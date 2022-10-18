Read full article on original website
Related
College Media Network
UH will switch from Blackboard to Canvas in Fall 2023
UH will slowly switch to Canvas as its preferred learning management system, with Blackboard no longer being available in Fall 2023. In an email sent out to faculty and staff, interim senior vice president for academic affairs and Provost Robert H. McPherson and associate provost for education innovation and technology Jeff Morgan announced the University’s new partnership with Canvas.
Comments / 0