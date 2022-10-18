ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

The Deepest, Cleanest And Biggest Lakes In New Jersey

Do you need more than the shore? Do you love our lakes? In New Jersey, there are over 1,700 of them. As they get ready to freeze over, I find myself getting curious about them. Ever wonder what the biggest lake in New Jersey is? The deepest? The cleanest? The best for fishing? I got the answers for you right here.
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore.

