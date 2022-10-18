ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beachwood, OH

Beachwood residents can offer input on elementary school options at Oct. 20 meeting

By Jeff Piorkowski/special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

North Royalton High School, Middle School students honored: Talk of the Towns

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- North Royalton High School recently inducted the newest members into its National Honor Society. The ceremony was held in the Performing Arts Center and included a welcome from Harikrishnan Kasi, the school’s current National Honor Society vice president. School Resource Officer Jon Karl spoke to the audience about the importance of perseverance in life.
NORTH ROYALTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Berea considers NEORSD agreement for new north end sewer connector

BEREA, Ohio -- In keeping with part of a four-step Berea plan presented in April to alleviate basement flooding in the city’s north end, City Council heard the first of three readings of an ordinance authorizing City Engineer Tony Armagno to enter into a contract with the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District (NEORSD) for a new flow connection.
BEREA, OH
Cleveland.com

Buchard’s Jewelers to join long list of bygone Berea businesses: Around The Town

BEREA, Ohio -- I’ve been around this area long enough to recall being able to purchase just about anything needed without straying far from this city’s town center. There were two shoe stores, two men’s clothing shops, The Fashion Shop for women’s clothing, Beswick’s Music, Gorman’s Hobby Shop, Griffin Hardware, the venerable Brown Hardware and more -- all of them clustered on or within a stone’s throw of the city’s Triangle.
BEREA, OH
Cleveland.com

Dick’s Bakery in Berea is for sale: Community Voices

BEREA, Ohio -- With Dick’s Bakery for sale, customers may wonder what will happen to that popular date-and-nut cake. Not to worry. Richard Baker, co-owner with his brother, Andy, said the family is looking to sell to another bakery -- and the recipe will pass along with the business.
BEREA, OH
Cleveland.com

Cle South Halloween Brewery Crawl coming up

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A quartet of breweries in Cuyahoga County south of Cleveland are holding a brewery crawl this month. The crawl is Saturday, Oct. 22, through Monday, Oct. 31. The Cle South Halloween Brewery Crawl encompasses four breweries:. • Blue Monkey Brewing Co., 5540 Wallings Road, North Royalton.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Parma Heights should not be culling deer

Parma Heights is a bedroom community 4.2 square miles wide. This tiny suburb should be the first in Northeast Ohio to control deer through immunocontraception, using the animal’s own immune system to prevent it from fertilizing offspring. But without a vote from its citizens, Parma Heights is preparing to...
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
greennwhite.org

Drug Testing Returns at Westlake High School

After a two-year hiatus, students at Westlake High School were pulled out of class for random drug testing. This is the first time the school has tested since before the COVID-19 Pandemic. “The line took up my entire class period,” says Brie Kelly, a drug tested sophomore. She and many others missed all of their class periods. Kelly says the process was longer than it needed to be.
WESTLAKE, OH
scriptype.com

Broadview Heights citywide garage sale delivers once again

The Broadview Heights annual city-wide garage sale was a hit this year. Over the three day span of Sept. 8-10, nearly 100 vendors participated this year. The city-wise sale started in 2018, and 2022 marks its second year as a multi-day event due to demand. The sale offered sellers a...
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland’s planning commission ‘reluctantly’ approves design for Cleveland Clinic’s new Neurology Institute, criticizing it as anti-urban

CLEVELAND, Ohio — With scant enthusiasm, members of Cleveland’s City Planning Commission voted Friday to approve early-stage “schematic” plans for the Cleveland Clinic’s proposed 14-story Neurology Institute. The building, to be located on the north side of Carnegie Avenue between East 89th and East 90th...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Oatey expansion plans lead to Parma economic development award

PARMA, Ohio -- City Council is expected to soon pass a 12-year economic development award for Oatey. Located at 12420 Plaza Drive in a more than 60,000-square-foot facility, the manufacturing company currently has nine employees, but has plans to add 61 full-time positions with an estimated annual payroll of $2.6 million.
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
90K+
Followers
84K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy