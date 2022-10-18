ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

FIA makes offer to Red Bull after Formula 1 cost cap breach as wait for punishment drags on

The FIA has offered terms of an 'accepted breach agreement' to Red Bull following their breach of Formula 1's cost cap, Sky Sports understands. The development in the saga that has dominated the start of the United States GP weekend leaves Red Bull with a decision over whether to accept the offer and likely a lesser punishment, or go before an adjudication panel.
SkySports

Lewis Hamilton hits out at W Series collapse | Formula 1 committed to female racers

Lewis Hamilton believes more help should have been afforded to W Series after its 2022 season ended early due to financial problems. The all-female motorsport series was supposed to hold its penultimate round of the year in support of this weekend's Formula 1 United States GP, however fundraising issues led to them curtailing their season early.

