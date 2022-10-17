Read full article on original website
Bielema named to Dodd Trophy Midseason Watch List
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini are off to their best start since 1953 and their head coach is getting some national recognition. Today, Bret Bielema was named to the Dodd Trophy Midseason Watch List. The Illini head coach is one of 20 to be named to this prestigious watch...
Mattoon, Effingham Lineman team scores big at International Lineman's Rodeo
MATTOON/EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A three-man team representing Ameren Illinois' Mattoon and Effingham operating centers took third place in the journeyman lineman pole climb event at the International Lineman's Rodeo in Overland Park, Kansas. >>Central Illinois crews set to compete in "Lineman's Olympics" Journeymen Linemen Jason Kenter (Mattoon), Blake Mette...
Urbana High School senior to host HBCU College Fair
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Senior Amari Johnson invited over a dozen historically black colleges and universities to Urbana High School for an HBCU College Fair. Once Johnson began going on college visits herself, she noticed many other students don't have the opportunity to travel to schools so she wanted to change that.
United Express still serving Decatur - For now
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – United Express is still allowing Decatur flights to be booked through November. In March, Decatur was one of 29 communities SkyWest, the parent company of United Express, indicated it would pull out of due to a pilot shortage within 90 days. However, now in mid-October the airline is still flying here.
U of I Researchers to help end homelessness in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - U of I researchers are partnering with the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act to tackle homelessness in Champaign. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance act is a federal act that was passed to focus on homeless children. Together, they are searching for families with school-aged children to participate in this research.
Annual Coats for Kids drive underway in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The 31st annual Coats for Kids Drive is underway in Decatur. WAND News and Dove, Inc. have teamed up again this year to collect good, used, and new coats for families in need. "The need is still great. Unfortunately there are still a lot of people...
Mount Zion stables bring back donkey basketball tradition
MOUNT ZION, Ill. (WAND) - 3 points on four legs! Mane Street Stables in Mount Zion hosted a donkey basketball tournament. “It’s players playing basketball on live donkeys,” said co-owner Tiffany Euler-Simpson. Teams saddle up and play a game while riding. But here’s the catch... Players must be...
One dead after fatal crash on Illinois Route 105
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- A 27-year-old man was pronounced dead in a fatal two vehicle crash on Illinois Route 105. According to the Macon County Coroner, Clayton T. Miller, of Cerro Gordo, was pronounced dead at 9:30 a.m. on October 13 while at the scene. Illinois State Police report Troopers...
Possible changes for Urbana School District substitute-teacher crisis
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — The Urbana School District is tackling their substitute-teacher crisis by recommending solutions for teachers and substitute teachers. HR Director Angi Franklin suggested a few ideas to the board during their last meeting. One suggestion for the school district was to raise the daily pay for substitutes from $130 to $150.
Two construction workers killed by passenger car
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Scott's Law violations continue to grow according to an announcement from Illinois State Police. Two construction workers on the Iowa/Illinois border were killed by a passenger car less than one hour after an ISP trooper was struck by a semi-truck outside of Effingham. Pearson J....
Community group offers gender affirming items to residents of Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, (WAND)- Through UP and Away, Uniting Pride is offering free gender affirming items for residents of Champaign County. The program has been providing chest binders since April and will now offer waist cinchers. People who apply for the program are welcome to try on different sizes and styles...
Decatur man enters plea for shooting at tattoo artist
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man who authorities said shot at a tattoo artist during an ambush has entered a plea. According to court records, Levron J. Hines, 37, entered a guilty plea to Aggravated Battery with a Firearm. Hines was arrested in Sept. 2020 for Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Felon Possession of a Weapon.
Decatur Mayor's son involved in officer-involved shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - WAND News has learned one of the law enforcement officer involved in Wednesday's officer-involved shooting is the son of Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe. Macon County Sheriff's Deputy Travis Wolfe was not one of the officers injured in the shooting, but according to Decatur Police, Deputy...
89-year-old woman killed in Danville crash
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - An 89-year-old woman was killed in a crash Sunday night in Danville. Police were called out for a two-vehicle accident on US 150 at Jones Crossing just before 7:30 p.m. Edna K. Dalle, 89, was killed in the crash. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. The...
Decatur man found guilty of attempted murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man has been found guilty of attempted murder. Delahn L. Amos, 29, is accused of two different crimes, including the shooting death of 31-year-old Demetrius L. Maclin on Aug. 26, and the attempted killing of a tattoo artist a night later, which authorities said involved a second suspect. Maclin was found dead in a car in the 1200 block of N. Edward St.
Decatur police still investigating armed robbery at Hardee's
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Decatur Police are still investigating an armed robbery at a Hardee's on Eldorado Street. On Monday, DPD asked for the public's help in identifying the suspect who robbed Hardee's on October 7. Victims described a slender man around 6'0" who walked up to the registers with a handgun and demanded money. The cashiers complied and the suspect walked out of the north side doors and ran towards Cerro Gordo Street.
Signs of domestic violence you may not notice
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Signs of violence aren't always visible from the outside. Domestic violence cases each look different from one another. Liz Mackey, Domestic Violence Program Director at DOVE, shared how some underestimate the situation. "So many times with domestic violence, people jump to the physical aspect and the...
