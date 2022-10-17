ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

sfstandard.com

Who’s Spending What: Homelessness Commission Makes Strange Bedfellows

Proposition C, a measure chiefly sponsored by Supervisor Ahsha Safai, would create a formal commission overseeing the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing (HSH), the city agency chiefly in charge of the city’s homelessness response. Promising accountability over what some locals tartly call “the Homeless Industrial Complex,” Prop C...
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Who’s Spending Money: Donors Pile Into District 6 Race

The money race for District 6 Supervisor has shifted into high gear as both campaigns move past the $400,000 mark, and third-party spending is very much in play. Honey Mahogany—a former aide to former supervisor and current Assemblymember Matt Haney—has received nearly $474,000 to date in her race to represent SoMa, Mission Bay and neighboring areas, putting her campaign war chest in the lead. Her campaign has spent almost $234,000 so far.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Will This New Tax Save SF’s Free City College?

San Francisco City College is asking taxpayers to bet on them once again, but not everyone is convinced. This November, voters will decide on Proposition O, an additional parcel tax that would charge property owners differently depending on the size and use of their property and the owner’s age.
STANDARD, CA
sfstandard.com

Honey Mahogany’s Supporters See Her as the Harbinger of a New Kind of San Francisco Politics

Most candidates for local office would be ecstatic to receive the endorsement of a labor union or a neighborhood political club. But on Monday, two-time Oscar winner Jane Fonda—or, rather, her eponymous climate PAC—parachuted into a race for San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors, declaring her support for Honey Mahogany, a social worker, small-business owner, chief of staff for former Sup. Matt Haney, and caftan-clad RuPaul’s Drag Race competitor who is vying to represent District 6 on the board.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Supervisors Demand Scooter Crackdown, Want Them Banned From SF Sidewalks

Complaining of a “scourge of e-scooter sidewalk riding,” the SF Board of Supervisors passed a resolution Tuesday demanding that scooter companies add geofencing technology to keep people from riding the damned things on sidewalks. Those e-scooter startups have slowly putted their way toward legality after dumping hundreds of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
2urbangirls.com

SF Mayor London Breed attributes fentanyl overdoses in San Francisco to Hondurans

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – San Francisco Mayor London Breed sat down with KQED’s Political Breakdown to discuss the state of the city and her initiatives for public safety and economic development, the impact of her appointments for officials recalled by voters and how the November 2022 elections may affect her agenda for the year ahead and more. The discussion also included her calling out Hondurans as “drug dealers”.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Top Health Official Broke City Rules in Working Six-Figure Nonprofit Gig

A top Department of Public Health official who made a second six-figure salary working for a financially troubled, city-contracted nonprofit did so without proper approvals from the city, The Standard has learned. The city’s Human Resources Department said on Wednesday that it has no record of any secondary employment approvals...
STANDARD, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Santa Clara County sends ballots to non-citizens

Four San Jose non-citizen permanent residents received Santa Clara County 2022 election ballots even though they are not U.S. citizens, according to a concerned family friend and copies of documents reviewed by this newspaper. The four were sponsored by their brother to live in the United States in 2019. Two...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
sfstandard.com

Recovering Addict Matt Dorsey Sells SF on How to Solve Its Drug Crisis

Until this spring, Matt Dorsey spent the bulk of his career selling San Franciscans on the ideas of others. By the time a press statement or an op-ed under his control made its way out the door for public consumption, Dorsey’s fingerprints had usually been wiped clean. People inside the room always knew better.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
californiaglobe.com

Dead Heat In Oakland Mayoral Race According to Oakland Chamber Of Commerce Poll

An Oakland Chamber of Commerce poll released on Wednesday found that that Oakland Mayoral candidates and City Councilmembers Loren Taylor and Sheng Thao are currently in a dead heat less than three weeks before election day. Ever since declaring themselves as candidates for the election late last year, momentum has...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Push to convert empty SF offices into housing

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — During the COVID-19 pandemic many companies turned to remote work, and more than two and a half years later, many buildings in San Francisco still remain empty. Now, there are proposals to repurpose those buildings. State Assemblymember and former San Francisco supervisor Matt Haney, wants to turn the large supply of […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Meet SF’s Dog Owners: A Unique Breed of Voter

Has San Francisco gone to the dogs? That’s an issue that’s up for debate as the city grapples with the complexly intertwined issues of crime, homelessness and drug use. The opening of a luxury dog cafe and the city’s plethora of dog parks makes some wonder whether canines have it better in San Francisco than some humans.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

