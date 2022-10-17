Read full article on original website
SF Public Health Official Resigns From Unauthorized Nonprofit Gig
Lisa Pratt, SF’s director of jail health services, has resigned from her unauthorized side job with a city-funded nonprofit after her dual employment was revealed earlier this week. Pratt’s side job with Baker Places, a financially troubled drug rehab nonprofit, was first reported by The Standard after the organization...
‘A Major Shock’: Mayor Breed, SF Budget Analysts Acknowledge Remote Work Is Here To Stay
Mayor London Breed publicly acknowledged this week what many in San Francisco already suspected: the work-from-home trend is here to stay. “Life as we knew it before the pandemic is not going to go back,” Breed said in an interview with Bloomberg News. “We thought people would miss working around other people, but they do not.”
Honey Mahogany’s Supporters See Her as the Harbinger of a New Kind of San Francisco Politics
Most candidates for local office would be ecstatic to receive the endorsement of a labor union or a neighborhood political club. But on Monday, two-time Oscar winner Jane Fonda—or, rather, her eponymous climate PAC—parachuted into a race for San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors, declaring her support for Honey Mahogany, a social worker, small-business owner, chief of staff for former Sup. Matt Haney, and caftan-clad RuPaul’s Drag Race competitor who is vying to represent District 6 on the board.
San Franciscans Aren’t Going Back to the Office Anytime Soon
Initially a feature of the pandemic, remote work has become a core part of San Francisco’s culture and is likely to persist permanently—at least if the city’s voters have their way. According to The Standard’s Fall Voter Poll, a majority of residents who are currently working do...
Recovering Addict Matt Dorsey Sells SF on How to Solve Its Drug Crisis
Until this spring, Matt Dorsey spent the bulk of his career selling San Franciscans on the ideas of others. By the time a press statement or an op-ed under his control made its way out the door for public consumption, Dorsey’s fingerprints had usually been wiped clean. People inside the room always knew better.
DA Jenkins Revives Boudin’s Fight Against Firm Behind ‘Fraudulent’ ADA Lawsuits
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins plans to continue litigation against a Southern California law firm that’s accused of filing fraudulent cases against small businesses under the Americans with Disabilities Act. In April, then-DA Chesa Boudin initiated the lawsuit against Potter Handy, LLP, a San Diego law firm that...
Gloves Off: Super PAC Attack Ads Flood the Sunset Supervisor Race
It’s not officially election season until you see campaigns hitting below the belt. Sunset District voters are getting mailers depicting Joel Engardio, a candidate hoping to unseat incumbent Gordon Mar in the District 4 supervisor seat, as “funded by Trump Republicans”—complete with a Photoshopped image of Engardio holding a Donald Trump fundraiser invitation.
‘Bobarista’ Unrest Leads to Temporary Closure of Popular Bubble Tea Shop
Popular bubble tea shop Boba Guys closed its Mission District location Thursday as discontent over reduced work hours and discussions about unionization arose among employees. Workers, known as “bobaristas,” were upset that work hours were severely cut in August due to low cashflow at the homegrown chain’s 19th and Valencia Street cafe, according to employee Ashley Osorio Paredes. “How am I supposed to pay my bills with a wage of $16.99, and we only work 5 and a half hours per week?” she said.
Top Health Official Broke City Rules in Working Six-Figure Nonprofit Gig
A top Department of Public Health official who made a second six-figure salary working for a financially troubled, city-contracted nonprofit did so without proper approvals from the city, The Standard has learned. The city’s Human Resources Department said on Wednesday that it has no record of any secondary employment approvals...
Police Chief Calls for Review of Homicide Reward Funds After Report Highlights Lack of Payouts
San Francisco police Chief Bill Scott wants to review his department’s homicide rewards amid pressure from victims’ family members who called for change after a San Francisco Standard story highlighted numerous problems with the program. Scott called for the hearing at Wednesday’s Police Commission, where a number of...
Families of Men Killed by Police Accuse DA of Playing Politics With Trial Delays
More than five years have passed since San Francisco police officers shot and killed Keita O’Neil, Sean Moore and Luis Góngora Pat in separate incidents. While ousted District Attorney Chesa Boudin had filed charges in two of the cases and was preparing to do the same for the third, delays in action since Brooke Jenkins took office have left the families of each man suspicious that the new DA is prioritizing her political future over seeking justice.
How Serious Is the Tenderloin’s Drug Problem? Here’s What City Data Says
San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood is infamous for drugs, homelessness and crime. Almost anyone who visits the area would not dispute its reputation: Substance abuse, poverty and human misery are out in the open. But has the Tenderloin really gotten worse? And how does it compare to other “rough neighborhoods”...
What Will It Take to Keep SF Students in School Amid the Spike in Absenteeism?
In middle school, Jimmy Orellana Castillo felt like no one expected much of him—and his grades came to reflect that. So when the pandemic struck during his freshman year at Independence High School, it disrupted his already tenuous academic career. He went from hardly focusing in the classroom to hardly logging on at home. With school becoming less and less engaging, he began spending more time making a buck by working construction gigs like installing flooring.
Scammers Targeting San Franciscans Who Have Student Loan Debt
Fraudsters have been out in force throughout the pandemic, and now they’re apparently preying on Bay Area residents hoping to finally get out from under their looming student loan debt. The FBI’s San Francisco bureau issued a warning Friday that scammers are targeting people after President Biden’s student loan...
What to Know as SF’s School Enrollment Season Begins
In much of the country, students get assigned to school based on proximity. In places like San Francisco, the process is more complicated—enough so that parents have to start figuring it out a year ahead of time. To that end, the San Francisco Unified School District this weekend is...
Seven Must-Do Fall Hikes in the SF Bay Area
Autumn is one of the best times of year to hike near San Francisco. What the region lacks in terms of extensive fall foliage, it makes up for in clear skies and pleasant—even warm— temperatures. Few people know the best hikes of the season as well as Jane...
SF To Honor the Woman Who Saved the City’s Cable Cars From Extinction 75 Years Ago
Back in 1947, San Francisco almost lost its trademark mode of public transportation when then-Mayor Roger Lapham called on the city to junk its cable car system. That’s when Friedel Klussmann stepped in, establishing the Citizens’ Committee to Save the Cable Cars, drumming up support from the media and local celebrities and convincing her fellow San Franciscans that the sentimental value of their world-famous streetcar line was worth the high cost of maintaining it.
This High-End San Francisco Grocery Store Will Open Its Third Location on Polk Street
Bi-Rite Market, the high-end specialty grocer that has anchored the Mission’s ritziest food corridor for decades, will open a new store at 2140 Polk St. between Vallejo and Broadway streets in early 2023. That Russian Hill address, currently the last remaining location of Real Food Company, will be the...
Drug Dealer Convicted of 2nd Degree Murder in Bayview Beating Death
A drug dealer was convicted of second-degree murder for beating someone to death in the Bayview two years ago, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Jurors reached a verdict on Thursday against Byron Reed, 47, in the 2020 killing of Paul Ortega, 58. Officials say the murder...
5 New Spots to Eat and Drink in SF: Malaysian Noodlery Damansara, Boozy Brunch at Hazie’s and More
Noodles are making news this week, and we’re not mad about it! After years of experimenting with dinner parties and pop-ups across the city, chef Tracy Goh has found a soft place for her Malaysian laksa noodle bar to land in Noe Valley. More noodles abound over in Union...
