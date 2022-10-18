ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KEEL Radio

Go Fund Me Account to Pay Funeral Expenses for Shreveport Babies

A fund has been set up to help pay the funeral expenses for two young children gunned down in Shreveport earlier this week. The grandmother of the Marter babies has set up a Go Fund Me account to try to pay for the funeral expenses for the children. Brandy Marter-Moreno is hoping to raise $20,000 to bury her two grandchildren, ten-month-old Lillian Rose Marter and 23-month-old Ronnie Marter.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Dogs In Shreveport Notice When We’re Stupid and Female Dogs Make Us Pay For It

When you can’t open a container or do a simple task – the last family member in the Shreveport-Bossier area that you’d expect to judge is .. well.. your pet, but, according to one study dogs in Shreveport DO notice humans’ incompetence when it came to things like the ability to open containers of food. But female dogs JUDGED people for it, and would ignore incompetent humans.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Did Shreveport Really Lose This Iconic Downtown Business?

Social Media Is Concerned and Multiple Shreveporters Are Worried That We are Losing a Shreveport Staple. None of us really know when the European Psychic set up shop downtown but we do know that they have been around forever. There are two constants at the other end of the East Texas Bridge. Blind Tiger and right across, we have European Psychics.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Here Is Why So Many People Think Bossier High School Is Haunted

Living in Shreveport-Bossier, You Will Randomly Learn of New Hauntings. From JuJu Road to the Old Chicago building downtown there are so many stories illustrating how haunted the Shreveport-Bossier area is. Before you start saying that Shreveport has the most haunted spots, remember Bossier has its fair share of scary spots that I would hate to be at alone at night.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

More bullying allegations surface in Bossier Parish

HAUGHTON, La. -- More stories of bullying are surfacing after a Benton teen’s suicide. Another family is planning to file a lawsuit against Bossier Schools in an unrelated incident that happened on Platt Elementary. Holly Klosterman said her son Cody, 7, endured bullying at his school in September. But...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Facing Whistleblower Lawsuit

Former City of Shreveport Controller Ben Hebert has filed legal action against the City of Shreveport for wrongful termination. Shreveport attorney Allison Jones, with the local firm Downer, Jones, Marino & Wilhite filed the lawsuit on behalf of S. Ben Hebert. Hebert alleges he was wrongfully fired from his position...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

The ripple effects of domestic violence on children

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The term domestic violence often brings to mind violent confrontations between adults, however children who witness it often carry emotional and mental scars that can take a lifetime to heal. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time spent educating the public about domestic violence...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Bossier City Police Department Searching for Tool Thief

The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the Publics assistance in identifying the subject pictured here. On October 13, 2022 the Subject entered Walmart located on Airline Dr. He then proceeded to select multiple tools and went to the self check out register. After scanning all of the items and placing them in bags, he placed them in a shopping cart and exited the store without paying for them.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Child rapist sentenced to back-to-back life terms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man who was found guilty on Oct. 14, 2022, has been sentenced to two consecutive life terms. On Oct. 19, Quinton Carmack Jones, 52, was sentenced to two counts of aggravated rape of two children. The first child was only 7-years-old when Jones began his sexual attacks until she was 13. Another child was only 3-years-old when he began his assaults on her until she entered elementary school.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport man files lawsuit against Caesars Entertainment claiming it ‘short-changed’ customers during cash-outs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A lawsuit has been filed against Caesars Entertainment. The lawsuit states the company “short-changed” customers by refusing to refund cash change. The plaintiff, Mike Young, says essentially, Caesars Entertainment, which owns Horseshoe Casino and Hotel in Bossier City, took millions of dollars from customers by rounding down on electronic slot machine receipts. He says by rounding down, this kept more money in the pockets of the casino rather than winning customers.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Walmart Thieves Wanted by Bossier City Police

The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the publics assistance in identifying the two subjects pictured. On October 15,2022 the two females entered Walmart and stole several items from the store. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
96.5 KVKI

Killer Sentenced For Grisly Murder Of Shreveport Couple

KTBS reports that the man convicted of killing a Shreveport couple in 2018 has been sentenced for his crimes. Caddo Parish District Judge John Mosely has sentenced 37-year-old Dewayne Watkins to two Life Sentences, to run consecutively, for the two counts of First Degree Murder he was convicted of. Watkins was found guilty by a jury last month.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport, LA
