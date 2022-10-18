Read full article on original website
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Blazers Claim 5th Straight District Championship (w/PHOTOS)
Make it five straight 8th District volleyball championships for University Heights Academy. The Lady Blazers survived a tough second set test and went on to complete a sweep of the Christian County Lady Colonels to pick up the title. The win gives the Lady Blazers an 8-0 record against 8th...
yoursportsedge.com
SPOTLIGHT ATHLETE – Austin Cavanaugh
Austin Cavanaugh will be chasing another region cross country title and history this weekend at the Class 2A region meet. The Trigg County senior is the two-time defending region champ after finishing in second place as a freshman. Only Sam “Fox” Love and Lynus “Fly” Wright have won three straight region titles for Trigg County.
yoursportsedge.com
Boys’ All-2nd Region Soccer Team Announced
The boys’ All-2nd Region Soccer Team was announced following last week’s regional tournament in Henderson. Named to the squad from 2nd Region champion Madisonville-North Hopkins were J.J. Brown, Ivan Juarez, Logan Terry, Maverick Peyton, Eli Redpath, Dru Lile and Will Sampson. Making the team from runner-up Henderson County...
yoursportsedge.com
HIGHLIGHT REEL – UHA vs Christian County in 8th District Final
The University Heights Academy Blazers and the Christian County Lady Colonels met Thursday night in the 8th District championship match. Check out some of the action from the evening in this video clip.
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray Middle defeats Graves to earn SWKY title shot Saturday with Owensboro
MURRAY —The old saying about the difficulty of beating a football team twice in the same season was true Tuesday for Murray Middle in the semifinals of the Southwest Kentucky Middle School Playoffs. The Tigers’ game with host Graves County did not come close to resembling the teams’ earlier...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Rebels Draw Top Ranked Bowling Green in 4th Region Opener
The draw was not especially kind to the Todd County Central Lady Rebels Thursday morning. For the third year in a row, the Lady Rebels have drawn the champions of the 14th District, one of the toughest volleyball districts in the state, for their opening round opponent in the 4th Region tournament.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Colonels Blank Ft. Campbell in District Volleyball Semis (w/PHOTOS)
The Christian County volleyball team earned its fourth straight win and advanced to the 8th District championship match with a 3-0 semifinal victory over hosts Fort Campbell on Tuesday. The Lady Colonels took control early in the opening set, building a 12-2 lead after three straight aces by Skylar Kirby....
yoursportsedge.com
Crittenden County Completes Its Drive for Five
Prior to the 2018 volleyball season, Crittenden County had won a single district championship. Now, the Lady Rockets have won five straight district titles with the latest coming Tuesday in straight sets over Livingston Central at Rocket Arena. Both Livingston Central and Crittenden County will advance to next week’s region...
yoursportsedge.com
Salazar, Osborne Named to All-Tournament Team
Todd County Central had two players represented on the Fourth Region Soccer All-Tournament Team played at Warren Central. Named to the squad were sophomore Chris Salazar and junior Trey Osborne based on voting by the coaches. The two were key components of Todd County Central’s soccer team which finished with...
yoursportsedge.com
Maroons to Get Rematch with St. X in State Quarterfinals
The 2nd Region boys soccer champions will get a chance to avenge an early season loss as they advance on to the state quarterfinals. Madisonville-North Hopkins advanced Tuesday night with a 5-0 home field win over Elizabethtown. J.J. Brown led the Maroons with two goals and an assist. Maverick Peyton...
wdrb.com
VIDEO | Bridge over Green River in western Kentucky demolished
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews blew up the old U.S. 60 bridge over the Green River in Henderson County. U.S. 60 is one of two main roads connecting Henderson and Owensboro. This is the second implosion after the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet opened a new bridge in August. The new bridge features a 12-foot driving lane in each direction and two eight-foot emergency shoulders.
Bales of Fun! Muhlenberg County, KY Holds Hay Bale Decorating Contest
It's fall, y'all! Muhlenberg County neighborhoods, organizations, and businesses have decorated to celebrate the season. Take a look at all of the creative, adorable, and fun hay bale displays. Then, place a vote for your favorites. There are some wonderful entries for the "Bales in the Berg" decorating contest. And,...
Bargains Galore! Huge Consignment Event in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky This Weekend
All kinds of deals will be flying out the door at the Muhlenberg County Ag Center starting today and you do not want to miss this bargain of the week. This consignment sale is much like Pigtails and Colwicks that is hosted right here in Owensboro and now in Evansville. Families have the opportunity to bring items to sell inside the Ag Center. Earlier this week there were 200 families signed up to sell.
wevv.com
Air44 captures demolition of old Spottsville Bridge
Watch the demolition of the old Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County, Kentucky. The 360-foot span of the old Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County was imploded on Wednesday morning as the second phase in the bridge's four-phase demolition plan.
Sewer repairs to close an Owensboro road
The city of Owensboro announced Leitchfield Road will be closed from Parrish Avenue to Fourth Street.
hazard-herald.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Kentucky
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
Load Up on the Goodies at These Seven Owensboro KY Trunk-or-Treat Events
Talk to anyone my age about Halloween, and it won't take long for SOMEONE to mention how far away from home we used to travel on the scariest night of the year. I even remember taking a wagon one year, returning home, dumping the loot, and heading back out. IT'S...
wevv.com
Watch: Air44 footage shows demolition of old Spottsville Bridge
Crews continued the process of demolishing the old Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County, Kentucky on Wednesday. The larger 360-foot truss of the bridge was imploded at 9 a.m. Wednesday, completing phase two of the four-phase demolition plan. In phase one of the plan, the smaller truss was imploded. Phases three...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Reported Missing
A woman was reported missing on Burley Avenue in Hopkinsville Tuesday. Christian County Emergency Management says 45-year-old Amy Marie Green was last seen on Burley Avenue Monday and has been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury. She is described as a female with brown hair and was last seen wearing a long sleeve white shirt or shirt supporting breast cancer awareness with either bows or ribbons on it with black leggings.
DCPS names 2022 Distinguished Alumni
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Public Schools (DCPS) Board of Education has named the 2022 Distinguished Alumni award recipients, Kevin Akers and Dr. Mark Newman. “On behalf of the Board of Education, we are excited to have two of our outstanding alumni returning to DCPS for this recognition,” said Dale Stewart, DCPS […]
