Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Metro detective arrested for kidnapping, domestic violence

LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Nellis, Washington

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in a neighborhood near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue. Police say it took place in the 1200 block of North Christy Lane. LVMPD says the victim, a man in his 30′s, was in his car...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

First neon sign revealed

Its the first of eight neon signs set for renovations.. they are a part of the las vegas boulevard improvement project. This included the new gateway arches and giant showgirls as well. The upgrades are meant to carry aspects of the vintage las vegas look into the future. First neon...
LAS VEGAS, NV
zachnews.net

News Alert: Las Vegas, NV: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for man wanted for murder of woman during the night last Monday.

Source: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Information) Pictures: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Courtesy) Las Vegas, Nevada: The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for man wanted for murder of woman during the night on Monday, October 17th, 2022. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Girl, 10, leads police, family of fallen officer down Las Vegas Strip for memorial run

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A 10-year-old girl, with the help of several mourning police officers, blocked off part of the Las Vegas strip Wednesday afternoon to honor a fallen hero. It has been almost one week since Las Vegas Metropolitan Police (LVMPD) Officer Truong Thai was killed in the line of duty. While the department he worked in for 23 years continues to grieve, Fifth Grader Theresa Ann joined them in a mile run down the strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police search for missing woman

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing woman, possibly in severe emotional distress. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing woman, possibly in severe emotional distress. Full interview with Joseph Gloria, Clark...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

3 charged in 21,000 fentanyl pill bust in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three people are facing drug charges after allegedly trying to sell over 21,000 fentanyl pills in North Las Vegas, according to Drug Enforcement Administration investigators. Jesus Rivera, Marco Montes, and Maritza Espada each face charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance, and possession with intent […]
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Woman killed in shooting near Jones, Harmon

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman was shot and killed Monday night in the west Las Vegas Valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened around 11:05 p.m. Oct. 17 in the 6200 block of Craigmont Avenue, near Jones Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Responding officers found a woman...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police looking for January murder suspect

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a suspect in a January murder. LVMPD said the incident happened Jan. 1 at 2:49 p.m. near E. Owens Avenue and Main Street. According to police, the suspect was walking across Owens when he was approached by the...
LAS VEGAS, NV

