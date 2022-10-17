Read full article on original website
Harry Kane willing to risk World Cup dream with England to fire Tottenham to Premier League glory this season
HARRY KANE is ready to risk his World Cup dream to keep Tottenham in the title hunt. Spurs boss Antonio Conte is adamant that striker Kane will put club before country in his remaining seven games before flying off to Qatar as England captain. A big test awaits tonight with...
Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur result, highlights and analysis as Fred and Bruno Fernandes secure three points
OLD TRAFFORD, MANCHESTER — Manchester United produced arguably their best performance under Erik ten Hag as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0. Second-half goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes secured a fully deserved three points for the Red Devils, who controlled proceedings from start to finish and could have scored many more were it not for Hugo Lloris' brilliance in the Spurs goal.
Reports coming out this evening that Steven Gerrard has been sacked & is currently down the local boozer
There’s strong rumours circulating around social media this evening that Steven Gerrard the former Liverpool captain and now manager of Aston Villa has been sacked as head coach of the midlands club. One tweet that is gaining a lot of traction online is this tweet of a WhatsApp and a picture of the Steven Gerrard holding a baby.
Video Shows Cristiano Ronaldo Disallowed Goal vs Newcastle United Should Have Stood
A video has emerged showing that Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal against Newcastle United have stood, rather than be disallowed.
Lisandro Martinez Reflects On Manchester United 2-0 Tottenham
Manchester United showed their dominance on Wednesday night as dispatched Tottenham by two goals to nil. Lisandro Martinez was a part of a defence that put in a fantastic clean sheet performance. Erik Ten Hag has all the right to be incredibly proud of his sides performance. Martinez once again...
Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood remanded in custody, trial date set
Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood was remanded into custody and put in jail after appearing at Manchester Magistrates’ Court, and has been charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behavior, and assault. The 21-year-old forward will spend more than a month in a Manchester jail after a judge elected...
Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois slams Ballon d’Or chiefs after best keeper award win as Iker Casillas slates decision
REAL Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois has taken a dig at the Ballon d’Or organisers after being voted last season’s finest shot-stopper but missing out on a place on the best player podium. The 30-year-old was awarded the Yashin Trophy for his feats between the sticks but only ended...
Real Madrid star Karim Benzema, 34, makes retirement announcement after winning Ballon d’Or
KARIM BENZEMA vowed to end his career at Real Madrid after winning the 2022 Ballon d'Or. The striker was recognised for his efforts in helping Real win LaLiga and the Champions League, with the Frenchman notching 44 goals last season. At 34-years-old he is the oldest winner of the award...
PSG's Neymar blasts Ballon d'Or after Vinicius Jr snub
Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has taken a swipe at the Ballon d'Or after Brazil teammate Vinicius Jr was only ranked eighth at Monday's gala in Paris. Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema won the prize for the first time in his career, with Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane and Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne finishing second and third respectively.
Harry Maguire exclusive: "Jamie Vardy told me to take my boots to England in a black bin bag – I still don’t know if he was having me on"
The Manchester United defender reveals to FourFourTwo why his first international call up involved a bin bag full of his belongings
Man Utd 2-0 Tottenham: Fred and Bruno Fernandes score as Erik ten Hag's team impress in deserved victory
Manchester United produced a thrilling attacking performance to deservedly defeat Tottenham 2-0 at Old Trafford. Fred's opener was deflected in off Ben Davies early in the second half before Bruno Fernandes added a second as shots rained in on the Tottenham goal. This was surely the best performance by United since Erik ten Hag arrived at the club in the summer.
Newcastle 1-0 Everton: Instant Reaction | Zero Shots and Zero Points
Everton had suffered two losses in a row heading into the game against Newcastle. In his pre-match comments, Frank Lampard addressed the challenge. “We are stronger than we were last season. We’re different. At the moment, with the feeling we have, I don’t think we’ll be disrupted by the two defeats. Behind closed doors, can we analyse those games and be better? For sure. But we have to have belief in ourselves. [RBM]
Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch
Tottenham Hotspur head to northern England today to take on Manchester United at Old Trafford. It’s never easy at the Theater of Dreams and today should be no different even with the start to the season Spurs have enjoyed. Spurs currently sit in third place on 23 points, level...
Man United player ratings vs Spurs: Fernandes superb but winger worryingly woeful
Manchester United put in their best performance of the season against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Wednesday night. The Red Devils were relentless from the first minute to the last. Allowing Antonio Conte’s Lilywhites no space to breathe, United’s high press worked a treat and allowed their best attackers to flourish.
Journalist concerned as he “can’t understand” how Manchester United star keeps his place
Manchester United host Tottenham on Thursday night as they look to bounce back from a disappointing draw against Newcastle. Erik ten Hag opted for just one change from the side that drew to Newcastle United, with Marcus Rashford coming in for Cristiano Ronaldo. Manchester United struggled to break down Newcastle...
Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against Brentford: Sterling to try it at right wing-back again?
Chelsea make the short trip down the road to Brentford and will be looking to secure an important three points tonight. The injury list has unfortunately added a name since the game against Aston Villa, limiting our options a bit more. THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE. The WAGNH community had no...
Swansea City 3-2 Reading: Player Ratings
Glad to see Lumley back in the team today. Regardless of his lack of athletic shot-stopping ability, his attitude on the pitch is key to the way Reading defend this season. That said, his consistent ability to collect the ball from crosses and corners was tested today and came up a little short, with Swansea converting from a corner.
Leicester vs Leeds: How to watch, live stream link, start time, team news
Leeds looks to move clearer of the bottom three at the King Power Stadium on Thursday while Leicester City seeks a win that would move it within a point of the Premier League’s safe places (watch live, 3:15pm ET Thursday online via Peacock Premium). Leicester has won just once...
Cristiano Ronaldo Walks Off Pitch During Manchester United 2-0 Tottenham
Cristiano Ronaldo decided to walk down the Old Trafford tunnel early despite his side being 2-0 up against Tottenham on Wednesday night. Manchester United put in one of their best performances of the campaign so far with a dominant display over Antonio Conte’s dire Spurs side. United controlled and...
