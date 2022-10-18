Read full article on original website
New Fidelity report flags ‘stark contrast’ between Bitcoin and fiat currencies
Bitcoin’s (BTC) future may “stand in stark contrast to the rest of the world,” asset manager Fidelity Investments predicts. In a recent research piece, “The Rising Dollar and Bitcoin,” released Oct. 10, Fidelity Digital Assets, the firm’s crypto subsidiary, drew a line between Bitcoin and other currencies.
UK inflation rate hits 10.1%, British Bitcoin community responds
Prices in the United Kingdom continue to rise, hitting another 40-year high of 10.1%. According to figures from the U.K’s Office for National Statistics, the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose by 10.1% in the 12 months to September 2022, up from 9.9% in August. The 10.1% figure mirrors July’s recent high.
Israel kicks off live tests for its tokenized digital bonds
The Israeli Ministry of Finance, together with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE), digital assets custody provider Fireblock and the United States software solutions developer VMware, will conduct the testing of a blockchain-backed platform for digital bonds trading. These bonds will be issued by the Ministry of Finance. The news...
3 reasons why DeFi investors should always look before leaping
Welcome readers, and thanks for subscribing! The Altcoin Roundup newsletter is now authored by Cointelegraph’s resident newsletter writer Big Smokey. In the next few weeks, this newsletter will be renamed Crypto Market Musings, a weekly newsletter that provides ahead-of-the-curve analysis and tracks emerging trends in the crypto market. The...
Are crypto winters the hottest time to hire? | Find out in our live AMA
The bear market has been tough on investors — but it's also been difficult for hard-working professionals who keep crypto businesses running. Some of the biggest names in the industry have announced layoffs in recent months — OpenSea, Crypto.com and Coinbase among them. In some cases, people who had accepted new roles saw job offers rescinded.
German crypto bank Nuri tells 500K users to withdraw funds ahead of shutdown
German crypto bank Nuri has told its 500,000 users to withdraw funds from their accounts as the firm prepares to shut down and liquidate the business, marking it as another victim of the 2022 bear market. Nuri first reported liquidity issues in August, after announcing that it had filed for...
How long will the bear market last? Signs to watch for a crypto market reversal
The current crypto bear market has induced panic, fear and uncertainty in investors. The dire situation started when the global market capitalization of crypto dropped below the $2 trillion mark in January 2022. Since then, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has decreased by over 70% from its all-time high of $69,044.77, reached on Nov. 10, 2021. Similarly, the values of other major cryptocurrencies such as Ether (ETH), Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX) and Dogecoin (DOGE) have decreased by around 90%.
Here's how Bitcoin pro traders plan to profit from BTC’s eventual pop above $20K
Bitcoin (BTC) entered an ascending channel in mid-September and has continued to trade sideways activity near $19,500. Due to the bullish nature of the technical formation and a drop in the sell pressure from troubled miners, analysts expect a price increase over the next couple of months. Independent analyst @el_crypto_prof...
Bitcoin vs. Ethereum smart contracts — Interview with Muneeb Ali: Watch Market Talks
On this week’s episode of Market Talks, we welcome Muneeb Ali, co-founder of Stacks — a Bitcoin layer for smart contracts — and the CEO of Trust Machines, which is building the largest ecosystem of applications for Bitcoin and their underlying technologies. Ali has been working on...
Mobile bank N26 launches cryptocurrency trading with Bitpanda partnership
The $9 billion-valuated German fintech N26 launched crypto trading on its mobile app. Starting from Austria and rolling out to other countries in the upcoming months, N26 Crypto will let its customers buy and sell 200 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). The Berlin-based fintech announced on Oct. 20...
Crypto hacks are set to hit all-time highs in 2022, analyst explains
Reducing the number of hacks by improving cybersecurity should be considered a top priority for the crypto industry, said Kim Grauer, director of research at blockchain intelligence firm Chainalysis. As pointed out by the firm, this year could outpace 2021 in terms of crypto stolen through hacks. The vast majority...
$4.5T asset manager Fidelity offers ETH custody and trading to clients
Fidelity Digital Assets, the crypto wing of $4.5 trillion asset manager Fidelity Investments, is set to offer Ether (ETH) custody and trading services to its institutional clients later this month. According to an email to Fidelity’s customers shared on Twitter, the crypto arm announced new “Institutional Ethereum capabilities” for institutional...
Russian users are welcomed by crypto exchanges in Kazakhstan, but there’s a catch
Some cryptocurrency exchanges continue onboarding Russian nationals despite the latest Western sanctions against Russia, but not without certain restrictions. In late September, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev witnessed the nation’s first regulated fiat-to-crypto purchase by a local commercial bank, the Eurasian Bank. The transaction involved a local crypto exchange...
Major client demand was the ‘tipping point’ for BNY Mellon’s crypto services
BNY Mellon CEO Robin Vince says “client demand” was the “tipping point” that ultimately led to the bank’s launch of institutional-focused crypto services last week. BNY Mellon, America’s oldest bank, became the first large bank in the country to offer custody of institutional clients’ Ether (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) on Oct. 11.
Celsius Network defaults on payments to Core Scientific, causing financial unrest
Crypto lender Celsius Network's legal journey has gained another chapter as Bitcoin (BTC) miner Core Scientific accused the company of refusing to pay its bills since filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to court papers filed on Oct. 19. Core Scientific, which is one of the largest publicly traded crypto...
Bitcoin faces tough daily resistance as BTC price matches UK pound volatility
Bitcoin (BTC) showed no signs of a breakout on Oct. 20 as tantalizing sideways action dragged on. Analyst: Bitcoin range "congested and critical" Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD firmly rangebound at around $19,000 overnight, moving only around $400 up or down. United States equities opened with...
Remittances drive ‘uneven, but swift’ crypto adoption in Latin America
Remittance payments, fiat fears and profit-chasing have been the three most significant drivers of crypto adoption in Latin America, according to a new report. The seventh-largest crypto market in the world saw the value of cryptocurrencies received by individuals rocket 40% between July 2021 to June 2022, reaching $562 billion, according to an Oct. 20 report from Chainalysis.
Voyager customers could recover 72% of frozen crypto under FTX deal
Customers of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital may be able to recover 72% of the value of their accounts under a tentative deal with FTX US, according to court documents. However, United States bankruptcy judge Michael Wiles during a court hearing said the tentative sale would not be final until it receives the approval of Voyager’s creditors and he approves the bankruptcy payout plan, saying during the court hearing:
Price analysis 10/21: SPX, DXY, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, SOL, DOGE, MATIC
The 10-year Treasury yield in the United States rose to its highest level since 2008. Although this type of rally is usually negative for risky assets, the U.S. stock markets recovered ground after the Wall Street Journal reported that some officials of the Federal Reserve were concerned about the pace of the rate hikes and the risks of over-tightening.
Rarible NFT marketplace adds Web3 aggregation with new version
Rarible, an Ethereum-based nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace, announced its platform upgrade to Rarible 2 on Oct. 20. The NFT marketplace says it is introducing new aggregation tools to showcase NFTs from across the Web3 space. This means users can browse and purchase Ethereum-based digital assets from Rarible, OpenSea, LooksRare, X2Y2 and Sudoswap.
