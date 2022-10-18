Beachwood residents can offer input on elementary school options at Oct. 20 meeting

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Related
North Royalton High School, Middle School students honored: Talk of the Towns
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- North Royalton High School recently inducted the newest members into its National Honor Society. The ceremony was held in the Performing Arts Center and included a welcome from Harikrishnan Kasi, the school’s current National Honor Society vice president. School Resource Officer Jon Karl spoke to the audience about the importance of perseverance in life.
Parma City Schools superintendent addresses potential ‘No’ voters as levy heads to Nov. 8 ballot
PARMA, Ohio -- Nearly 18 months removed from roughly 63 percent of Parma, Parma Heights and Seven Hills voters defeating a strategic consolidation bond issue, the Parma City School District returns to the ballot Nov. 8 with Issue 9. If approved, the 3.95-mill bond issue will pay for the construction...
Berea considers NEORSD agreement for new north end sewer connector
BEREA, Ohio -- In keeping with part of a four-step Berea plan presented in April to alleviate basement flooding in the city’s north end, City Council heard the first of three readings of an ordinance authorizing City Engineer Tony Armagno to enter into a contract with the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District (NEORSD) for a new flow connection.
Townhomes project restarts after Berea extends purchase agreement
BEREA, Ohio -- After being placed on hold in August to address what Mayor Cyril Kleem called “unresolved issues,” a 69-unit townhome project planned for Berea’s north end appears poised to begin making its way through the city approval process again. Triban Investments, in partnership with Knez...
Berea City Schools’ state report card shows achievement gains, challenges
BEREA, Ohio -- The Berea City School District met state academic standards by achieving three stars on the Ohio School Report Card, with Director of Academic Affairs Nick Discenza explaining the results during the Oct. 3 Board of Education work session. A through F grades were used in prior years...
Studio West 117 opens with all-inclusive focus - gymnasium, restaurants, recreation, more (photos)
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – You could say Studio West 117 is a bar with a gymnasium. Or a gym with a bunch of restaurants. Or just a really cool place to hang out. It doesn’t matter. The one-stop recreation, entertainment, dine-and-drink spot - which opens today, Friday, Oct. 21 - has something for everybody.
Cuyahoga County men’s homeless shelter getting 100-bed expansion
CLEVELAND, Ohio – More than a year after Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish forced homeless men out of an Independence hotel and onto the streets, his promise to increase bedspace at the county’s men’s shelter is coming to fruition. County council, last month, approved a nearly $4...
North Olmsted Schools superintendent addresses ‘No’ voters as tax increase heads to Nov. 8 ballot
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Roughly six months after nearly 60 percent of residents voted down the North Olmsted City School District’s combined 7.8-mill operating levy and bond issue, the community is once again being asked to approve the exact same tax increase -- Issue 8 on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Buchard’s Jewelers to join long list of bygone Berea businesses: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- I’ve been around this area long enough to recall being able to purchase just about anything needed without straying far from this city’s town center. There were two shoe stores, two men’s clothing shops, The Fashion Shop for women’s clothing, Beswick’s Music, Gorman’s Hobby Shop, Griffin Hardware, the venerable Brown Hardware and more -- all of them clustered on or within a stone’s throw of the city’s Triangle.
Dick’s Bakery in Berea is for sale: Community Voices
BEREA, Ohio -- With Dick’s Bakery for sale, customers may wonder what will happen to that popular date-and-nut cake. Not to worry. Richard Baker, co-owner with his brother, Andy, said the family is looking to sell to another bakery -- and the recipe will pass along with the business.
Cle South Halloween Brewery Crawl coming up
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A quartet of breweries in Cuyahoga County south of Cleveland are holding a brewery crawl this month. The crawl is Saturday, Oct. 22, through Monday, Oct. 31. The Cle South Halloween Brewery Crawl encompasses four breweries:. • Blue Monkey Brewing Co., 5540 Wallings Road, North Royalton.
Stewart’s Caring Place to host new art exhibition beginning Oct. 25
AKRON, Ohio – Stewart’s Caring Place will host its second art exhibit, “Transformation,” starting Oct. 25. The exhibit will be on display inside the center’s Healing Arts Gallery through Jan. 13. The exhibit is free and open to the public. An opening reception for the...
After two-year pandemic layoff, Cleveland Heights Police Academy to reopen: Press Run
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The City of Cleveland Heights has announced that, after being closed for the last two years due to the pandemic, its Martin G. Lentz Cleveland Heights Police Academy is set to reopen in 2023, in time to celebrate its 50th anniversary. The academy, at Noble Road...
Parma Heights should not be culling deer
Parma Heights is a bedroom community 4.2 square miles wide. This tiny suburb should be the first in Northeast Ohio to control deer through immunocontraception, using the animal’s own immune system to prevent it from fertilizing offspring. But without a vote from its citizens, Parma Heights is preparing to...
greennwhite.org
Drug Testing Returns at Westlake High School
After a two-year hiatus, students at Westlake High School were pulled out of class for random drug testing. This is the first time the school has tested since before the COVID-19 Pandemic. “The line took up my entire class period,” says Brie Kelly, a drug tested sophomore. She and many others missed all of their class periods. Kelly says the process was longer than it needed to be.
scriptype.com
Broadview Heights citywide garage sale delivers once again
The Broadview Heights annual city-wide garage sale was a hit this year. Over the three day span of Sept. 8-10, nearly 100 vendors participated this year. The city-wise sale started in 2018, and 2022 marks its second year as a multi-day event due to demand. The sale offered sellers a...
North Olmsted police ask home-alone seniors to sign up for ‘Are You Ok?’ program
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Seniors in North Olmsted who live alone and are looking for an added level of attentiveness to their well-being in the community are encouraged to participate in the North Olmsted Police Department’s “Are You Ok?” program. “The program is primarily for elderly people...
Earn while you learn with community college program
Homa Bash shows how one local community college is helping students graduate debt-free — and even finding ways to pay them while they go to school.
Cleveland’s planning commission ‘reluctantly’ approves design for Cleveland Clinic’s new Neurology Institute, criticizing it as anti-urban
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With scant enthusiasm, members of Cleveland’s City Planning Commission voted Friday to approve early-stage “schematic” plans for the Cleveland Clinic’s proposed 14-story Neurology Institute. The building, to be located on the north side of Carnegie Avenue between East 89th and East 90th...
Oatey expansion plans lead to Parma economic development award
PARMA, Ohio -- City Council is expected to soon pass a 12-year economic development award for Oatey. Located at 12420 Plaza Drive in a more than 60,000-square-foot facility, the manufacturing company currently has nine employees, but has plans to add 61 full-time positions with an estimated annual payroll of $2.6 million.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
90K+
Followers
84K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0