Urbana Police investigating armed robberies related to Facebook scam
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department is investigating a pair of armed robberies that happened last week within hours of each other in the same location. Police officials said that officers were called to the Town and County Apartment Complex twice on Oct. 13 between 5:20 and 7:45 p.m. In both instances, the […]
Champaign Police asking more people to register cameras
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Champaign Police are hoping security camera footage could help in more investigations. They’re pushing people to register their exterior cameras and security systems. You can sign up on their website with their online system. Police said it could not only help lead to solutions but deter crime altogether. One woman in […]
recordpatriot.com
WVa Family Court judge named in Berkeley, Jefferson counties
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A new Family Court circuit judge has been appointed in West Virginia to serve in Berkeley and Jefferson counties. Gov. Jim Justice appointed Lyndsey Matschat of Martinsburg to the post, the governor's office said Wednesday. Matschat replaces Judge Sally Jackson, who retired. Matschat has spent...
recordpatriot.com
The unseen toll of nonfatal police shootings
The way Kenneth Gilbert Jr. and his father tell the story, it had been a busy morning running errands in east Atlanta when their pickup was suddenly cut off by a dark truck and forced onto the curb. Once Gilbert Sr. got back on the road, he said, the truck...
Illinois Trooper hurt, workers killed in Scott’s Law crashes
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police said that a state trooper was hurt and two construction workers were killed in separate Scott’s Law-related crashes. The crashes happened hundreds of miles away from each other, but within 40 minutes of time. The first crash happened in Effingham at 7:25 a.m. on the ramp leading from […]
recordpatriot.com
Ashcroft wants tighter rules on racy public library books
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, a top Republican prospect for governor, wants to block public funding for library books that might appeal to the “prurient” — meaning sexual — interests of minors. Ashcroft proposed the new rule on libraries this...
12-year-old critically hurt in Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 12-year-old boy is fighting for his life after Champaign Police said he was shot in the neck Wednesday night. Police officials said officers responded to the area of Sangamon Drive and Kenwood Road, located on the north side of Centennial Park, at 10:15 p.m. for a report of someone being […]
Man moves to Urbana, truck stolen within days
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Imagine moving to a new town, and within days, your car is stolen with your tools and clothing inside. That happened to one couple in Urbana on Sunday, near Oregon Street and Lincoln Avenue. Jeff Springer drove it in the morning, and by the afternoon, he said it was gone. Springer […]
prospectusnews.com
An Inside Look at John Brown and His Campaign for Sheriff
With 32 years of law enforcement training and experience, Brown has worked as a lieutenant at the University of Illinois Police Department, is currently the Deputy Chief of Police at the Tolono Police Department, is the Public Guardian for Champaign County, has been METRO SWAT Team Commander, Field Training Unit Commander, and many more that would take up half a page.
Urbana home destroyed in house fire
UPDATE at 2:40 p.m. on 10/20/2022 The Edge-Scott Fire Protection District confirmed new information regarding a house fire on Wednesday. Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a house fire at 11:16 p.m. at the 2700 block of California Avenue in Urbana. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found fire extending through the roof. A […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Hoopeston’s Mayor Wise Says Lots of Progress is on the Way
Hoopeston mayor Jeff Wise says that like all Vermilion County communities, they are looking to get rid of unwanted dilapidated properties; as he explained to Laura Williams on 1490 WDAN’s Community Connection program. AUDIO: Nobody wants to live next door to a house that is falling to pieces. We...
Villa Grove student arrested after bringing ‘non-lethal’ weapon to bonfire
VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) – According to a Villa Grove School District social media post, one student is in police custody after bringing a “non-lethal” weapon to a homecoming bonfire Wednesday night. Read Superintendent Dr. Carol Munson’s full post below: Dear Parents/Guardians, We write to inform you that there was an incident tonight at the […]
Crime Stoppers, Police looking for robbery suspect
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Crime Stoppers and the Decatur Police Department are asking the public for information about an armed robbery that happened in Decatur earlier this month. Officials said that on Oct. 7, a man walked into the Hardee’s located at 1080 West Eldorado Drive while holding a gun. He walked up […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville City Council Swears in New Ward One Representative
At the start of the Tuesday, October 18th Danville City Council meeting, Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr swore in new Ward One Alderwoman Alesia Ford. Ford replaces Brenda Brown, who recently stepped down after moving into another district within the city. Mayor Williams was very glad to have Ford join the...
WAND TV
Child in critical condition after being shot in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A child is fighting for his life after being shot in Champaign. Police were called to the 2300 block of Sangamon Drive around 10:15 Wednesday night for a shooting. They found a 12-year-old boy in a vehicle who had been shot multiple times in the neck.
Here's Who is Running for Illinois Secretary of State in the 2022 Election
For the first time in nearly a quarter of century, Illinois will elect a new secretary of state this November after Jesse White announced he would not seek a seventh term in office. White, who replaced former Illinois Gov. George Ryan, had endorsed Cook County Clerk Anna Valencia in the...
IL Cops Bust Out-Of-State RV With $3 Million Worth Of Cocaine
Illinois State Police make one of the biggest cocaine busts in Illinois history. Suspicious Vehicle Pulled Over By Illinois State Police. I always like to start out by saying, it's a good idea to avoid actions that will get you arrested. It's definitely not worth it. If you find it necessary to commit a crime, don't bring attention to yourself. That will only get you busted.
jolietlaw.com
Can I Get Arrested for Having Legal Cannabis in My Car?
Adult residents of Illinois are now permitted to possess and use cannabis for medical or recreational purposes. THC products are generally regulated similarly to the manner in which alcohol is regulated. These regulations control how people in Illinois can handle and use cannabis. A few important rules include those governing how cannabis may be transported in a vehicle. Most Illinois residents know that they cannot drive with an open beer or glass of wine in their cupholders, as allowing people to do so would make it very easy for drivers to become intoxicated while behind the wheel.
WAND TV
Two construction workers killed by passenger car
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Scott's Law violations continue to grow according to an announcement from Illinois State Police. Two construction workers on the Iowa/Illinois border were killed by a passenger car less than one hour after an ISP trooper was struck by a semi-truck outside of Effingham. Pearson J....
Driver charged with DUI in Indianola crash
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — New details have emerged regarding a deadly crash in Indianola that happened earlier this month. Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline M. Lacy confirmed that 45-year-old Anthony S. Austin has been charged with aggravated DUI and death of two or more people. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden and Vermillion County Sheriff […]
