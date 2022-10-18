ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

mynews4.com

Douglas County deputies hospitalized after fentanyl exposure during drug bust

STATELINE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Five Douglas County deputies were hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl during a criminal investigation late Thursday night. Police were conducting a buy/bust operation at Stateline just after 8 p.m. on Oct. 20 when deputies were accidentally exposed to powder fentanyl and suffered overdose symptoms.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Several exposed to fentanyl at Stateline jail

STATELINE, Nev. — Several people were exposed to fentanyl Thursday night at the Douglas County Jail in Stateline, an official said. Multiple agencies responded and about a ¼-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 50 was cordoned off, from Barton Primary Care to Sushi Pier. “We had a fentanyl exposure...
STATELINE, NV
8newsnow.com

Nevada State Police investigating deadly crash in north valley

Nevada State Police are investigating a deadly crash in the north valley. The crash happened just after 9 p.m. near the 215 and North Durango drive. Nevada State Police investigating deadly crash in …. Nevada State Police are investigating a deadly crash in the north valley. The crash happened just...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada AG Ford provides $400,000 for red flag law training

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has announced $400,000 for education and training programs for the state’s red flag law. Grants will also be offered to organizations providing resources to family members looking to help family members in crisis. “Our state’s ‘red flag’ law is...
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Fallen officer’s family speaks on his death

Weeks after the shooting death of veteran officer Truong Thai, his family spoke out, and explained exactly who he was. Weeks after the shooting death of veteran officer Truong Thai, his family spoke out, and explained exactly who he was. Henderson City Council votes in favor of new casino …
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Federal agent for Lake Mead sentenced for falsifying credentials

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A former special agent with the U.S. National Park Service in Lake Mead was sentenced by a U.S. district judge for providing false information about his work experience and education for a federal law enforcement job. Daniel Joshua Carnow, 46, pleaded guilty in June of 2022...
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Police warn of ongoing jewelry scam

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is warning residents of an ongoing scam in the area. They say multiple victims have reported being scammed by an adult male described as a larger, Middle Eastern man with a thick accent. In the scam, police say he approaches victims in...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Duo Arrested in Connection With Deadly Shooting in Reno

Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting near downtown Reno earlier this month. Police say they arrested 21-year-old Samuel Isaiah Garcia-Kleider and 25-year-old Kenneth Lee Rhinehart Jr., both of Reno. The medical examiner's office says 19-year-old Dayton Manning of Reno died on scene. Police say "the...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Reno Police warning public about man who has been scamming residents

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department is warning citizens about an ongoing scam in the greater Reno area in which a man is approaching victims and tricking or forcing them to give him money. Authorities say multiple victims have reported being scammed by...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Sparks Officer-Involved Shooting

The Washoe County coroner has released the name of the man shot and killed by an officer at the Sparks Police Department Tuesday morning. The medical examiner says 36-year-old Jason Thorpe of Sparks died on scene. Police say Thorpe fired at least two shots in the area before they fired...
SPARKS, NV
8newsnow.com

Sherry's Forecast: Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, 6:45 a.m.

Sherry’s Forecast: Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, 6:45 …. Sherry's Forecast: Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, 6:45 a.m. Gabby Petito Seen Alive for Last Time in Newly Released …. Gabby Petito Seen Alive for Last Time in Newly Released CCTV Footage ( Town of Jackson Police Department via Storyful) AFAN’s Black...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Driver arrested for causing deadly crash in south valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A driver that caused a deadly crash in the south valley has been arrested by Nevada State Police for reckless driving, among other charges. On Oct. 9, officers responded to a ready crash near St. Rose Pkwy and Bermuda Road. According to police, Skyler Trey Flournoy...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

$2.1 million announced for pollution sites in east and northern Nevada

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto announced $2.1 million in funding to clean up pollution sites in northern and eastern Nevada. The money comes from President Biden’s Infrastructure Law passed in 2021 and will go to sites in Lincoln and Humboldt counties.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Reno woman spends life savings after surviving spinal injury

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tiffany Swisher has always loved spending time with her grandchildren. Now, she still enjoys her time with them, just from the confines of a wheelchair. “It’s been a very tough 8 months,” Tiffany said. On February 5th, Tiffany’s life changed forever. She was in...
RENO, NV

