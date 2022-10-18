Read full article on original website
How are Allkem’s (ASX:AKE) shares reacting to quarterly update?
Allkem reported a rise in cash on a quarterly basis. The group revenue stood at AU$298 million in the September quarter. Lithium carbonate sales generated a revenue of nearly US$150 million during the quarter. Allkem Limited (ASX:AKE) on Friday (21 October 2022) released its quarterly activities report for the period...
How are these four ASX insurance shares faring today?
Insurance companies are known for compensating against any loss, damage, death or accident to both individuals and businesses. In Australia, the insurance market primarily consists of general insurance, life insurance, health insurance and travel insurance. Insurance can be defined as an affirmation offered to individuals and businesses by a company...
Why are NOVONIX (ASX:NVX) shares trading nearly 11% higher today?
NOVONIX announced that its Anode Materials division has been chosen for negotiations to receive funding of US$150 million from the US Department of Energy. Post this update, NOVONIX’s shares were trading 10.978% stronger on the ASX at 1:15 PM AEDT. Today, the battery material explorer NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) shared...
How AMP’s (ASX:AMP) shares are faring after AUM slip
AMP Ltd (ASX: AMP) on Friday released an update on its third-quarter cash flows and assets under management (AUM). The financial services company said in an ASX filing that its AUM fell by AU$3.7 billion from AU$125.1 billion in Q2 of 2022 to AU$121.4 billion during Q3 of 2022. An improvement was seen in the net cash outflows -- AU$1.9 billion in Q3 21 to AU$0.8 billion in Q3.
Shree (ASX:SHH) uncovers pegmatite at historical work sites at Dundas, shares jump
Shree Minerals has identified pegmatite drill chips at historical work sites within the Dundas Project. The samples collected of the spoil will be assayed for lithium, the pathfinders Cs and Ta and REEs. A cultural heritage survey was completed within southern part of E63/2046 in October 2022. Shree plans to...
How did these ASX-listed energy penny stocks perform on Friday? | Kalkine Media
The Australian shares opened flat today after Wall Street closed lower overnight trade. However, defying the odds, the energy sector was green, witnessing gains worth 0.17%. The stocks we explore in this segment- Hydrocarbon Dynamics (ASX:HCD), Cauldron Energy (ASX:CXU), Renascor Resources (ASX:RNU).
R3D Resources (ASX:R3D) appoints new chairman, receives loan note to fuel exploration
R3D Resources has appointed Mr Jihad Malaeb as Chairman. R3D plans to execute an AU$500k loan note from Mr Malaeb on attractive terms. During the AGM of 2022, the company will seek shareholder approval for the participation of directors in a placement at AU$0.10 to raise AU$330k. R3D Resources Limited...
What is weighing on Sezzle’s (ASX:SZL) share price?
On Tuesday, Sezzle said that it had entered into a new US$100 million credit facility. At 1.49 PM AEDT, Sezzle's shares were trading at AU$0.53 apiece, down 0.93%. Shares of Sezzle Inc (ASX:SZL) were trading lower on Wednesday despite no price-sensitive news shared by the company. At 1.49 PM AEDT, Sezzle's shares were trading at AU$0.53 apiece, down 0.93% on ASX. This underperforms ASX 200 index which was 0.44% up at 6,808.80 points.
What is happening with Piedmont Lithium’s (ASX:PLL) shares today?
Piedmont’s shares were trading at 0.85 apiece, down 7.10% on ASX at 12.34 PM AEDT. The company has been selected for a US$141.7 million grant from the US Department of Energy (DOE). Shares of Piedmont Lithium (ASX:PLL) were trading lower on Friday despite no major price-sensitive news shared by...
Look through FYI Resources’ (ASX:FYI) progress across HPA project
FYI Resources (ASX:FYI) is developing its high-purity alumina (HPA) project to tap into opportunities in the burgeoning lithium-ion battery market. Last year, the company joined hands with Alcoa of Australia to develop its HPA project. Under a collaboration with EcoGraf, FYI Resources is developing an HPA-doped carbon coating material for...
What has driven Yancoal’s (ASX:YAL) quarterly performance?
Yancoal registered an AU$1.9 million increase in cash position. Run-of-mine coal production during the quarter was 13.2 million tonnes. Since Friday (21 October 2022) morning, the shares are buzzing in the green territory. Shares of Yancoal Australia Limited (ASX:YAL) on Friday (21 October 2022) pushed higher on the ASX. The...
ASX 200 closes sharply lower; IT & materials lead losses
The ASX 200 benchmark index closed down today (20 October), losing 69.40 points or 1.02% to end at 6,730.70 points. Over the last five days, the index has gained 1.33%, but is down 9.59% for the last year to date. IT and materials were the biggest loser, closing 3.76% and...
ASX 200 closes in red; energy gains, utilities leads losses
The ASX 200 benchmark index closed down today (21 October), losing 49.90 points or 0.74% to end at 6,680.80 points. Over the last five days, the index has lost 1.15% and 9.91% over the last 52 weeks. Utilities and A-REIT were the biggest losers, closing 2.11% and 1.51% respectively, while...
Kalkine: ASX plunges 0.79% | Allkem reports $298m revenue for the September quarter
The Australian sharemarket opened flat today. The ASX200 index was lower, dropping 0.79 per cent. ASX All Ordinaries index was also lower, dropping 0.73 per cent. Meanwhile, the volatility index, the A-VIX, was sharply lower today morning, dropping 6.12 per cent. Watch this video for the latest Australian market commentary, stock market news, business news and more.
How BHP (ASX:BHP) shares are trading after production update
BHP shares were trading lower after the release of its first quarter production update. BHP has kept its FY23 guidance unchanged. Shares of BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP) on Thursday were trading in the red, a day after the company released its first quarter production update. The Australian mining and exploration company on Wednesday had announced a sequential drop in copper production, while iron ore production rose in the quarter ending 30 September 2022. However, BHP’s management has reaffirmed all production and cost guidance for FY2023 in its quarterly activities report released on ASX on 19 October 2022.
Why are Pilbara’s (ASX:PLS) shares down nearly 3% today?
Pilbara’s shares were trading at AU$4.94 per share, down 2.85% at 3.18 PM AEDT. This is in line with ASX 200 Materials index, which was trading 2.38% lower at 15,401.40 points. On a sectoral front, materials was one of the worst performing sectors today. Shares of Pilbara Minerals Limited...
Here’s how Telstra (ASX:TLS) shares have performed in a year
Successful FY2022 results, an FY2023 guidance update, and corporate restructuring have helped Telstra perform well. Telstra is an ASX-listed telecommunications firm. Leading Australian telecommunications business Telstra Corporation Limited (ASX:TLS) was seen trading in the green zone on the ASX today (19 October 2022) even though there was no major news or development announced by the company. At 3:52 PM AEDT, Telstra shares were AU$3.88 apiece, up 0.779%.
Here’s why Qantas’ (ASX:QAN) shares are trading higher today
The share price of Qantas Airways hit a new high today. Qantas is currently focused on its share buyback program. Shares of Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) were trading higher on Wednesday, breaching the AU$6 mark for the first since COVID-19’s onset, despite no major price-sensitive news released by the company. The company’s share price touched a new 52-week high of AU$6.08 soon after the market opened today. The share price of Australia’s largest airline was trading 2.372% higher at AU$6.040 apiece on ASX at 12:09 PM AEDT today (19 October 2022).
Redbubble’s (ASX:RBL) share price falls 23% on quarterly update
Redbubble reported a 7% fall in its gross profit for the September quarter. During the quarter, the company posted EBIT loss of AU$17 million. Redbubble cash balance has fallen from AU$89.1 million to AU$74.9 million on a quarter-on-quarter basis. Shares of Australian retailer Redbubble Limited (ASX:RBL) were heading south on...
Sayona's (ASX:SYA) shares trading in green today
Sayona signed a Québec rail contract for its North American Lithium (NAL) shipments yesterday. The agreement is one of the recent steps taken by Sayona to resume production at NAL, along with the choice of a mining operator, L. Fournier & Fils of Québec. Shares of Sayona were...
