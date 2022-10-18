ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

Natasha Jonas open to facing Claressa Shields in USA after unification clash

Natasha Jonas says she would be keen to face Claressa Shields in either the UK or US in a potential clash of world champions next year. Jonas will attempt to add a third super-welterweight world title to her collection when she takes on IBF champion Marie-Eve Dicaire at the Manchester Arena on November 12, live on Sky Sports.
SkySports

Players Championship Darts: Dave Chisnall defies rookie Josh Rock to claim title | "My goal is the Premier League"

Dave Chisnall secured his second ranking title inside a month by winning Players Championship 25 on Thursday, seeing off rookie Josh Rock 8-4 in the decider. The first of four Players Championship events this week saw Chisnall scoop the £12,000 title at the Barnsley Metrodome with a commanding performance in the final, wrapping up his seventh victory of the day.
SkySports

PSG 0-1 Chelsea: Millie Bright volley helps Blues to victory in Champions League opener

Chelsea made a positive start to their 2022/23 Women's Champions League campaign with a 1-0 win over PSG. Millie Bright scored the only goal of the game against last season's semi-finalists with 27 minutes gone at Stade Jean Bouin, when she connected with Erin Cuthbert's cross and slammed home a brilliant volley.
SkySports

Donal Burke and Na Fianna bidding to spoil Kilmacud Crokes' double-double hopes

It is somewhat surprising that a club of Na Fianna's stature has never won the Dublin Senior Hurling Championship. But the Glasnevin side have been knocking on the door in recent years, and are bidding for their bit of history on Sunday afternoon. Indeed, this group will be kicking themselves...
SkySports

Rainbow Laces: Swimmer Michael Gunning says campaign shows 'sport is for everyone'

Swimmer Michael Gunning says the Rainbow Laces campaign shows that "sport is for everyone", but believes there's still work to be done to combat homophobia in sport. Gunning, who holds dual Jamaican and British citizenship, competed in two world championships and set national records for both Team GB and Team Jamaica during his career in the pool.
SkySports

T20 World Cup: Ben Stokes critical of boundary markers after Reece Topley's injury

Ben Stokes has criticised the "stupid" size of cricket's boundary marking sponges after they caused Reece Topley's injury which ruled him out of England's T20 World Cup. During a fielding drill before England's final warm-up against Pakistan at Brisbane on Monday, Topley suffered ligament damage to his left ankle after stepping on a padded cushion and landing awkwardly.
SkySports

Chris Robshaw: Former England and Harlequins captain announces retirement

Former England rugby union captain Chris Robshaw has announced his retirement. The 36-year-old confirmed the news on Friday morning on social media. "After 18 years of professional rugby and a career I could only have dreamt of, I am officially announcing my retirement from the great game. "Following three dislocated...

