These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Texas AG Paxton wants prosecutors to investigate controversial Plano drag showAsh JurbergPlano, TX
The pumpkin pie from this Dallas bakery was just named "the best in the world."Ellen EastwoodDallas, TX
WaBa Grill Set to Enter Texas After One Of The Chain’s Franchisee Inked a 10-Store Development DealMadocTexas State
Footage of controversial drag show in Plano goes viralAsh JurbergPlano, TX
FOX Sports
How the Vikings made a key offensive adjustment, and what it shows
The Minnesota Vikings are 5-1, and while they haven't enjoyed the most convincing of wins, their best football may still be ahead of them. There are many reasons to be encouraged by what we've seen so far out of new head coach Kevin O'Connell. He operates out of the Shanahan/McVay offensive tree, most recently calling plays for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams prior to getting the head job for the Vikings.
FOX Sports
1-win Texans, Raiders blame missed chances for losses
The Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders spent their bye weeks in similar fashion. The AFC's only one-win teams had extra time to try to figure out why they are looking up at the rest of the conference in the standings despite being competitive almost every week. “I actually got...
FOX Sports
Vikings winning under O'Connell as 'situational masters'
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — More than one-third of the way through their first season under coach Kevin O’Connell, the Minnesota Vikings have the only two-game lead among the NFL’s eight divisions. The question about how close this team is to seriously contending for the Super Bowl — with...
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
FOX Sports
Did Russell Wilson retire 'Let's Ride?' An investigation into the Broncos QB
Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos dropped to 2-4 on the season after losing 19-16 to their division rival Los Angeles Chargers Monday night. After Wilson showed flashes of his perennial-Pro-Bowler-self in the first quarter, the quarterback struggled to finish the game as the Broncos blew an early 10-0 lead.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 7: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
FOX Sports' staff of NFL writers has assembled a comprehensive guide to every game that will be played in Week 7, laying out the full schedule, telling you what to expect and making predictions on the outcomes. Make sure to check the site and app throughout the season for great analysis and storytelling each week.
FOX Sports
Can the Philadelphia Eagles finish the regular season undefeated?
It’s probably too early to talk about the odds of the Philadelphia Eagles going unbeaten in the regular season. Or is it?. Let’s first talk about the next game where the Eagles are underdogs. Then we’ll talk about that whole perfect season thing. Sound good?. As Philly...
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 8: UCLA will cover, other best bets
It’s already Week 8 in the college football season!. Last weekend, the home teams handled their business in big spots, and now it's time to look ahead to how the home teams will fare this week. My Ducks are at home this week. Are they one of the teams...
FOX Sports
MLB Championship Series top plays: Astros lead Yankees in Game 2
Two of the best teams in baseball met again Thursday, as the Houston Astros played host to the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series. The Astros lead the series 1-0 after topping the Yankees, 4-2, in Game 1 on Wednesday. Framber Valdez is on...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 7 top plays: Murray, Cardinals drop Dalton, Saints on TNF
Week 7 of the NFL season kicked off with Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals defending their home turf and taking down Andy Dalton and the New Orleans Saints, 42-34, in an NFC tilt on Thursday Night Football. The Cardinals improved to 3-4 on the season, while the Saints fell...
FOX Sports
Wisconsin confident it can keep winning without Johnny Davis
Wisconsin no longer has a future NBA lottery pick to lead the way as the Badgers attempt to outperform preseason expectations for a second straight year. Johnny Davis has moved on to the Washington Wizards after helping the Badgers win a share of the Big Ten title last season. His exit leaves the Badgers with a giant hole to fill.
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 8: How to bet Iowa-Ohio State
The Iowa Hawkeyes travel to Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in a Big Ten battle for college football in Week 8 on FOX. Iowa comes into this conference matchup with a 3-3 record and on the heels of a two-game losing streak. The Hawkeyes fell to Michigan in Week 5 27-14 and Week 6 to Illinois by a score of 9-6.
FOX Sports
Why Ohio State's offense is about to get even scarier
There is plenty of football to be played between now and the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis, but it’s beginning to feel like a four-team race toward Lucas Oil Stadium. In the Big Ten East, No. 4 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State are the class of the...
FOX Sports
Rodgers, Packers look to get back on track at Washington
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers walked into the locker room after a practice this week and felt a lively vibe that belied a rare Green Bay Packers losing streak. They've lost two in a row during the same regular season for the first time since Matt LaFleur took over as coach in 2019. Green Bay has the chance to end the skid at the Washington Commanders on Sunday.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 7: Roar with the Bengals, stay with the Jets, more best bets
Another week of betting on the NFL is another week I am soaring high with the Jets! After they went into Green Bay and left not only with a win, but a Lambeau Leap, the skies are theirs to fly. Also, there is a little tidbit on the Bengals defense...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 7: How to bet Jets-Broncos, pick
The New York Jets are heading to Colorado to face the Denver Broncos in a Week 7 matchup. The surging Jets are coming off a 27-10 win over the Green Bay Packers, while the Broncos lost to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football 19-16. Here's everything you need...
FOX Sports
Atop AFC South, Titans have rare chance to sweep Colts again
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans know too well how much the Indianapolis Colts, especially owner Jim Irsay, want to flip the script in this AFC South rivalry. The Titans have won four straight and five of six against a team that dominated this series when the Colts had Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck at quarterback.
FOX Sports
2022 MLB Playoffs: Astros' Jeremy Peña is over the Carlos Correa comparisons
HOUSTON — "We don’t miss Carlos Correa — that’s for sure." Those were the words of a Houston-based Uber driver and self-described die-hard Astros fan as we journeyed to Minute Maid Park on Thursday. The sentiment arrived one day after Astros rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña went 3-for-4 with a home run in the team's 4-2 win over the Yankees, giving Houston a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven ALCS.
FOX Sports
Veteran Eric Staal joins Florida Panthers on 1-year deal
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Veteran forward Eric Staal and the Florida Panthers have agreed to terms on a one-year, $750,000 contract, a deal that makes him a teammate again with his younger brother Marc Staal. Eric Staal will not play in Florida's game Friday night against the Tampa Bay...
FOX Sports
How Christian McCaffrey trade impacted 49ers' Super Bowl, NFC odds
As Thursday Night Football unfolded, a jolt of news overtook the game as the prime-time attraction. The San Francisco 49ers made a deal with the Carolina Panthers to acquire running back Christian McCaffrey. That sent a rumble through Super Bowl, NFC championship, and even NFL MVP odds. And, to a much lesser extent, NFL Week 7 odds.
