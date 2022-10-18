Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
FIA makes offer to Red Bull after Formula 1 cost cap breach as wait for punishment drags on
The FIA has offered terms of an 'accepted breach agreement' to Red Bull following their breach of Formula 1's cost cap, Sky Sports understands. The development in the saga that has dominated the start of the United States GP weekend leaves Red Bull with a decision over whether to accept the offer and likely a lesser punishment, or go before an adjudication panel.
SkySports
United States Grand Prix: When to watch practice, qualifying and the race live on Sky Sports F1 as off-track controversy simmers
Get ready for epic racing and controversy off the track - all live on Sky Sports F1 - as Formula 1 heads to Austin, Texas for a United States Grand Prix weekend that is sure to provide talking points. Max Verstappen claimed his second championship last time out in Japan...
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes driver says Red Bull cost cap breach 'brings up emotion' of controversial Max Verstappen title
Lewis Hamilton says Red Bull being found to have breached Formula 1's cost cap has brought up "emotion" from agonisingly losing out in his 2021 world championship battle with Max Verstappen. Mercedes driver Hamilton was denied an eighth world championship in controversial circumstances as an unprecedented call by race director...
SkySports
Red Bull cost cap drama continues: Confrontation beckons for accused team and Formula 1 rivals at US GP
Formula 1's cost cap was confirmed at a news conference in Austin, Texas in November 2019. This Saturday, another Austin news conference will underline how its now F1's most divisive issue. Red Bull's Christian Horner, whose team breached the cap, will face the media alongside Zak Brown, whose leaked letter...
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton recognises long F1 road back for Mercedes vs Red Bull and Ferrari: 'We have to dig deeper'
Lewis Hamilton has highlighted Mercedes' huge off-season as they bid to get back into Formula 1 contention, admitting the team have to "dig deeper" and "go in a different direction" to catch up to Red Bull and Ferrari. Mercedes, having gone from eight straight world constructors' championships to falling well...
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton hits out at W Series collapse | Formula 1 committed to female racers
Lewis Hamilton believes more help should have been afforded to W Series after its 2022 season ended early due to financial problems. The all-female motorsport series was supposed to hold its penultimate round of the year in support of this weekend's Formula 1 United States GP, however fundraising issues led to them curtailing their season early.
SkySports
Japanese GP: FIA admits Suzuka recovery vehicle should not have been deployed after Pierre Gasly scare
The FIA has accepted it was wrong to deploy a recovery vehicle during the Japanese GP and admitted race control were unaware that Pierre Gasly wasn't behind the Safety Car when the decision was made. Gasly and several other drivers expressed their fury after the Frenchman narrowly avoided a collision...
SkySports
Pierre Gasly: New Alpine driver 'not worried' about Esteban Ocon 'friction' ahead of 2023 F1 move
Pierre Gasly is confident he and Esteban Ocon will be able overcome past differences at Alpine and help the team compete for Formula 1 titles. Gasly, the highly-rated AlphaTauri and former Red Bull driver, is joining Alpine from 2023 after the team successfully moved on from their Fernando Alonso and Oscar Piastri failings to land the Frenchman.
SkySports
CJ Cup: Rory McIlroy eyes return to world No 1 as he gears up for title defence in South Carolina
Rory McIlroy has his sights set on becoming world No 1 for the ninth time as he bids to defend his CJ Cup title. McIlroy can return to the top of the rankings for the first time since July 2020 by winning his 23rd PGA Tour event at Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina, the tournament having moved from Las Vegas.
SkySports
European Super League could be in place by 2024/25 season, says new chief executive Bernd Reichart
A new European Super League with no permanent membership could be up and running by the 2024/25 season, the chief executive of the company behind the failed project has revealed. Bernd Reichart has been hired by A22 Sports Management, which was formed to sponsor and assist in the creation of...
Comments / 1