New Jersey State

The Deepest, Cleanest And Biggest Lakes In New Jersey

Do you need more than the shore? Do you love our lakes? In New Jersey, there are over 1,700 of them. As they get ready to freeze over, I find myself getting curious about them. Ever wonder what the biggest lake in New Jersey is? The deepest? The cleanest? The best for fishing? I got the answers for you right here.
When did New Jersey need so many types of pumpkins?

The pumpkin most of us grew up with is called an heirloom pumpkin. It's the most common type you'll see everywhere this time of year. And I mean everywhere. From garden centers and farm markets to supermarkets, convenience stores and, yes, even at some pharmacies. You'll also see every variety...
Is Toms River The Best Halloween Town in New Jersey?

So Halloween is right around the corner and it's one of the most popular holidays of the year. Millions will dress up, attend parties, trick or treat, attend attractions, and attend parades. Halloween is fun and it's all about great costumes and candy. Yes for some it's also a good scare. There are plenty of Halloween attractions around New Jersey that will definitely give you a good shock.
Wednesday NJ weather: Frosty start, cool and breezy finish

The growing season has officially ended across most of New Jersey, as frosty and even frozen temperatures reached deep into South Jersey Wednesday morning. As thermometers bottom out, it looks like this will be our coldest morning since early May. Wednesday morning's low temperatures as of 6:30 a.m., according to...
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

