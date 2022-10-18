Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Want A Cannabis Career? Attend This Free Cannabis Job Fair In New York State
If you're interested in working in the cannabis industry in New York State, there's a big marijuana job fair and conference taking place in Albany. The New York State Cannabis Expo, Conference & Career Fair will take place on Sunday, October 30, 2022. The theme for the conference is "Business, Social Equity & Advocacy."
Want a Career in Cannabis? The Upstate NY Weed Expo in Coming!
The 2022 New York State Cannabis Convention and Expo is happening soon in downtown Albany, and if you're interested in finding a career in cannabis, here's what you need to know. "This event aims to bring together many facets of the newly established New York State Adult Recreational Marijuana Industry."
Here’s How Much Money Hunters Paid New York State
Hunting season is upon us in New York State and you can bet that people have been out getting their ducks or out with their bows in the woods the past couple of weekends. We were talking on Clay and Company this morning about how much money it costs to hunt in New York State. An annual hunting license alone is 22 bucks for an adult in New York State.
Here Are The 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in New York
While New York is known for its abundance of amazing tourist attractions, natural beauty, and vibrant small towns and cities, it certainly has its fair share of dangerous crime. A look through the FBI's most recent crime statistics reveals which communities are the most unsafe, keep reading to learn more.
New York State Will Spend $150 Million To Train People For Jobs
New York State is going to spend $150 million to make sure it has a well-trained workforce. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of the state's workforce development grant programs today, October 17, 2022. The grants program will be administered by the new Office of Strategic Workforce Development within Empire State Development.
Could Backyard Fires Be Banned In New York State?
As the weather has cooled a bit there is still one thing people love to do outdoors. That is to sit on their patio with their outdoor fireplace or firepit and enjoy cool crisp Autumn evenings while sitting next to a fire. There has been a lot of talk about...
This Was Rated the Best College Town in New York…Do You Agree?
Ah man, I remember college like it was yesterday. I graduated with a Bachelors Degree from Morrisville State College. Do you remember your college experience? What was it like? Did you live on campus or did you commute? Did you have a great time in college or was it iffy like mine?
Diaper Tax Relief Coming To New York State
The fall and winter months are upon us here in New York State and for many that means staying closer to home and spending more time inside. Before the snow starts to really fly, perhaps you are the kind of person who plans ahead and stocks up on essentials? If you have kids, especially kids in diapers, it seems you go through supplies even faster during the next few months.
New York State cannabis expo and career fair October 30
The New York State (NYS) Cannabis Expo and Career Fair will be held on Sunday, October 30 at the Albany Capital Center in downtown Albany.
New York State Wants To Make A Major Change To House Foreclosures
New York State wants to make sure homeowners who face foreclosure for unpaid taxes don't continue to get screwed. A new Senate Bill aims to change the law to put money back in homeowners' pockets after foreclosures, rather than allowing municipalities to benefit from people's misfortunes. Senate Bill S9572 Would...
Where Is The Best Place To Retire In New York State?
Where in New York State is considered the best place to retire?. 24/7 Wall St decided to answer this question for not only New York, but the entire country. A very interesting stat that they discovered is that by 2030, 20% of the United States population will be comprised of elderly Americans. That means, there's a lot of people about to retire:
Thousands of Americans to get $250 in direct payments under $9million pot – do you qualify?
THOUSANDS of homeowners will be getting a $250 rebate check from a surplus in expected revenue from collecting sales taxes over the past two years. The rebate program will provide $9million in relief to homeowners of Schenectady County, New York next year. The $9million relief will be distributed to nearly...
Why Are Upstate New York Residents Seeing This Ad On Social Media?
Are you seeing this ad on your social media feed? Local Syracuse business owner Matthew Masur first spotted this ad on his newsfeed:. Maybe you're like us, and you're left with several questions. Including, are rats being used to sniff out landmines? We don't have that answer, but we do know they are used in war according to the HeroRats website:
SUNY Cobleskill and Empire State reveal new canine pathway program
SUNY Cobleskill and SUNY Empire State have a new agreement to create a pathway for military personnel from SUNY Empire State's general studies program to SUNY Cobleskill's Canine Training and Management program.
New stimulus sends New Yorkers hundreds of dollars
Photo by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for millions of New York residents: some additional money is coming your way!. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
Candles in Pumpkins Banned in New York State
New York State doesn't want you to use candles in your pumpkin anymore. The tradition of using a lit candle in your pumpkins that are on your front porch for Halloween may be a thing of the past. The New York State Division of Consumer Services lays out all of...
“Only Theater Worth Going To” is Now Permanently Closed
Last month, one of the most popular local movie theaters in the Hudson Valley announced it was closing its doors temporarily while they worked on the details of a new business strategy. Unfortunately, that temporary closure has just been announced as permanent. Movie Theater Closing in the Hudson Valley, NY.
NASA Shares Out-Of-This-World Photos Of ‘Inviting’ New York State
We have incredible photos taken by NASA of New York State. Officials say the Empire State looks "vibrant" and "inviting." On Tuesday, NASA's official Instagram account two photos of New York State captured by NASA Earth. "Autumn in New York, why does it seem so inviting?🍁," NASA wrote on Facebook....
Upstate New York Haunted Attraction Named One of the Best in America
Upstate New York is home to one of the very best haunted house attractions in the entire United States of America!. According to the Haunted Attraction Association which is the only official association in the haunt industry, Frightmare Farms Haunted Scream Park in Palermo (near Lake Ontario) is one of the top haunted attractions in the United States.
Gotham Gazette
What the Polls Say About the New York Governor's Race
With under three weeks till Election Day, a set of recent polls in the New York governor’s race show U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee, catching up to incumbent Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul. They appear to indicate a growing possibility that New York could elect its first Republican governor since George Pataki won a third and final term in 2002, despite that such an outcome seemed like a big longshot just weeks ago.
96.1 The Breeze
Buffalo NY
30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://961thebreeze.com
Comments / 0