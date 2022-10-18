Read full article on original website
The Deepest, Cleanest And Biggest Lakes In New Jersey
Do you need more than the shore? Do you love our lakes? In New Jersey, there are over 1,700 of them. As they get ready to freeze over, I find myself getting curious about them. Ever wonder what the biggest lake in New Jersey is? The deepest? The cleanest? The best for fishing? I got the answers for you right here.
Dare To Dine At One Of New Jerseys Most Haunted Restaurants
Everyone loves a good ghost story, especially around this time of the year, right?. New Jersey is known for so many things, and paranormal activity of course is one of them. I'm fortunate enough to have never seen a ghost, I'm not even wholly sure I believe ghosts are real.
See New Jersey Rainfall Totals From An Intense Hurricane Ian
My heart goes out to all those who were effected by Hurricane Ian. This storm tore through areas of Cuba and Florida leaving towns under water and crocodiles swimming in the streets, according to APP.com. That five-day stretch of nonstop rain was unforgettable and not in a good way. My...
New Jersey’s Best Wings Champion Has Been Revealed
This is the time of year in New Jersey when good friends gather to watch a ballgame or a favorite TV show, and there always seems to be a plate of wings somewhere in the picture. That's why we wanted to know where you get the best wings in the entire state of New Jersey.
NJ weather: Beautiful Friday and Saturday, turning iffy Sunday
We will put chilly, frosty mornings behind us for a while, as temperatures rise into the 60s and 70s for the foreseeable future. While the forecast for Friday and Saturday is looking great, a coastal storm system will bring in limited rain and wind for Sunday. It's not a washout though.
The Internet Is Absolutely Fired Up Over This Crazy Map Of New Jersey
New Jersey is definitely a unique state, that's something I can say with confidence. The longer I live and work in the Garden State the more I start to pick up on little idiosyncrasies and traits that each town, and county has. There's always going to be some disagreement on...
Study Says New Jersey Is Not Good At Christmas Decorating
It’s not too long before the most wonderful time of the year will descend upon New Jersey, but all the decorating we do is apparently not enough according to a recent report. You know what happens every Christmas season. People all over the Garden State head up to their...
Finger Licking Good! Major Food Site Names New Jersey’s Best Ribs
There are food websites, and then there’s one of the most respected food websites in the world, and when they announce who has the best ribs in New Jersey, then every foodie in the state pays attention. We are entering comfort food season here in the Garden State, and...
New Jersey Residents Are Adding This Popular Condiment To Their Halloween Costume
So, do you have your Halloween costume all set and ready to go?. My friends and I get together the Saturday before Halloween every year and throw a huge costume party. Each year it gets bigger and better, and this year may be the best one yet. Mainly because, at...
Gigantic! Wow It’s the Biggest Home in New Jersey
When you think houses you probably think three, four, maybe five bedrooms on average. I would say the majority of homes in New Jersey are in the group there. Anything over this average would be considered a big house. This article is about the largest home in New Jersey and...
A special camp helps NJ kids cope with loss in a fun environment
HARDWICK — A free bereavement resource designed to help children who have experienced the death of a loved one to better cope with such a loss is coming to New Jersey this month. Comfort Zone Camp was started 23 years ago by founder and CEO Lynne Hughes who lost...
10 Of My favorite Places to Check Out in New Jersey Before the End of the Year
I love living, playing, and working in Ocean County. There's a little something for everyone in Ocean County - the boardwalks, delicious restaurants, great bars along the water, and even more of my favorite places in New Jersey. Anyone knows that our sunrises are absolutely gorgeous and our cotton candy...
More NJ families may cancel Thanksgiving to save money
Faced with rising food prices and tight budgets, more families are planning to scale back Thanksgiving dinner or cancel plans entirely. Inflation has hit many New Jersey families hard, forcing them to cut back on many expenses. Will that include canceling holiday plans in November?. While specific numbers for the...
Is expensive NJ beach replenishment only helping the ultra-rich?
Over the coming months, the Army Corps of Engineers will be working on several multi-million dollar beach replenishment projects in New Jersey, adding sand to beaches damaged by the remnants of Hurricane Ian and other recent nor’easters and strong storms. Most communities up and down the Jersey Shore support...
NJ: Don’t feed the bears as they prepare for winter denning
As black bears actively begin foraging for food to prepare for their winter denning season, the state Department of Environmental Protection is urging residents to strictly adhere to the guidelines for properly eliminating or securing potential food sources. Property owners, hikers, campers, and other outdoor enthusiasts can reduce the likelihood...
This One Change Could Prevent New Jersey Drivers from Speeding
There are two roadways, maybe one more notorious than the other, where every time drivers enter the on-ramp, they are ready to experience their own road race. The left lane of Garden State Parkway seems to be the lawless lane of top speed. If you’re in it, you’re in it for a purpose.
Gotta Have Aggravation: Is this the Biggest Wawa Pet Peeve in NJ?
If you shop at Wawa, this might be your biggest pet peeve. If you're like me, you visit Wawa several times a week (or day). You know the drill... coffee, hoagies, snacks, hitting the ATM, gas. Later in the day, it's more coffee and another snack. I absolutely love Wawa....
Wednesday NJ weather: Frosty start, cool and breezy finish
The growing season has officially ended across most of New Jersey, as frosty and even frozen temperatures reached deep into South Jersey Wednesday morning. As thermometers bottom out, it looks like this will be our coldest morning since early May. Wednesday morning's low temperatures as of 6:30 a.m., according to...
It’s a Spectacular Spooky Weekend in Historic Smithville, New Jersey
It's less than two weeks until Halloween so it's the last couple of weekends before Halloween. This weekend will feature a lot of spooky events for the family to enjoy, including in the historic town of Smithville, New Jersey. If you have never been to historic Smithville you need to...
Inflation expected to be ‘a little worse’ for NJ shore shoulder season
Steel Pier in Atlantic City was bracing for a 25% to 30% drop in revenue in 2022 compared to one year prior. Unfortunately, their estimates were pretty close — the summer came in 22% under 2021's numbers. "We saw the volume, we didn't see the spend," said Anthony Catanoso,...
