Caldwell County, KY

yoursportsedge.com

Lady Blazers Claim 5th Straight District Championship (w/PHOTOS)

Make it five straight 8th District volleyball championships for University Heights Academy. The Lady Blazers survived a tough second set test and went on to complete a sweep of the Christian County Lady Colonels to pick up the title. The win gives the Lady Blazers an 8-0 record against 8th...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

SPOTLIGHT ATHLETE – Austin Cavanaugh

Austin Cavanaugh will be chasing another region cross country title and history this weekend at the Class 2A region meet. The Trigg County senior is the two-time defending region champ after finishing in second place as a freshman. Only Sam “Fox” Love and Lynus “Fly” Wright have won three straight region titles for Trigg County.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Boys’ All-2nd Region Soccer Team Announced

The boys’ All-2nd Region Soccer Team was announced following last week’s regional tournament in Henderson. Named to the squad from 2nd Region champion Madisonville-North Hopkins were J.J. Brown, Ivan Juarez, Logan Terry, Maverick Peyton, Eli Redpath, Dru Lile and Will Sampson. Making the team from runner-up Henderson County...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Murray Middle defeats Graves to earn SWKY title shot Saturday with Owensboro

MURRAY —The old saying about the difficulty of beating a football team twice in the same season was true Tuesday for Murray Middle in the semifinals of the Southwest Kentucky Middle School Playoffs. The Tigers’ game with host Graves County did not come close to resembling the teams’ earlier...
MURRAY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Lady Rebels Draw Top Ranked Bowling Green in 4th Region Opener

The draw was not especially kind to the Todd County Central Lady Rebels Thursday morning. For the third year in a row, the Lady Rebels have drawn the champions of the 14th District, one of the toughest volleyball districts in the state, for their opening round opponent in the 4th Region tournament.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Crittenden County Completes Its Drive for Five

Prior to the 2018 volleyball season, Crittenden County had won a single district championship. Now, the Lady Rockets have won five straight district titles with the latest coming Tuesday in straight sets over Livingston Central at Rocket Arena. Both Livingston Central and Crittenden County will advance to next week’s region...
MARION, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Salazar, Osborne Named to All-Tournament Team

Todd County Central had two players represented on the Fourth Region Soccer All-Tournament Team played at Warren Central. Named to the squad were sophomore Chris Salazar and junior Trey Osborne based on voting by the coaches. The two were key components of Todd County Central’s soccer team which finished with...
ELKTON, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Maroons to Get Rematch with St. X in State Quarterfinals

The 2nd Region boys soccer champions will get a chance to avenge an early season loss as they advance on to the state quarterfinals. Madisonville-North Hopkins advanced Tuesday night with a 5-0 home field win over Elizabethtown. J.J. Brown led the Maroons with two goals and an assist. Maverick Peyton...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

VIDEO | Bridge over Green River in western Kentucky demolished

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews blew up the old U.S. 60 bridge over the Green River in Henderson County. U.S. 60 is one of two main roads connecting Henderson and Owensboro. This is the second implosion after the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet opened a new bridge in August. The new bridge features a 12-foot driving lane in each direction and two eight-foot emergency shoulders.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WBKR

Bargains Galore! Huge Consignment Event in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky This Weekend

All kinds of deals will be flying out the door at the Muhlenberg County Ag Center starting today and you do not want to miss this bargain of the week. This consignment sale is much like Pigtails and Colwicks that is hosted right here in Owensboro and now in Evansville. Families have the opportunity to bring items to sell inside the Ag Center. Earlier this week there were 200 families signed up to sell.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
hazard-herald.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Kentucky

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
KENTUCKY STATE
wevv.com

Watch: Air44 footage shows demolition of old Spottsville Bridge

Crews continued the process of demolishing the old Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County, Kentucky on Wednesday. The larger 360-foot truss of the bridge was imploded at 9 a.m. Wednesday, completing phase two of the four-phase demolition plan. In phase one of the plan, the smaller truss was imploded. Phases three...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Reported Missing

A woman was reported missing on Burley Avenue in Hopkinsville Tuesday. Christian County Emergency Management says 45-year-old Amy Marie Green was last seen on Burley Avenue Monday and has been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury. She is described as a female with brown hair and was last seen wearing a long sleeve white shirt or shirt supporting breast cancer awareness with either bows or ribbons on it with black leggings.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

DCPS names 2022 Distinguished Alumni

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Public Schools (DCPS) Board of Education has named the 2022 Distinguished Alumni award recipients, Kevin Akers and Dr. Mark Newman. “On behalf of the Board of Education, we are excited to have two of our outstanding alumni returning to DCPS for this recognition,” said Dale Stewart, DCPS […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY

