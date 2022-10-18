Read full article on original website
recordpatriot.com
Crimestoppers crime of the week: Can you identify?
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties is seeking information to assist Jacksonville Police Department in identifying a man in an incident at a business. The man was at Midland Farm & Home Supply, 1203 W. Morton Ave.,...
recordpatriot.com
East Alton woman charged with auto theft
EDWARDSVILLE – An East Alton woman charged with auto theft was among a number of property-related felony cases filed Tuesday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Kara M. Berry, 31, of East Alton, was charged Oct. 18 with offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2...
recordpatriot.com
Four face meth charges
EDWARDSVILLE – Two East Alton residents were charged Tuesday with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Savannah E. Douglas, 34, and Tracy L. Autery, 62, both of the same address in East Alton, were charged Oct. 18 with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a Class X felony.
recordpatriot.com
What’s going on around town today
Walking for Wellness: 7 a.m.-1 p.m., JHS Bowl, 215 S. Church St. | Indoor walking program open all days Jacksonville schools in session. Runs through March 31. For more information, call 217-479-5800. Produce and Bakery Giveaway: 9 a.m.-noon, Jacksonville Food Center, 316 E. State St. Free | For Morgan County...
recordpatriot.com
St. Louis man charged with battery
A St. Louis man was charged with two counts of aggravated battery by Madison County officials on Wednesday. Chantel T. Stanciel, 48, was charged with the Class 3 felonies. The case was presented by the Maryville Police Department. According to court documents, on Oct. 9, Stanciel allegedly strangled another person...
recordpatriot.com
Witches come to Grafton Saturday
GRAFTON – The annual Witches on the Water will take place from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 near Mason Hollow Park in Grafton. Vendors open at 4 p.m. with a huge bonfire, DJ, a witch dance at 8:30 p.m. and a costume contest at 9 p.m. (with a cash prize). Coolers and lawn chairs are welcome and plenty of parking will be open near Mason Hollow Park and downtown.
recordpatriot.com
Senior transportation topic of Rushville meeting
RUSHVILLE – Public transportation for senior citizens in Schuyler County will be the topic of a Nov. 3 meeting in Rushville. A community meeting with Cass-Schuyler Public Transit is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Rushville Fitness and Community Center, 120 Rodewald Drive. Participants will an opportunity...
recordpatriot.com
Beardstown High holding veterans ceremony, seeking photos
BEARDSTOWN — The Beardstown Junior-Senior High School is looking for photo submissions of veterans for use during its Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 10. The school will be using all former submissions, but said it will be taking new submissions, which can be sent to mccombsc@beardstown.com. Veterans are also invited...
recordpatriot.com
'Antiques Roadshow' moments coming from Alton's 5As
ALTON — The Alton Area Animal Aid Association, better known as 5As, is having something akin to “Antiques Roadshow,” called “What’s It Worth: An Appraisal Event,” which most assuredly will garner some surprises from people’s stuff. “It's similar to the ‘Antiques Roadshow,’ with...
recordpatriot.com
Foster accuses Prenzler of ‘pay-to-play’
EDWARDSVILLE – Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler on Wednesday night was accused of soliciting campaign contributions in return for appointments by County Board Member John “Eric” Foster, R-Granite City. Also at the meeting, a board member questioned recently-appointed state Sen. Kris Tharp’s ability to serve in...
recordpatriot.com
Carlinville celebrates opening of new public safety center
CARLINVILLE — A dedication ceremony and open house this week celebrated the renovation of a building at 225 N. Broad St. into a multi-purpose public safety center. The 6,800-square-foot building houses the police station and public safety facility. Among those attending the open house were Mayor Sarah Oswald, Illinois...
recordpatriot.com
Winchester students remove invasive species at conservation site
ROODHOUSE — Despite Wednesday's cold weather, Winchester students took to the trails at Doe Run Education Works with sprays, gloves and clippers to remove various invasive species that were growing along the trails. More than 35 students split into teams to help the Doe Run organization remove plants and...
recordpatriot.com
Latest play a fashion statement for JMS theater
Jacksonville Middle School students are taking the stage this weekend to make a fashion statement. The 23-member cast of sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders led by director Shawn Smith will present Karen Boettcher-Tate’s take on Hans Christian Andersen’s classic tale of “The Emperor’s New Clothes” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the JMS auditorium.
