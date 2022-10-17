Read full article on original website
sfstandard.com
Who’s Spending What: Homelessness Commission Makes Strange Bedfellows
Proposition C, a measure chiefly sponsored by Supervisor Ahsha Safai, would create a formal commission overseeing the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing (HSH), the city agency chiefly in charge of the city’s homelessness response. Promising accountability over what some locals tartly call “the Homeless Industrial Complex,” Prop C...
sfstandard.com
This SF District Has Been Electing Chinese American Supervisors for 2 Decades. Will That Change?
Terry Hong had long been passionate about Chinese American representation in San Francisco’s politics—until recent years. “I was always instructed, ‘Hey, vote for the Asian guy,’” said Hong, who’s lived in the city’s Sunset District for over 20 years. But now, racial and...
sfstandard.com
Who’s Spending Money: Donors Pile Into District 6 Race
The money race for District 6 Supervisor has shifted into high gear as both campaigns move past the $400,000 mark, and third-party spending is very much in play. Honey Mahogany—a former aide to former supervisor and current Assemblymember Matt Haney—has received nearly $474,000 to date in her race to represent SoMa, Mission Bay and neighboring areas, putting her campaign war chest in the lead. Her campaign has spent almost $234,000 so far.
61,000 homes are empty in San Francisco: report
"It is devastating to realize that for every person sleeping on the streets tonight, there are 14 vacant homes in our city," county supervisor Dean Preston said.
sfstandard.com
‘A Major Shock’: Mayor Breed, SF Budget Analysts Acknowledge Remote Work Is Here To Stay
Mayor London Breed publicly acknowledged this week what many in San Francisco already suspected: the work-from-home trend is here to stay. “Life as we knew it before the pandemic is not going to go back,” Breed said in an interview with Bloomberg News. “We thought people would miss working around other people, but they do not.”
sfstandard.com
Will This New Tax Save SF’s Free City College?
San Francisco City College is asking taxpayers to bet on them once again, but not everyone is convinced. This November, voters will decide on Proposition O, an additional parcel tax that would charge property owners differently depending on the size and use of their property and the owner’s age.
sfstandard.com
Honey Mahogany’s Supporters See Her as the Harbinger of a New Kind of San Francisco Politics
Most candidates for local office would be ecstatic to receive the endorsement of a labor union or a neighborhood political club. But on Monday, two-time Oscar winner Jane Fonda—or, rather, her eponymous climate PAC—parachuted into a race for San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors, declaring her support for Honey Mahogany, a social worker, small-business owner, chief of staff for former Sup. Matt Haney, and caftan-clad RuPaul’s Drag Race competitor who is vying to represent District 6 on the board.
Frustrated by city’s inaction, SF residents ward off encampments with plants
Never before has the Mission appeared so green. Planter boxes of all kinds line sidewalks and come in all shapes and sizes: Wood, aluminum, and sometimes ceramic pots. They bloom with jade, ice plants, aloe and pansies. One neighborhood association has put out at least 106 wine barrel planters on...
SFist
Supervisors Demand Scooter Crackdown, Want Them Banned From SF Sidewalks
Complaining of a “scourge of e-scooter sidewalk riding,” the SF Board of Supervisors passed a resolution Tuesday demanding that scooter companies add geofencing technology to keep people from riding the damned things on sidewalks. Those e-scooter startups have slowly putted their way toward legality after dumping hundreds of...
sfstandard.com
Empty Apartments: 20,000 More Housing Units Were Vacant in 2021 Than Before Pandemic
In an October surprise, the number of vacant residential units in San Francisco increased by 20,000 to 61,000, new data shows, just as voters are considering a vacancy tax on the November ballot. A new report on residential vacancies prepared by the Board of Supervisors Budget & Legislative Analyst’s Office...
2urbangirls.com
SF Mayor London Breed attributes fentanyl overdoses in San Francisco to Hondurans
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – San Francisco Mayor London Breed sat down with KQED’s Political Breakdown to discuss the state of the city and her initiatives for public safety and economic development, the impact of her appointments for officials recalled by voters and how the November 2022 elections may affect her agenda for the year ahead and more. The discussion also included her calling out Hondurans as “drug dealers”.
California Students Are Now Homeless Due To Skyrocketing Rent Costs
California college students are now living in tents after being evicted for not paying their rent; activist groups such as the “Interfaith Tent City” have been started to help combat this eviction crisis.
sfstandard.com
Top Health Official Broke City Rules in Working Six-Figure Nonprofit Gig
A top Department of Public Health official who made a second six-figure salary working for a financially troubled, city-contracted nonprofit did so without proper approvals from the city, The Standard has learned. The city’s Human Resources Department said on Wednesday that it has no record of any secondary employment approvals...
Morgan Hill Times
Santa Clara County sends ballots to non-citizens
Four San Jose non-citizen permanent residents received Santa Clara County 2022 election ballots even though they are not U.S. citizens, according to a concerned family friend and copies of documents reviewed by this newspaper. The four were sponsored by their brother to live in the United States in 2019. Two...
San Francisco is now boycotting most of the United States. That may soon change.
In March, Mission Local wrote that the city of San Francisco was boycotting the majority of the United States — 28 states did not pass the city’s criterion regarding anti-LGBTQ laws, anti-abortion laws, or restrictive election laws disproportionately affecting people of color. In the intervening seven months, that...
sfstandard.com
Recovering Addict Matt Dorsey Sells SF on How to Solve Its Drug Crisis
Until this spring, Matt Dorsey spent the bulk of his career selling San Franciscans on the ideas of others. By the time a press statement or an op-ed under his control made its way out the door for public consumption, Dorsey’s fingerprints had usually been wiped clean. People inside the room always knew better.
californiaglobe.com
Dead Heat In Oakland Mayoral Race According to Oakland Chamber Of Commerce Poll
An Oakland Chamber of Commerce poll released on Wednesday found that that Oakland Mayoral candidates and City Councilmembers Loren Taylor and Sheng Thao are currently in a dead heat less than three weeks before election day. Ever since declaring themselves as candidates for the election late last year, momentum has...
sfbayview.com
Interim-DA Brooke Jenkins poised to abandon police accountability
‘If Jenkins wins, I believe the plan is to dismiss the case of the officer who murdered my nephew’. On Dec. 1, 2017, Keita O’Neil of Bayview Hunters Point was shot and killed by SFPD Officer Christopher Samayoa, who was in his first four days on the job. Keita was unarmed.
Push to convert empty SF offices into housing
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — During the COVID-19 pandemic many companies turned to remote work, and more than two and a half years later, many buildings in San Francisco still remain empty. Now, there are proposals to repurpose those buildings. State Assemblymember and former San Francisco supervisor Matt Haney, wants to turn the large supply of […]
sfstandard.com
Meet SF’s Dog Owners: A Unique Breed of Voter
Has San Francisco gone to the dogs? That’s an issue that’s up for debate as the city grapples with the complexly intertwined issues of crime, homelessness and drug use. The opening of a luxury dog cafe and the city’s plethora of dog parks makes some wonder whether canines have it better in San Francisco than some humans.
