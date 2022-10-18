Read full article on original website
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout lossEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Mother-in-law warned police minutes before shooting that killed Las Vegas officer, injured her
The mother-in-law of the man accused of shooting a killing a 23-year Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department veteran warned police about her son-in-law minutes before he shot and killed Officer Truong Thai in a barrage of gunfire.
8newsnow.com
Police: Man shot inside car, search for suspect continues in northeast Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot inside his car in the northeast valley neighborhood. Police: Man shot inside car, search for suspect continues …. Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot inside his car in...
8newsnow.com
Metro detective arrested for kidnapping, domestic violence
Metro detective arrested for kidnapping, domestic …. Metro detective arrested for kidnapping, domestic violence. Shooting reported at Las Vegas-area state senator’s …. Shooting reported at Las Vegas-area state senator’s home, son arrested. “Fast & Furious” comes to life with FuelFest at the …. Fast & Furious comes...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Nellis, Washington
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in a neighborhood near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue. Police say it took place in the 1200 block of North Christy Lane. LVMPD says the victim, a man in his 30′s, was in his car...
8newsnow.com
"Fast & Furious" comes to life with FuelFest at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Fast & Furious comes to life with FuelFest at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. “Fast & Furious” comes to life with FuelFest at the …. Fast & Furious comes to life with FuelFest at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Shooting reported at Las Vegas-area state senator’s …. Shooting...
8newsnow.com
First neon sign revealed
Its the first of eight neon signs set for renovations.. they are a part of the las vegas boulevard improvement project. This included the new gateway arches and giant showgirls as well. The upgrades are meant to carry aspects of the vintage las vegas look into the future. First neon...
Video shows push that ultimately killed Las Vegas security officer by man arrested 49 times
Surveillance video shows the moment a man previously arrested 48 times pushed a Las Vegas hotel security guard to the ground, ultimately leading to his death.
Fox5 KVVU
Jail officers ignored inmate call before he was found dead in cell, Las Vegas police report says
SNWA discusses drinking water after boy dies from brain-eating amoeba likely contracted at Lake Mead. FOX5 goes inside Animal Foundation amid dog illness outbreak, staffing shortages. Recently, the Animal Foundation shelter has been center stage for dozens of dogs getting sick and extreme staffing shortages. When We Were Young Festival...
zachnews.net
News Alert: Las Vegas, NV: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for man wanted for murder of woman during the night last Monday.
Source: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Information) Pictures: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Courtesy) Las Vegas, Nevada: The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for man wanted for murder of woman during the night on Monday, October 17th, 2022. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately...
8newsnow.com
Girl, 10, leads police, family of fallen officer down Las Vegas Strip for memorial run
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A 10-year-old girl, with the help of several mourning police officers, blocked off part of the Las Vegas strip Wednesday afternoon to honor a fallen hero. It has been almost one week since Las Vegas Metropolitan Police (LVMPD) Officer Truong Thai was killed in the line of duty. While the department he worked in for 23 years continues to grieve, Fifth Grader Theresa Ann joined them in a mile run down the strip.
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect accused of killing cellmate was in jail for kicking Las Vegas police officer, report says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The man accused of killing his cellmate at a Las Vegas-area jail was in custody for allegedly kicking an officer, according to an arrest report. Lee Johnson, 30, is accused of killing a fellow inmate at Clark County Detention Center on Oct. 18. Johnson was initially arrested Oct. 7 for battery on a protected person.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police search for missing woman
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing woman, possibly in severe emotional distress. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing woman, possibly in severe emotional distress. Full interview with Joseph Gloria, Clark...
Las Vegas police: Woman rammed car during argument with 2-year-old unrestrained inside
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is accused of repeatedly “angrily” ramming her car during an argument while a 2-year-old child was unrestrained inside the vehicle, police said. Solentino Reyno, 27, is facing charges of child abuse or neglect and attempting to tamper with a vehicle with damage. Officers responded to a call on Tuesday, […]
3 charged in 21,000 fentanyl pill bust in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three people are facing drug charges after allegedly trying to sell over 21,000 fentanyl pills in North Las Vegas, according to Drug Enforcement Administration investigators. Jesus Rivera, Marco Montes, and Maritza Espada each face charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance, and possession with intent […]
8newsnow.com
Bail denied for former Clark County official accused of killing Las Vegas reporter
The former Clark County official accused of stabbing a Las Vegas investigative reporter to death will remain behind bars following a hearing Tuesday morning in Las Vegas Justice Court. Bail denied for former Clark County official accused …. The former Clark County official accused of stabbing a Las Vegas investigative...
Fox5 KVVU
Woman killed in shooting near Jones, Harmon
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman was shot and killed Monday night in the west Las Vegas Valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened around 11:05 p.m. Oct. 17 in the 6200 block of Craigmont Avenue, near Jones Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Responding officers found a woman...
Las Vegas woman accused of 7th DUI arrested hours after leaving court in earlier case
A Las Vegas woman accused of her seventh DUI was recently arrested hours after closing out an earlier DUI case and completing several requirements, before getting pulled over, again, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed.
Former Las Vegas-area public administrator charged with murder may have mishandled client funds
The Supreme Court of Nevada suspended the former Clark County public administrator accused of murdering an investigative reporter from practicing law amid an additional allegation that he mishandled client funds.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police looking for January murder suspect
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a suspect in a January murder. LVMPD said the incident happened Jan. 1 at 2:49 p.m. near E. Owens Avenue and Main Street. According to police, the suspect was walking across Owens when he was approached by the...
Street racing ends in 7-vehicle crash, arrest, Las Vegas police claim
Las Vegas Metro police Traffic Bureau has shared new information on a crash Monday night that they claim was the result of illegal street racing.
