ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
itrwrestling.com

Jerry Lawler Blames 42-Year-Old Raw Star For Causing His Cardiac Arrest

10 years ago, Jerry “The King” Lawler would have a match with Dolph Ziggler, and following the bout, he would suffer from cardiac arrest. Today, Lawler is still taking about it. On September 10, 2012’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Jerry Lawler was speaking at the commentary...
iheart.com

Son Of Legendary Wrestler Kevin Nash Dead At 26

Tristen Nash, the son of two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, has died at the age of 26, according to a statement on behalf of his parents obtained by Fightful.com's Sean Ross Sapp. Tristen had recently worked behind the scenes on his father's recently launched Kevin's Kliq This podcast...
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (10/21/22)

The Road to WWE Crown Jewel continues tonight with SmackDown on FOX, which will be broadcast live from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. Tonight’s SmackDown will include an appearance by Bray Wyatt, a match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, and an appearance by Logan Paul.
TOLEDO, OH
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Cindy Kimberly's Best Swimsuit Photos

Few models in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, if any, garnered more attention than Cindy Kimberly. The popular model posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue for the first time in 2022. Kimberly, who has millions of followers across social media, made waves with her photoshoots for Sports Illustrated...
The Spun

Look: Meet The 'Next Paige Spiranac' Of The Tennis World

Just as Paige Spiranac has made her name as a social media maven for golf, Rachel Stuhlmann aims to do the same for tennis. Stuhlmann, 30, competed collegiately at the University of Missouri and has already amassed a massive Instagram following. In a new interview Jam Press, she said she and Spiranac have "similar stories" and she "respects what Paige has done for the sport of golf so much."
MISSOURI STATE
tjrwrestling.net

WWE Legend Wants Goldberg Removed From The Hall Of Fame

One WWE legend thinks former WCW Champion Goldberg should be removed from the Hall of Fame and says if he can get in, so can anyone. Goldberg had a meteoric rise to success in WCW in the late nineties as he built up an unprecedented undefeated streak on his way to defeating Hollywood Hulk Hogan for the WCW World Championship.
ringsidenews.com

Deonna Purrazzo Stuns In Sultry Swimsuit Photo Drop

Deonna Purrazzo was once part of the WWE NXT family but didn’t do all that much there. She was eventually released by WWE back on April 15th 2020 due to budget cuts. She also gave fans something to be happy about recently with a new photo drop. The Virtuosa...
wrestletalk.com

Kevin Nash’s Son Tristen Passes Away Aged 26

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash’s son Tristen Nash has sadly passed away aged 26, the Nash family has confirmed. The announcement was posted to Twitter by Sean Ross Sapp on behalf of the Nash family, and reads as followed:. On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have...
HollywoodLife

WWE Star Kevin Nash’s Son Tristen, 26, Dead: See Statement From Parents

Tragedy struck the wrestling world on Oct. 20 when Kevin Nash, the former WWE/WWF champion and Hall of Famer, issued a statement on the sudden death of his young son, Tristen Nash. Fightful’s managing editor Sean Ross Sapp posted the statement from the Nash family: “On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to, unfortunately, report that their son, Tristen Nash, has tragically passed away at the age of 26. Tristen recently started working on Kevin’s new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together. The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time.”
wrestlingrumors.net

Update On Becky Lynch’s Injury Status (And It’s Not Great)

That’s not so good. Injuries are one of the worst things that can happen to a wrestler as you never know how long they might be out of action. It instantly brings up the questions of just how bad things are and when you might be seeing them return to the ring. That was the case with a top WWE name earlier this year and now we have some bad news about her recovery time.
stillrealtous.com

Dominik Mysterio Sends Message To His Father After Rey Mysterio Leaves WWE Raw

Last month during Clash at the Castle, Dominik Mysterio decided to turn on his father and Edge then he followed up by officially joining The Judgement Day. Since then The Judgement Day has been taunting Rey Mysterio. Last week Rey Mysterio confronted Triple H on SmackDown, and he told The...
tjrwrestling.net

Jim Ross Comments On AEW Firing

AEW announcer Jim Ross has given his thoughts on a recent firing in the company of someone he says “did a nice job” during their time in the company. According to reports Ace Steel has been released by AEW following his part in the backstage brawl that took place at All Out that resulted in the suspension of CM Punk, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. Steel was alleged to have bitten Omega during the melee and of throwing a chair at the head of Nick Jackson.
wrestlinginc.com

Sasha Banks Attends Former WWE Star's Wedding

Former "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion Sasha Banks attended the wedding of former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) on October 17. A video of Banks at the wedding was shared on Instagram. Samuray Del Sol (formerly known as Kalisto on WWE) also attended the ceremony. He was released from WWE back in April 2021.
wrestlinginc.com

Jim Ross Confirms AEW Star Recently Underwent Surgery

The AEW roster has had more than its share of injuries this year, and it appears the injury bug is still around. WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross confirmed that AEW star Paul Wight recently underwent surgery. "Guys like to be around [Wight], you know, he's...
411mania.com

Latest On Hangman Page’s Injury Suffered On AEW Dynamite

UPDATE: A new report has an update on Hangman Page’s status following tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. PWInsider has confirmed that Page appears to have been legitimately jurt and was checked out backstage by medical staff before being taken to a local hospital to be examined. One source...

Comments / 0

Community Policy