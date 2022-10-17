Read full article on original website
Another Taylor Swift album cycle is well underway, which means by now there’s already one song that’s taking over headlines. Just hours after the singer unleashed her tenth studio album and its accompanying deluxe edition, Midnights (3am Edition) at 3 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, that song has emerged as “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve,” one of the seven bonus tracks added to the album’s expanded edition, and which appears to address one of Swift’s earliest relationships: her rumored 2010 romp with John Mayer. Produced by Aaron Dessner, “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve” finds Swift expressing regret about the relationship, calling him a “ghost” from her past, while also opening up about the finer details during their time together, and skewering their age-gap.
If you’ve followed footwear fashion this fall, you know there are currently a few “it shoes.” Boston Birkenstocks are sold out, and leather clogs are back. But if you’ve had your eyes on the ground, you’ve seen quite a few commandos. And that’s because there’s one more it shoe commanding attention: Doc Martens.
When Bella Hadid posted a series of crying selfies on Instagram in November 2021, she was both meme-ified and praised across the internet for her unfiltered vulnerability. In the same week, Lizzo even posted a crying video singing Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” on TikTok. On October 18, Nicola Peltz Beckham jumped on the teary-eyed celebrity post train with a series of low-res crying photos accompanied by newly bleached brows. With the crying selfie “trend” showing no sign of slowing down, it’s only natural that there’s now a TikTok tutorial for how to recreate the look —without actual tears.
Chiara Bersani has declared herself a unicorn. You’ll find the Italian performance artist in Room 31 of the National Gallery, surrounded by 17th-century French painting, curled in the corner of the floor while the audience sits on cushions around the edges of the room. It’s a fantasy that Bersani...
Phoebe Bridgers has had quite the busy year, coming off of an international tour that lasted all of spring and summer 2022, starting her own radio show, and generally making everyone jealous of her relationship with boyfriend Paul Mescal, both on and off of the red carpet. But it seems the singer’s very full schedule may have influenced her most recent hair look: The Saddest Factory record label owner, is showing off a new, lower maintenance version of her signature bleached hair color, featuring visible dark roots.
Taylor Swift’s tenth studio album, Midnights, has arrived. Per the pop star’s previously released note, the 13-track project journeys through the terrors, nightmares, and sweet dreams that plague her during the twilight hours. It’s not often that a Taylor Swift album release arrives with such a succinct thesis and forthcoming pre-release cycle as with this one. In the weeks leading up to Midnights, Swift excitedly revealed song titles, explainers, and lyrics from the album — a first for her — which seemed to convey there’s something different with this record. Indeed, in many ways, Midnights contains some of her most open, adventurous songs to date.
Lana Del Rey, also known as the woman for whom my ears are most acquainted with, is a recent victim of larceny, according to an Instagram post she shared on Wednesday. In the video, Lana says her hard drives, camcorders, and computer containing her new album and new poetry book, as well as many other files, has been stolen. To steal from a woman who gives us so much? Criminal!
What was it like bringing your live show into an arena setting?. It took a bit of work, but we were up for the challenge. I have never played in arenas before, so I wanted to take the bull by the horns and savor every second. And actually, our show that we’ve been doing in theaters adapted really well into a bigger live space.
In July 2020, Tove Lo did something she never thought she’d do: get married. One hot weekend in Las Vegas, the pop star who once proclaimed “only one dick, that’s a bummer” eloped with her boyfriend and creative director, Charlie Twaddle, and threw an intimate rager in a little chapel. There were Modelos, a mismatched bride and groom party, a heart-shaped arch of red and pink balloons, and, of course, lots and lots of dancing.
