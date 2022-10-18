ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Smartphone maker Foxconn unveils EV for Taiwan brand Yulon

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tz3Ui_0id7EZ9V00

The company that assembles smartphones for Apple Inc. and other global brands unveiled an electric SUV on Tuesday that will be produced for a Taiwanese automaker under a similar contract model.

Foxconn Technology Group said the SUV will be sold by Yulon Motor as the Luxgen n7 starting next year. It said the five-seat vehicle should be able to travel 700 kilometers (440 miles) on one charge. No price was announced.

Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., plans to produce electric cars and buses for brands in China, North America, Europe and other markets. It said clients can modify their appearance and features.

The venture adds to a crowded global market with electrics offered by almost every established automaker and dozens of ambitious startups.

“Hon Hai will certainly redefine the EV industry,” company founder Terry Gou said in a statement.

Foxconn, headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan, is the world’s biggest contract assembler of smartphones and other consumer electronics.

Yulon, founded in the 1940s, assembles vehicles for Nissan Motor Co. and other automakers. The company launched its own brand, Luxgen, in 2009.

The Luxgen n7 is one of five proposed models for potential customers.

On Tuesday, Foxconn also displayed a five-seat crossover, the Model B, and a five-seat double-cab pickup truck, the Model V.

The company previously announced plans for a sedan developed with Italian design house Pininfarina and an electric bus, the Model T.

___

Foxconn: www.foxconn.com

Yulon Motor: www.yulon-motor.com.tw

Comments / 0

Related
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves

By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
The Independent

Anger as Pfizer reveals Covid shots will cost up to $130 when US government pulls free programme

Pfizer’s plan to sell its Covid vaccine for up to $130 a dose once the US government stops buying the shots has been labelled “obscene”. The pharma giant announced on Thursday that it would charge between $110 and $130 per shot once the government phases out its free distribution programme, which could happen as early as next year.Pfizer said in a statement to the Associated Press that it expects Americans with private health insurance or Medicare would still get the vaccines for free.However, advocates for free global vaccine distribution have accused the drugmaker of price gouging just as positive...
The Independent

New Omicron Covid subvariant ‘could be dominant by end of month’ as ‘Scrabble’ strains spread

A new subvariant of Covid’s Omicron strain could become dominant in the UK by the end of the month, an expert has warned, as so-called “scrabble” strains continue to spread. Professor Christina Pagel told The Independent that younger adults who have not been boosted for months could become infected in “significant waves” over winter – which could have a knock-on effect on NHS and school staffing.The World Health Organisation said this week around 300 subvariants of Omicron were now circulating the globe, with all showing signs of increased transmission and immune evasion. These include BQ.1 and its offspring, which...
The Independent

The Independent

889K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy