ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joy 107.1

3 Steps to Cure Financial Dis-ease | Money Mondays

By Get Up Erica Staff
Joy 107.1
Joy 107.1
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LAyK2_0id6xHXz00

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital


Award-winning international speaker and best-selling author, “Madam Money,” Tarra Jackson returns to the Get Up Church to give us “ 3 Steps to Cure Financial Dis-ease “. You’ve seen her on Fox News, CNBC, and several other networks. She’s here with us today with the steps to cure what ails you financially.

WATCH BELOW

CHECK OUT THE STEPS BELOW

Step 1

The first one is the dollar diagnosis . Yes, you need the diagnosis severity of your current financial situation, by writing down all of the debts that you owe, including your monthly payments, the balances, and the interest rates that you’re paying for each debt. Now, this information is important because you can’t fix what we don’t acknowledge and we can’t heal what we don’t diagnose.

Step 2

Financially operate . The quickest way to get a handle on your financial disease is to stop using credit cards, lines of credit, or getting new loans if possible. With everything going on right now. It is more expensive. And everything costs more due to increase in credit interest rates. So delay alone with high ticket purchases, like homes or cars, if at all possible, unless it’s going to help you pay things down quicker and faster.

Step 3

Step number three is a long-term method . That is your money medication. Yes, an ongoing money maintenance strategy to treat those financial diseases is very important. One example is the debt snowball effect, while you’re paying down your debt, focus on your smallest debt first, pay that off, and then use the money towards the next debt that’s going to help you to build some momentum and feel that financial wellness quicker, so you can keep going. So it may take a while, but it is the best thing to do. It’s worth it. And you’ll experience a healthy financial life.

More Money Monday Info Below

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'

Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault sold his private jet to stop Twitter accounts from tracking his travels. What Happened: Fed up with Twitterverse tracking Arnault's every move via his private plane, the world's second-richest person on Monday on French radio station Radio Classique said LVMH sold its private jet, reported Bloomberg.
FOXBusiness

Dave Ramsey's best advice for fixing credit card debt: 'People are hurting'

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve voted to lift the benchmark federal funds rate by 75 basis points for the third straight month. The U.S. central bank is trying to get inflation under control with the most aggressive interest rate hikes in decades. Speaking to reporters about the rate hike, Fed...
actionlifemedia.com

How to Pay off Credit Card Debt Faster

Are you tired of being in debt, and do you want to repay credit card debt faster?. Credit card debt is a never-ending loop of debt payments. Most people pay the minimum fees each month and hope to pay off their debt sometime in the future. However, you can pay off debt faster if you don’t mind taking a financial hit.
reviewed.com

7 ways to bounce back your credit after overspending

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. It’s been a challenging couple of years for many Americans, and now there is the highest inflation to contend with in 40 years. If you turned to credit cards to get you through these tough financial times, your credit and your wallet might have taken a hit. If you’re ready to get out of debt, here are seven ways to bounce back your credit after overspending.
Kiplinger

The Best Balance-Transfer Credit Cards

If you have high-rate credit card debt, consider refinancing it with a balance-transfer credit card. Especially as interest rates tick up, carrying a balance on a credit card becomes more burdensome. Average annual percentage rates on credit cards run from about 15% to 20%, and some cards have rates of nearly 30%.
Aneka Duncan

Parents To Get Up To $300 Monthly

Before the end of this year, millions of American families could benefit from the revised version of the child tax credit. This is thanks to a group of senators wanting to bring back monthly payments. (source)
Axios

Student loan forgiveness application officially live

More than 8 million people have submitted student loan forgiveness applications since a beta site launched Friday, President Biden said Monday announcing that the official application is now live. Why it matters: Biden called the debt relief a "game changer" with the plan canceling up to $20,000 in student debt...
Refinery29

I’m Stressed About Money — But I Can’t Stop Spending It

Welcome to Taking Stock, a space where we can take a deep breath and try to figure out what the COVID-19 economy really means for our finances. Every month, personal finance expert Paco de Leon will answer your most difficult, emotionally charged questions about money. These last two years have forced many of us to reprioritize our finances, and there’s no clear road map for getting through the pandemic yet — but Taking Stock is here to help us figure it out together.
The Hill

Healthcare price transparency can address inflation’s largest and longest-running source

Runaway healthcare and coverage prices are boosting historic inflation that’s reducing Americans’ purchasing power and living standards. Last week, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced core inflation rose by 6.6 percent over the past year, the fastest rate in 40 years. Health insurance costs rose by 28.2 percent over the same period — more than four times this record rate. Economists predict healthcare prices will increase even more in the coming months. For instance, the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas estimates the healthcare inflation rate will double between mid-2022 and mid-2023.
FLORIDA STATE
wallstreetwindow.com

Fed Socialist Money Manipulation Cancels Individuals’ Better Judgment – James Anthony

When a person is free to work, shop, and invest, he brings to each task his knowledge from doing the other tasks. As he works, he has a sense of what it takes to please customers, because he’s also a customer. As he shops, he has a sense of what workers can do for him, because he’s also a worker. As he invests, he has a sense of who adds value best, because he also works to add value and shops for value.
The Independent

Not going out: 51% of people ‘will spend more evenings at home to save money’

Nearly one in three (32%) people say they are assessing whether every single purchase they make is necessary as their budgets are squeezed by rising costs, a survey has found. To save money, more than half (51%) are planning to spend more evenings at home over the coming months, entertaining themselves with box sets, video games and board games instead of going out.
Joy 107.1

Joy 107.1

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Inspiration Station

 https://joycolumbus.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy