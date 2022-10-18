BERLIN (AP) — Senior members of Germany’s environmentalist Green party indicated Tuesday that they would accept Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s decision to extend the lifetime of the country’s three remaining nuclear plants for a few months to head off possible a winter energy crunch. The reactors were long scheduled to be switched off at the end of the year, but Economy Minister Robert Habeck agreed to let two plants run until mid-April amid the energy disruptions caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine. Some members in Germany’s government insisted that all three reactors should stay online until 2024, prompting a Cabinet spat that Scholz overruled on Monday. Habeck told public broadcaster ZDF that the plan was “one I can work with, one I can live with.” Scholz made clear Tuesday that he considers the decision final.

3 DAYS AGO