and approved $757,050,545 in spending from the American Rescue Plan Act. Nevada was given more than $2 billion originally from the act. Nevada state lawmakers approve more than $750M spending …. On Thursday the Interim Finance Committee met and approved $757,050,545 in spending...
8newsnow.com
Nevada State Police investigating deadly crash in north valley
Nevada State Police are investigating a deadly crash in the north valley. The crash happened just after 9 p.m. near the 215 and North Durango drive. Nevada State Police investigating deadly crash in …. Nevada State Police are investigating a deadly crash in the north valley. The crash happened just...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada AG Ford provides $400,000 for red flag law training
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has announced $400,000 for education and training programs for the state’s red flag law. Grants will also be offered to organizations providing resources to family members looking to help family members in crisis. “Our state’s ‘red flag’ law is...
8newsnow.com
Fallen officer’s family speaks on his death
Weeks after the shooting death of veteran officer Truong Thai, his family spoke out, and explained exactly who he was. Weeks after the shooting death of veteran officer Truong Thai, his family spoke out, and explained exactly who he was. Henderson City Council votes in favor of new casino …
8newsnow.com
Federal agent for Lake Mead sentenced for falsifying credentials
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A former special agent with the U.S. National Park Service in Lake Mead was sentenced by a U.S. district judge for providing false information about his work experience and education for a federal law enforcement job. Daniel Joshua Carnow, 46, pleaded guilty in June of 2022...
mynews4.com
Nevada attorney general Aaron Ford tries to keep seat in race against Sigal Chattah
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Democratic incumbent Aaron Ford is up against Republican challenger Sigal Chattah in the tight race to be Nevada attorney general. The most recent poll, from the Nevada Independent and OH Predictive Insights, showed Chattah with a 39-37 lead among likely voters.
Nevada Athletic Commission Chairman threatens Sheriff Lombardo with charges following UNLV student’s death
The chair of the Nevada Athletic Commission threatened Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo with potential charges during a commission meeting on Tuesday in relation to the death of a 20-year-old UNLV student.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Police warn of ongoing jewelry scam
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is warning residents of an ongoing scam in the area. They say multiple victims have reported being scammed by an adult male described as a larger, Middle Eastern man with a thick accent. In the scam, police say he approaches victims in...
2news.com
Duo Arrested in Connection With Deadly Shooting in Reno
Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting near downtown Reno earlier this month. Police say they arrested 21-year-old Samuel Isaiah Garcia-Kleider and 25-year-old Kenneth Lee Rhinehart Jr., both of Reno. The medical examiner's office says 19-year-old Dayton Manning of Reno died on scene. Police say "the...
news3lv.com
FBI Las Vegas warns voters of election crimes, foreign interference ahead of midterms
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The FBI Las Vegas field office said foreign actors are likely to utilize misinformation tactics ahead of the November midterm elections. The federal law enforcement agency also warned it's monitoring for domestic election crimes such as ballot fraud and campaign finance violations. Adding to concerns...
FOX Reno
Reno Police warning public about man who has been scamming residents
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department is warning citizens about an ongoing scam in the greater Reno area in which a man is approaching victims and tricking or forcing them to give him money. Authorities say multiple victims have reported being scammed by...
2news.com
Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Sparks Officer-Involved Shooting
The Washoe County coroner has released the name of the man shot and killed by an officer at the Sparks Police Department Tuesday morning. The medical examiner says 36-year-old Jason Thorpe of Sparks died on scene. Police say Thorpe fired at least two shots in the area before they fired...
8newsnow.com
Sherry's Forecast: Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, 6:45 a.m.
Sherry’s Forecast: Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, 6:45 …. Sherry's Forecast: Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, 6:45 a.m. Gabby Petito Seen Alive for Last Time in Newly Released …. Gabby Petito Seen Alive for Last Time in Newly Released CCTV Footage ( Town of Jackson Police Department via Storyful) AFAN’s Black...
8newsnow.com
Driver arrested for causing deadly crash in south valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A driver that caused a deadly crash in the south valley has been arrested by Nevada State Police for reckless driving, among other charges. On Oct. 9, officers responded to a ready crash near St. Rose Pkwy and Bermuda Road. According to police, Skyler Trey Flournoy...
Nevada women accused of money laundering after $7 million Ponzi scheme
The U.S Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey announced on Tuesday that a Nevada woman was indicted on charges related to a $7 million advance fee Ponzi scheme.
KOLO TV Reno
$2.1 million announced for pollution sites in east and northern Nevada
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto announced $2.1 million in funding to clean up pollution sites in northern and eastern Nevada. The money comes from President Biden’s Infrastructure Law passed in 2021 and will go to sites in Lincoln and Humboldt counties.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno woman spends life savings after surviving spinal injury
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tiffany Swisher has always loved spending time with her grandchildren. Now, she still enjoys her time with them, just from the confines of a wheelchair. “It’s been a very tough 8 months,” Tiffany said. On February 5th, Tiffany’s life changed forever. She was in...
Nevada boy dies from rare brain-eating amoeba
Health officials believe the boy may have been exposed to the amoeba while swimming in Lake Mead. KSNV's Kay Dimanche reports.Oct. 20, 2022.
