BHP shares were trading lower after the release of its first quarter production update. BHP has kept its FY23 guidance unchanged. Shares of BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP) on Thursday were trading in the red, a day after the company released its first quarter production update. The Australian mining and exploration company on Wednesday had announced a sequential drop in copper production, while iron ore production rose in the quarter ending 30 September 2022. However, BHP’s management has reaffirmed all production and cost guidance for FY2023 in its quarterly activities report released on ASX on 19 October 2022.

1 DAY AGO