Read full article on original website
Related
The Deepest, Cleanest And Biggest Lakes In New Jersey
Do you need more than the shore? Do you love our lakes? In New Jersey, there are over 1,700 of them. As they get ready to freeze over, I find myself getting curious about them. Ever wonder what the biggest lake in New Jersey is? The deepest? The cleanest? The best for fishing? I got the answers for you right here.
New Jersey’s Most Festive Christmas Town Is A Must Visit
You know what the song says. It's the most wonderful time of the year. According to one study, there is one particular New Jersey town where it's more wonderful than anywhere else. It's hard to call one town merrier than another. How do you really define merry, and who's keeping...
When did New Jersey need so many types of pumpkins?
The pumpkin most of us grew up with is called an heirloom pumpkin. It's the most common type you'll see everywhere this time of year. And I mean everywhere. From garden centers and farm markets to supermarkets, convenience stores and, yes, even at some pharmacies. You'll also see every variety...
Dare To Dine At One Of New Jerseys Most Haunted Restaurants
Everyone loves a good ghost story, especially around this time of the year, right?. New Jersey is known for so many things, and paranormal activity of course is one of them. I'm fortunate enough to have never seen a ghost, I'm not even wholly sure I believe ghosts are real.
See New Jersey Rainfall Totals From An Intense Hurricane Ian
My heart goes out to all those who were effected by Hurricane Ian. This storm tore through areas of Cuba and Florida leaving towns under water and crocodiles swimming in the streets, according to APP.com. That five-day stretch of nonstop rain was unforgettable and not in a good way. My...
New Jersey’s Best Wings Champion Has Been Revealed
This is the time of year in New Jersey when good friends gather to watch a ballgame or a favorite TV show, and there always seems to be a plate of wings somewhere in the picture. That's why we wanted to know where you get the best wings in the entire state of New Jersey.
NJ weather: Beautiful Friday and Saturday, turning iffy Sunday
We will put chilly, frosty mornings behind us for a while, as temperatures rise into the 60s and 70s for the foreseeable future. While the forecast for Friday and Saturday is looking great, a coastal storm system will bring in limited rain and wind for Sunday. It's not a washout though.
Too many people in NJ have no clue how to spell this word
You would think with the crazy towns we have in New Jersey we would have to be great spellers just to navigate. Think about it. We have Succasunna. Absecon. Oaklyn. Bellmawr. After just driving around we ought to be nailing the Scripps National Spelling Bee. But even us smarties in Jersey have our weak spots.
Here’s where to take the kids during the NJ teachers convention
Every year, parents struggle to figure out what to do with the kids during the second week of November when the NJEA has its teacher's convention and New Jersey schools are closed. Many families can't afford to go to Disney, which has become the primary destination for Garden State families...
Gigantic! Wow It’s the Biggest Home in New Jersey
When you think houses you probably think three, four, maybe five bedrooms on average. I would say the majority of homes in New Jersey are in the group there. Anything over this average would be considered a big house. This article is about the largest home in New Jersey and...
Finger Licking Good! Major Food Site Names New Jersey’s Best Ribs
There are food websites, and then there’s one of the most respected food websites in the world, and when they announce who has the best ribs in New Jersey, then every foodie in the state pays attention. We are entering comfort food season here in the Garden State, and...
Do You Live In New Jersey’s Most Beautiful County?
We love living in New Jersey for a lot of great reasons, and one is definitely how beautiful the Garden State is. You may even think you live in the most beautiful part of our state. You’re about to find out. One of the country’s premiere travel sights, Love...
New Jersey Residents Are Adding This Popular Condiment To Their Halloween Costume
So, do you have your Halloween costume all set and ready to go?. My friends and I get together the Saturday before Halloween every year and throw a huge costume party. Each year it gets bigger and better, and this year may be the best one yet. Mainly because, at...
Is Toms River The Best Halloween Town in New Jersey?
So Halloween is right around the corner and it's one of the most popular holidays of the year. Millions will dress up, attend parties, trick or treat, attend attractions, and attend parades. Halloween is fun and it's all about great costumes and candy. Yes for some it's also a good scare. There are plenty of Halloween attractions around New Jersey that will definitely give you a good shock.
A special camp helps NJ kids cope with loss in a fun environment
HARDWICK — A free bereavement resource designed to help children who have experienced the death of a loved one to better cope with such a loss is coming to New Jersey this month. Comfort Zone Camp was started 23 years ago by founder and CEO Lynne Hughes who lost...
Is expensive NJ beach replenishment only helping the ultra-rich?
Over the coming months, the Army Corps of Engineers will be working on several multi-million dollar beach replenishment projects in New Jersey, adding sand to beaches damaged by the remnants of Hurricane Ian and other recent nor’easters and strong storms. Most communities up and down the Jersey Shore support...
NJ weather: Slowly warming up, tracking weekend coastal storm
Fall is in the air. Not just because of the brilliant colors popping, and the accelerating leaf fall, but with our typical warmup-then-cooldown pattern underway. This is a highly "autumnal" forecast. For the third time in the month of October, we find ourselves in a "cool snap" — Thursday will...
Why Are There No REAL ID Appointments Available in NJ?
Why is it so hard to get a REAL ID appointment?Morristown Minute. A simple question from readers, so we did some research and searched for an answer – we found many, and they may upset you.
Wednesday NJ weather: Frosty start, cool and breezy finish
The growing season has officially ended across most of New Jersey, as frosty and even frozen temperatures reached deep into South Jersey Wednesday morning. As thermometers bottom out, it looks like this will be our coldest morning since early May. Wednesday morning's low temperatures as of 6:30 a.m., according to...
10 Commandments for Eating the Perfect Pork Roll, Egg, and Cheese in New Jersey
New Jersey's famous for its pork roll, egg, and cheese. It is pork roll, not Taylor ham. Sorry, it always was and always will be pork roll (sorry North Jersey.) There's a science to eating a really, really good pork roll, egg, and cheese. I was speaking with one of...
Beach Radio
Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mybeachradio.com
Comments / 0