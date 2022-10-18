Read full article on original website
BBC
Zara Aleena kicked and stamped on before she died, say prosecutors
A 35-year-old woman was kicked and stamped on before she died, while walking home from a night out in east London, prosecutors allege. Law graduate Zara Aleena was attacked after she was dragged into a driveway in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, in June, prosecutors say. Jordan McSweeney, 29, is facing charges...
BBC
Drivers cutting up cyclists caught on camera in Op Snap
Hundreds more drivers have been caught on camera cutting up cyclists and overtaking in dangerous positions. Police are sharing the footage sent in by the public from roads in Devon and Cornwall that has been gathered as part of the Op Snap road safety campaign. The officer in charge of...
BBC
Pensioner 'nervous to leave the house' after Bristol attack
A woman in her 80s lost consciousness after being pushed to the ground in a seemingly unprovoked attack. The victim was walking with her friend to a bus stop on Whiteladies Road in Bristol on 26 August when an unknown offender pushed her in the back. She was taken to...
BBC
Bognor Regis: Family of Connor Laye "utterly heartbroken" at teenager's death
The family of a teenager who died after his motorbike and a car collided said he "had a big heart" and "caring nature". Connor Laye, 18, died in hospital after the crash in Bognor Regis, West Sussex, on 14 October. In a statement issued through Sussex Police, his family said...
BBC
Dovercourt murder: Drug dealer rammed BMW into chef's moped
A drug dealer has been found guilty of murdering a "talented chef" by ramming his BMW into the back of the victim's moped. Kerrin Repman, 29, died at the scene in Dovercourt, Essex, on 15 April 2020. Keith McCarthy fled to Ireland but was extradited using a European Arrest Warrant.
Watch Roseville woman smash stacks of concrete blocks with her bare arm
Amitis Pourarian owns The Studio Martial Arts & Fitness and wants you to know she does ‘hit like a girl.’
BBC
Josephine Melville: Ex-EastEnders actress dies backstage after play
Actress, director and writer Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing in a play. Nottingham Playhouse said Ms Melville died on Thursday after appearing in a production of Nine Night. The venue said she was treated by paramedics and a medically qualified audience member but died at the scene. Born...
BBC
Leah Croucher: Body identified as missing Milton Keynes teenager
A body found in the loft of a house in Milton Keynes has been identified as teenager Leah Croucher, police said. Thames Valley Police said a post-mortem examination was inconclusive as to the cause of death. Last week, police began a murder investigation following the discovery of human remains and...
BBC
South Yorkshire's Supertram to be brought back into public control
Sheffield's tram network is to be brought back into public control from 2024. The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) voted earlier to create an arm's-length company to manage the network. It is part of a wider ambition to upgrade Supertram and create an integrated transport network of trams, buses...
BBC
At-risk bus routes saved by local councils
Several bus routes which faced being axed at the end of the month have now been saved. In September Stagecoach East said it could no longer run 18 routes in Cambridgeshire and parts of Suffolk. But the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) said other companies have now come...
Large greenfield sites part of 35 low-tax investment zone bids in England
FoI request reveals council plans including commercial units and large housing developments
BBC
Intruder says he did not intend to kill Freda Walker, 86
A man who assaulted and tied up an "elderly and defenceless" couple has told jurors he did not intend to kill either of them. Freda Walker died after being attacked by Vasile Culea while her husband Ken Walker survived but has since died from an unrelated cause. Giving evidence, Mr...
