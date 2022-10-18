Read full article on original website
'It used to be homeless people, now it's working people'
As part of its Counting the Cost of Living series, BBC News will be asking people how they are coping - and revisiting them over the coming months. Andrea Bell founded the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen, in July 2019, to help people in need across her city. To begin with,...
Boris Johnson as the comeback king of the world? I despair
What contempt for their constituents and the wider British public certain Tory MPs must have. These advocates for the return of Boris Johnson apparently think all we deserve as the holder of the highest office in the land – from which he has already had to resign – is a self-serving narcissist who has barely a nodding acquaintance with either the truth or public service. How do these people sleep at night?
South Gloucestershire green hydrogen unit gets £2.5m from council
A new facility to produce and store green hydrogen is set to receive £2.5m in council funding. The unit is being developed by Advanced Automotive Propulsion Systems in Emersons Green, South Gloucestershire. It aims to transform industries that are difficult to decarbonise, like aviation, shipping and haulage. Planes, ships...
Large greenfield sites part of 35 low-tax investment zone bids in England
FoI request reveals council plans including commercial units and large housing developments
School meals: 'Holiday hunger' payments to continue until March 2023
So-called "holiday hunger" payments for more than 100,000 children are to continue until March 2023. The payments of £27 each fortnight are made to families during school holidays in place of free school meals. A long term plan to continue the payments until 2025 has not yet been agreed...
Zane Gbangbola: Petition over boy's death handed to parliament
A petition with 117,000 signatures which calls for a probe into the death of a seven-year-old boy has been handed to parliament. Zane Gbangbola died in 2014 after his home in Chertsey, Surrey, was flooded. His parents say he was killed by gases washed out of nearby land. They disagree...
EU proposes joint gas buying and curbs on energy price spikes – business live
European Commission proposes mechanism to cap “excessive and volatile” gas price moves, and to let member countries start jointly buying gas
Pound slides, cost of government borrowing rises ahead of Tory leadership race – as it happened
Government deficit rises to second-highest September figure on record, while shoppers cut spending and pound falls 1.5% to $1.11
Green leaders back German nuke extension, activists angry
BERLIN (AP) — Senior members of Germany’s environmentalist Green party indicated Tuesday that they would accept Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s decision to extend the lifetime of the country’s three remaining nuclear plants for a few months to head off possible a winter energy crunch. The reactors were long scheduled to be switched off at the end of the year, but Economy Minister Robert Habeck agreed to let two plants run until mid-April amid the energy disruptions caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine. Some members in Germany’s government insisted that all three reactors should stay online until 2024, prompting a Cabinet spat that Scholz overruled on Monday. Habeck told public broadcaster ZDF that the plan was “one I can work with, one I can live with.” Scholz made clear Tuesday that he considers the decision final.
