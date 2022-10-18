ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Zara Aleena kicked and stamped on before she died, say prosecutors

A 35-year-old woman was kicked and stamped on before she died, while walking home from a night out in east London, prosecutors allege. Law graduate Zara Aleena was attacked after she was dragged into a driveway in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, in June, prosecutors say. Jordan McSweeney, 29, is facing charges...
BBC

Drivers cutting up cyclists caught on camera in Op Snap

Hundreds more drivers have been caught on camera cutting up cyclists and overtaking in dangerous positions. Police are sharing the footage sent in by the public from roads in Devon and Cornwall that has been gathered as part of the Op Snap road safety campaign. The officer in charge of...
BBC

Pensioner 'nervous to leave the house' after Bristol attack

A woman in her 80s lost consciousness after being pushed to the ground in a seemingly unprovoked attack. The victim was walking with her friend to a bus stop on Whiteladies Road in Bristol on 26 August when an unknown offender pushed her in the back. She was taken to...
BBC

Dovercourt murder: Drug dealer rammed BMW into chef's moped

A drug dealer has been found guilty of murdering a "talented chef" by ramming his BMW into the back of the victim's moped. Kerrin Repman, 29, died at the scene in Dovercourt, Essex, on 15 April 2020. Keith McCarthy fled to Ireland but was extradited using a European Arrest Warrant.
BBC

Josephine Melville: Ex-EastEnders actress dies backstage after play

Actress, director and writer Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing in a play. Nottingham Playhouse said Ms Melville died on Thursday after appearing in a production of Nine Night. The venue said she was treated by paramedics and a medically qualified audience member but died at the scene. Born...
BBC

Leah Croucher: Body identified as missing Milton Keynes teenager

A body found in the loft of a house in Milton Keynes has been identified as teenager Leah Croucher, police said. Thames Valley Police said a post-mortem examination was inconclusive as to the cause of death. Last week, police began a murder investigation following the discovery of human remains and...
BBC

South Yorkshire's Supertram to be brought back into public control

Sheffield's tram network is to be brought back into public control from 2024. The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) voted earlier to create an arm's-length company to manage the network. It is part of a wider ambition to upgrade Supertram and create an integrated transport network of trams, buses...
BBC

At-risk bus routes saved by local councils

Several bus routes which faced being axed at the end of the month have now been saved. In September S﻿tagecoach East said it could no longer run 18 routes in Cambridgeshire and parts of Suffolk. B﻿ut the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) said other companies have now come...
BBC

Intruder says he did not intend to kill Freda Walker, 86

A man who assaulted and tied up an "elderly and defenceless" couple has told jurors he did not intend to kill either of them. Freda Walker died after being attacked by Vasile Culea while her husband Ken Walker survived but has since died from an unrelated cause. Giving evidence, Mr...

