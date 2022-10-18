Read full article on original website
How are these five graphite shares faring on ASX today?
Graphite is a widely used industrial element. Graphite also plays a key role in battery manufacturing. Graphite is a naturally occurring element which has multiple uses in our daily lives. The element is needed to produce several items such as pencils, lubricants, and electrodes. Graphite also plays a key role in battery manufacturing.
How have these five ASX stocks fared lately?
The ASX 200 closed 1.02% lower at 6,730.70 points on Thursday (20 October 2022). Nine out of eleven significant sectors closed in the red. The Information Technology sector marked the highest fall of 3.76%. The Australian stock market benchmark index S&P/ASX 200 closed in the red on Thursday (20 October...
How AMP’s (ASX:AMP) shares are faring after AUM slip
AMP Ltd (ASX: AMP) on Friday released an update on its third-quarter cash flows and assets under management (AUM). The financial services company said in an ASX filing that its AUM fell by AU$3.7 billion from AU$125.1 billion in Q2 of 2022 to AU$121.4 billion during Q3 of 2022. An improvement was seen in the net cash outflows -- AU$1.9 billion in Q3 21 to AU$0.8 billion in Q3.
Kalkine : ASX to open lower. APA look to acquire Basslink
Australian shares are set to open lower this morning. The APA Group is looking to acquire Basslink. Origin expects Energy Markets Underlying EBITDA to be $500 million to $650 million and Beach Energy quarterly production is down 8% due to Cooper Basin flooding, natural field decline and unplanned outages.
How are Allkem’s (ASX:AKE) shares reacting to quarterly update?
Allkem reported a rise in cash on a quarterly basis. The group revenue stood at AU$298 million in the September quarter. Lithium carbonate sales generated a revenue of nearly US$150 million during the quarter. Allkem Limited (ASX:AKE) on Friday (21 October 2022) released its quarterly activities report for the period...
What is weighing on Coles' (ASX:COL) share price?
Coles' shares were trading 0.725% lower at 10:36 AM AEDT on ASX today. The sectoral performance has primarily pulled down the Coles’ share price. Shares of Coles Group Limited (ASX:COL) started their trade on a weaker note on Thursday morning, falling 0.725% to AU$16.43 apiece at 10:36 AM AEDT despite no price-sensitive information released by the company.
Which ASX penny stocks outperformed the market on October 20? | Kalkine Media
The S&P/ASX200 was lower today, dropping 81.30 points or 1.20%. The fall came after an unenthusiastic night at wall street. The small ordinaries index, too, was treading in the same zone with a registered fall of 2.13% at 1:30 pm today. Despite the gloom that had engulfed the market today, some of the penny stocks were rocketing, defying the broader market movement. The stocks in focus are Tombador Iron (ASX:TI1), Icon Energy (ASX:ICN), MGC Pharmaceuticals (ASX:MXC).
How Fortescue’s (ASX:FMG) shares have reacted to recent announcements
Fortescue (ASX:FMG) shares were trading 0.363% higher at AU$16.580 on the ASX today (as of 10:55 am AEDT, 21 October 2022) FMG’s share price has dropped over 16.22% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, as of 21 October 2022. Shares of Australian materials giant Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX:FMG) were...
Why are NOVONIX (ASX:NVX) shares trading nearly 11% higher today?
NOVONIX announced that its Anode Materials division has been chosen for negotiations to receive funding of US$150 million from the US Department of Energy. Post this update, NOVONIX’s shares were trading 10.978% stronger on the ASX at 1:15 PM AEDT. Today, the battery material explorer NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) shared...
Kalkine: ASX plunges 0.79% | Allkem reports $298m revenue for the September quarter
The Australian sharemarket opened flat today. The ASX200 index was lower, dropping 0.79 per cent. ASX All Ordinaries index was also lower, dropping 0.73 per cent. Meanwhile, the volatility index, the A-VIX, was sharply lower today morning, dropping 6.12 per cent. Watch this video for the latest Australian market commentary, stock market news, business news and more.
Novonix jumps 19.72% on ASX | Woodside production grows 52% | Kalkine Media
The Australian sharemarket traded on a negative note, As of 20 Oct, 10:22 AM Sydney time, the ASX200 was lower, dropping 0.92 per cent to 6,737.40. ASX All Ordinaries was also lower, dropping 0.94 per cent to 6,934.20. The volatility index, The A-VIX was sharply lower today, dropping 7.84 per cent to 16.81 and setting a new 20-day low. Watch this video for the latest Australian Market Commentary, Stock Market News, Business News and more.
ASX 200 rises at open; Chalice Mining up over 7%
Australian shares opened flat on Wednesday. The ASX 200 rose marginally in the opening trade, falling 0.80 points to 6,778.40. Over the last five days, the index has gained 1.97%. Australian shares opened flat on Wednesday after US stocks closed in the green on upbeat earnings, even as choppy trading...
How are ASX banking penny stocks performing today? | Kalkine Media
The Australian market was trading in the green territory, gaining 0.58% in the afternoon. Over the last five days, the benchmark index has gained 2.57% but is down 8.41% for the last year. The small ordinaries index, too, noted a gain worth 0.4% by 1:45 PM. The stocks we explore in this segment are- BNK Banking Corporation (ASX:BBC), Yellow Brick Road (ASX:YBR), Kina Securities (ASX:KSL).
ASX 200 falls at open; Megaport falls over 3%
Australian shares opened flat on Friday. The ASX 200 fell in opening trade, slipping 4.10 points to 6,726.60. On Thursday, the benchmark index ended 1% lower at 6,817.5 points. Australian shares opened flat on Friday after Wall Street closed lower in overnight trade on hawkish comments from US policymakers, offsetting...
Sayona's (ASX:SYA) shares trading in green today
Sayona signed a Québec rail contract for its North American Lithium (NAL) shipments yesterday. The agreement is one of the recent steps taken by Sayona to resume production at NAL, along with the choice of a mining operator, L. Fournier & Fils of Québec. Shares of Sayona were...
ASX 200 closes marginally higher; utilities leads gains
The ASX 200 benchmark index closed up today (19 October), gaining 20.90 points or 0.31% to end at 6,800.10 points. Over the last five days, the index has gained 2.30%, but is down 8.66% for the last year to date. Utilities was the biggest gainer, advancing 0.95% followed by industrials...
Azure (ASX:AZS) shares close 37% up today; here’s why
Azure today (19 October) shared further high-grade lithium assay results from its Andover Project. The managing director of Azure, Tony Rovira, said that the results were very significant. Azure shares closed at AU$0.30 apiece today. The shares of Azure Minerals Limited (ASX:AZS) have marked significant gains on the ASX today...
How BHP (ASX:BHP) shares are trading after production update
BHP shares were trading lower after the release of its first quarter production update. BHP has kept its FY23 guidance unchanged. Shares of BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP) on Thursday were trading in the red, a day after the company released its first quarter production update. The Australian mining and exploration company on Wednesday had announced a sequential drop in copper production, while iron ore production rose in the quarter ending 30 September 2022. However, BHP’s management has reaffirmed all production and cost guidance for FY2023 in its quarterly activities report released on ASX on 19 October 2022.
Redbubble’s (ASX:RBL) share price falls 23% on quarterly update
Redbubble reported a 7% fall in its gross profit for the September quarter. During the quarter, the company posted EBIT loss of AU$17 million. Redbubble cash balance has fallen from AU$89.1 million to AU$74.9 million on a quarter-on-quarter basis. Shares of Australian retailer Redbubble Limited (ASX:RBL) were heading south on...
Kalkine : ASX 200 likely to fall; Wall Street dips on rate concerns | Kalkine Media
Australian shares are poised to end the week on a lower note following volatile overnight trading on Wall Street. The market sentiment was down amidst concerns surrounding aggressive interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. Meanwhile, muted iron ore prices are expected to dent domestic mining shares.
