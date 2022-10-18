Read full article on original website
mymcmedia.org
BOO!STERAMA Event Encourages Community to Get Their Shots
Montgomery County is partnering with Por Nuestra Salud y Bienestar, Proyecto Salud and Westfield Wheaton for their “BOO!STERAMA” event to provide free Covid-19 booster shots for those 5 and older. The event will be held at Westfield Wheaton mall on Saturday Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wexton vs Cao: What Thursday's debate means for Loudoun County
LEESBURG, Va. — At a time when some campaigns can’t agree to one debate, Democratic incumbent Jennifer Wexton and her Republican challenger, Hung Cao, came here to Leesburg’s National Conference Center for their third debate. "Business owners, you are the backbone of America. You built this country,...
fox5dc.com
'Biden Sucks': Obscene signs over highway to be removed
WASHINGTON - Signs over I-495 and I-270 that say anti-Biden and anti-Democrat messages will be removed, according to Evan Glass, Vice President & At-Large member of the Montgomery County Council. The signs were spotted on the Bradly Blvd. overpass Tuesday. Montgomery County’s Dept of Transportation and the Maryland State Highway...
rockvillenights.com
Assault in Montgomery County Council building parking garage in Rockville
Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault in the parking garage at the Montgomery County Council Building at 100 Maryland Avenue Tuesday morning, October 18, 2022. The assault was reported at 10:40 AM Tuesday.
rockvillenights.com
Montgomery County community leaders ask U.S. Department of Justice to place M-NCPPC under receivership
The struggle between Montgomery County residents who are demanding an investigation of scandals within the County Planning Board and Planning Department, and a County Council who want to sweep those scandals under the rug and quickly install five new cronies on the Board, took another turn today with a protest at the Montgomery County Council Building in Rockville. Multiple community and organizational leaders have signed a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice asking federal law enforcement to place the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (the umbrella entity that houses the board and Planning Department) under receivership. They've asked that it remain under receivership until a full, independent investigation of the scandals is completed, and that County Executive Marc Elrich and the County Council be included as targets of the investigation.
mocoshow.com
Trans Maryland Holds Protest “Dance Party” in Front of Rockville Restaurant
Over 60 people attended a “Queer Dance Party” in front of That’s Amore Grill at 15201 Shady Grove Rd in Rockville on Wednesday night, October 19. The event was organized by Trans Maryland and Kristin Mink, the Democratic nominee for the County Council seat in District 5. The group was protesting a fundraiser by UARE (United Against Racism in Education) titled “True Stories About Transgenderism; It can happen to one of your loved ones!” that was taking place inside of the restaurant. UARE describes itself as a group that is “dedicated to fighting against the teaching of “Critical Race Theory”.
rockvillenights.com
Montgomery County Council to defy Maryland law in Planning appointments, as Elrich warns Thrive 2050 is tainted by scandal
Thursday was another explosive day in the Montgomery County Planning Board scandal, as the County Council is poised to defy Maryland state law by illegally appointing 5 temporary board commissioners, without waiting the required three weeks after disclosing the list of candidates. The law is very clear, and is the only codified framework for appointing any individual to the Planning Board, resident Janis Sartucci told ABC 7 News. The list of candidates was made public on Wednesday, October 19, meaning that the appointments cannot legally be made until the next Council takes office after the November 8 election.
mymcmedia.org
Democratic Candidates Hoping for Female-Majority County Council
The six female Democratic candidates for Montgomery County Council joined together in solidarity Tuesday night during a Women’s Democratic Club meeting in Kensington. If all six win in the November general election, the county council will have a female majority of six women and five men. Currently, Nancy Navarro is the lone female councilmember.
mymcmedia.org
Activists Demand Halt in Hiring Process of Planning Board
Activists rallied outside the Montgomery County Council Office Building in Rockville Wednesday to demand a halt in the hiring process of the Planning Board. Following the resignation of the entire Planning Board last week, the Bethesda African Cemetery Coalition (BACC)–an organization that seeks to stop the desecration of Moses Macedonia Cemetery in Bethesda– asks for a thorough third-party investigation before new members are hired.
DC Council passes non-citizens voting bill
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published on October 4, 2022. The DC Council has passed the Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act, according to a tweet from Councilmember Brianne Nadeau, who is the bill's lead sponsor. This bill will allow non-citizens, including undocumented immigrants to vote in local elections in D.C.
rockvillenights.com
Pepper spray sales soar along with crime in Montgomery County
Violent crime continues to rise in Montgomery County, with assaults, armed robberies and carjackings regularly making headlines. Now pepper spray sales are also rising. This pepper spray section at Target in downtown Bethesda was virtually cleaned out yesterday. Maryland's highly-restrictive gun laws leave residents few options for self-defense beyond staying...
mymcmedia.org
Bomb Squad Called, No Explosives Found at Dept. of Energy in Germantown
Police and fire rescue personnel responded to the Department of Energy (DOE) in Germantown for a suspicious package, according to police. Emergency communications received a call at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday for a potential suspicious package inside a delivery truck at the DOE, per the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) Fire and Explosive Investigations Unit searched the truck and police assisted with traffic management. Parts of Germantown Road were closed and as of 5:13 p.m. all lanes are open, police wrote on Twitter.
mymcmedia.org
‘A Proven Leader’: Montgomery College Inaugurates 11th President
More than 500 community members gathered Wednesday to inaugurate Dr. Jermaine Williams as the 11th president of Montgomery College. The inauguration took place at the Strathmore Music Center in North Bethesda. Students, elected officials and Montgomery College staff and faculty attended the ceremony and delivered welcoming remarks to Williams. Williams...
Montgomery Co. Police search for carjacking suspect
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Officers from the Montgomery County Police Department are asking the public to help identify suspects that were involved in a carjacking of a 2019 dark blue/grey Toyota Corolla in Silver Spring, Maryland. According to officials, the carjacking happened in the 3700 block of Bel Pre...
mymcmedia.org
Department of Justice Supports Lawsuit in Death of Ryan LeRoux
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a Statement of Interest for a lawsuit in the death of 21-year-old Ryan LeRoux, who was shot and killed by police at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Gaithersburg last year. The lawsuit was filed against the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) on behalf...
mymcmedia.org
Key Dates for Maryland General Election
OCTOBER 17 – NOVEMBER 3:. Eligible voters can vote early at any early voting center in the county from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3. The centers are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. There are 14 early voting centers in Montgomery County. Voters can find a list of centers at this link.
bethesdamagazine.com
Longtime elected official, first-time local candidate face off in County Council District 4
Editor’s note: Bethesda Beat is publishing a series of stories highlighting local races for county, state, and federal elected offices in the Nov. 8 general election. Today’s story focuses on County Council District 4. Two women — one a longtime political figure and mayor of the third largest...
mymcmedia.org
“3 Weeks of Hell”: Snipers Captured
The DC Snipers were apprehended on October 24, 2002 after a deadly shooting spree begun three weeks earlier. It left 10 people dead and three injured. MCM’s presentation of “3 Weeks of Hell: The DC Sniper Attacks, 20 Years Later”, hosted by Chris Gordon, takes a look back at a time when normal daily life in the county ceased to exist.
fox5dc.com
DC Mayor Bowser responds to woman being assaulted on Metrobus
On Wednesday, FOX 5 asked D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser if she had seen a video reported on by FOX 5 showing a woman violently shoved off of a Metrobus by what appears to be a group of teens – and possibly some adults. The Mayor answered - no – and that she would look at it. The Chief of Police indicated the same.
Multiple Children’s Hospitals Are At Or Near Capacity Across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia
Children’s National Hospital is among local pediatric hospitals operating at or near capacity due to viral respiratory infections. A spokesperson tells DCist/WAMU that the volume at the hospital is changing hour to hour, but expects to be at or near capacity “into the near future.”. Inova’s children’s hospital...
Comments / 0