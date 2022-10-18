Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Natasha Jonas open to facing Claressa Shields in USA after unification clash
Natasha Jonas says she would be keen to face Claressa Shields in either the UK or US in a potential clash of world champions next year. Jonas will attempt to add a third super-welterweight world title to her collection when she takes on IBF champion Marie-Eve Dicaire at the Manchester Arena on November 12, live on Sky Sports.
SkySports
Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua: 'There will not be a fight between me and AJ ever! No Joshua, no more time-wasting,' says Fury
Tyson Fury has ruled out fighting Anthony Joshua at any point in the future. Fury, the WBC heavyweight champion, and Joshua were in negotiations for a potential clash on December 3. Those talks collapsed and Derek Chisora has stepped in to box Fury instead at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
SkySports
Dan Evans into European Open quarter-finals but Jack Draper beaten | Cam Norrie through in Stockholm
Dan Evans is into the quarter-finals of the European Open after a comfortable win over Constant Lestienne in Antwerp. Evans, seeded fifth, needed only 75 minutes to dispatch the Frenchman 6-2 6-1 as he chases his first tour-level title of the season. The 32-year-old won 82 per cent of his...
SkySports
Players Championship Darts: Dave Chisnall defies rookie Josh Rock to claim title | "My goal is the Premier League"
Dave Chisnall secured his second ranking title inside a month by winning Players Championship 25 on Thursday, seeing off rookie Josh Rock 8-4 in the decider. The first of four Players Championship events this week saw Chisnall scoop the £12,000 title at the Barnsley Metrodome with a commanding performance in the final, wrapping up his seventh victory of the day.
SkySports
PSG 0-1 Chelsea: Millie Bright volley helps Blues to victory in Champions League opener
Chelsea made a positive start to their 2022/23 Women's Champions League campaign with a 1-0 win over PSG. Millie Bright scored the only goal of the game against last season's semi-finalists with 27 minutes gone at Stade Jean Bouin, when she connected with Erin Cuthbert's cross and slammed home a brilliant volley.
SkySports
Manly Sea Eagles: Tolutau Koula, Haumole Olakau'atu open up on "pride" jersey boycott
Two of the seven Manly players who declined to wear a "pride" jersey in Australia's National Rugby League (NRL) have broken their silence on the furore, saying they hope people can respect their decision and move on. The players stood down from an NRL match against the Sydney Roosters in...
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Listed winner Princess Shabnam bids to defy hefty penalty at Wolves
Princess Shabnam won a nice Listed contest at Pontefract earlier this season and will aim to defy top weight in the feature event at Wolverhampton, live on Sky Sports Racing. 7.15 Wolverhampton - Princess goes for another big pot. Trainer Sean Woods has opted to step his star sprinter Princess...
SkySports
Donal Burke and Na Fianna bidding to spoil Kilmacud Crokes' double-double hopes
It is somewhat surprising that a club of Na Fianna's stature has never won the Dublin Senior Hurling Championship. But the Glasnevin side have been knocking on the door in recent years, and are bidding for their bit of history on Sunday afternoon. Indeed, this group will be kicking themselves...
SkySports
Aberdeen 4-1 Partick Thistle: Dons progress to Premier Sports Cup semi-final with comfortable win
Aberdeen eased their way into the semi-finals of the Premier Sports Cup with a comprehensive 4-1 victory over Championship leaders Partick Thistle. In-form Luis Lopes opened the scoring and the game was over by half-time as two Hayden Coulson efforts were deflected into their own net by Thistle players Kevin Holt and Jack McMillan.
SkySports
Olly Murphy stable tour: Warren Chase trainer highlights his horses to follow including Go Dante and Brewin'upastorm
Stratford-upon-Avon trainer Olly Murphy continues to go from strength to strength as he enters his fifth season in training with a host of graded performers based at his Warren Chase stables. That includes stable star Brewin'upastorm, a Grade Two winner with close to £200,000 in prize money to his name...
SkySports
Kilmarnock 2-1 Dundee United: Killie book place in Premier Sports Cup semi-finals for first time since 2021
Kilmarnock booked their place in the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Dundee United. Kyle Lafferty put Killie ahead after eight minutes from the penalty spot, but Dundee United hit back instantly when Glenn Middleton fired home from 12 yards. The game appeared to be heading...
SkySports
Jos Buttler: Eoin Morgan discusses England's 'fiery' and thinking captain ahead of T20 World Cup
Eoin Morgan knows how Jos Buttler is feeling. He has led England into World Cups before, dealt with the pressure of being expected to contend for the title, something Buttler will experience at the T20 World Cup in Australia over the next few weeks. Morgan - who captained England to...
SkySports
Rainbow Laces: Swimmer Michael Gunning says campaign shows 'sport is for everyone'
Swimmer Michael Gunning says the Rainbow Laces campaign shows that "sport is for everyone", but believes there's still work to be done to combat homophobia in sport. Gunning, who holds dual Jamaican and British citizenship, competed in two world championships and set national records for both Team GB and Team Jamaica during his career in the pool.
SkySports
T20 World Cup: Ben Stokes critical of boundary markers after Reece Topley's injury
Ben Stokes has criticised the "stupid" size of cricket's boundary marking sponges after they caused Reece Topley's injury which ruled him out of England's T20 World Cup. During a fielding drill before England's final warm-up against Pakistan at Brisbane on Monday, Topley suffered ligament damage to his left ankle after stepping on a padded cushion and landing awkwardly.
SkySports
Tailteann Cup Team of the Year 2022: Westmeath lead the way after claiming inaugural title
Champions Westmeath lead the way in the inaugural Tailteann Cup team of the year. 2022 saw the second-tier championship held for the first time, with it widely deemed a resounding success. The Lake County claimed the title, defeating Cavan in the final in what proved to be Jack Cooney's last...
SkySports
Derrell Olpherts: Leeds Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith aims to harness new signing's versatility
Rohan Smith believes Derrell Olpherts' versatility will prove vital to Leeds Rhinos after the back made the switch from Super League rivals Castleford Tigers. The 30-year-old has signed a two-year contract with last season's Grand Final runners-up, having spent three seasons with the Tigers after joining from Salford Red Devils in 2020.
SkySports
Lisandro Martinez interview: Manchester United defender on becoming a fan favourite at Old Trafford, Erik ten Hag’s ideas, and why Gabriel Heinze is his idol
Late in the game against Tottenham as Lisandro Martinez cleared the ball yet again, the chants of ‘Argentina’ went up from the supporters within Old Trafford. They have taken to this new signing. Manchester United look stronger for his presence. "It was very emotional for me to experience...
SkySports
Chris Robshaw: Former England and Harlequins captain announces retirement
Former England rugby union captain Chris Robshaw has announced his retirement. The 36-year-old confirmed the news on Friday morning on social media. "After 18 years of professional rugby and a career I could only have dreamt of, I am officially announcing my retirement from the great game. "Following three dislocated...
SkySports
CJ Cup: Rory McIlroy eyes return to world No 1 as he gears up for title defence in South Carolina
Rory McIlroy has his sights set on becoming world No 1 for the ninth time as he bids to defend his CJ Cup title. McIlroy can return to the top of the rankings for the first time since July 2020 by winning his 23rd PGA Tour event at Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina, the tournament having moved from Las Vegas.
SkySports
Race of the Day on Sky Sports Racing: Aidan O'Brien aiming for 11th Vertem Futurity triumph at Doncaster
Sky Sports Racing presenter Mike Cattermole is back with his lowdown on the big race on Saturday, the Group One Vertem Futurity Stakes at Doncaster. The Vertem Futurity Trophy (3:35) is the last Group One of the British Flat season and in the past few years it has developed into a bit of a benefit for Aidan O'Brien.
Comments / 0