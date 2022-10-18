Read full article on original website
Related
itrwrestling.com
Jerry Lawler Blames 42-Year-Old Raw Star For Causing His Cardiac Arrest
10 years ago, Jerry “The King” Lawler would have a match with Dolph Ziggler, and following the bout, he would suffer from cardiac arrest. Today, Lawler is still taking about it. On September 10, 2012’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Jerry Lawler was speaking at the commentary...
iheart.com
Son Of Legendary Wrestler Kevin Nash Dead At 26
Tristen Nash, the son of two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, has died at the age of 26, according to a statement on behalf of his parents obtained by Fightful.com's Sean Ross Sapp. Tristen had recently worked behind the scenes on his father's recently launched Kevin's Kliq This podcast...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (10/21/22)
The Road to WWE Crown Jewel continues tonight with SmackDown on FOX, which will be broadcast live from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. Tonight’s SmackDown will include an appearance by Bray Wyatt, a match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, and an appearance by Logan Paul.
Tristen Nash Dies at 26: WWE Fans React to the Death of Hall of Famer Kevin Nash’s Son
Tristen Nash, the son of Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, has died. And wrestling fans everywhere were paying tribute. Sean Ross Sapp shared a statement from the family, adding “Sending love to the family of Tristen Nash.”. The family didn’t share any details on how Tristen Nash died, even...
Sports World Reacts To Cindy Kimberly's Best Swimsuit Photos
Few models in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, if any, garnered more attention than Cindy Kimberly. The popular model posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue for the first time in 2022. Kimberly, who has millions of followers across social media, made waves with her photoshoots for Sports Illustrated...
Look: Meet The 'Next Paige Spiranac' Of The Tennis World
Just as Paige Spiranac has made her name as a social media maven for golf, Rachel Stuhlmann aims to do the same for tennis. Stuhlmann, 30, competed collegiately at the University of Missouri and has already amassed a massive Instagram following. In a new interview Jam Press, she said she and Spiranac have "similar stories" and she "respects what Paige has done for the sport of golf so much."
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Legend Wants Goldberg Removed From The Hall Of Fame
One WWE legend thinks former WCW Champion Goldberg should be removed from the Hall of Fame and says if he can get in, so can anyone. Goldberg had a meteoric rise to success in WCW in the late nineties as he built up an unprecedented undefeated streak on his way to defeating Hollywood Hulk Hogan for the WCW World Championship.
ringsidenews.com
Deonna Purrazzo Stuns In Sultry Swimsuit Photo Drop
Deonna Purrazzo was once part of the WWE NXT family but didn’t do all that much there. She was eventually released by WWE back on April 15th 2020 due to budget cuts. She also gave fans something to be happy about recently with a new photo drop. The Virtuosa...
wrestletalk.com
Kevin Nash’s Son Tristen Passes Away Aged 26
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash’s son Tristen Nash has sadly passed away aged 26, the Nash family has confirmed. The announcement was posted to Twitter by Sean Ross Sapp on behalf of the Nash family, and reads as followed:. On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have...
WWE Star Kevin Nash’s Son Tristen, 26, Dead: See Statement From Parents
Tragedy struck the wrestling world on Oct. 20 when Kevin Nash, the former WWE/WWF champion and Hall of Famer, issued a statement on the sudden death of his young son, Tristen Nash. Fightful’s managing editor Sean Ross Sapp posted the statement from the Nash family: “On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to, unfortunately, report that their son, Tristen Nash, has tragically passed away at the age of 26. Tristen recently started working on Kevin’s new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together. The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time.”
wrestlingrumors.net
Update On Becky Lynch’s Injury Status (And It’s Not Great)
That’s not so good. Injuries are one of the worst things that can happen to a wrestler as you never know how long they might be out of action. It instantly brings up the questions of just how bad things are and when you might be seeing them return to the ring. That was the case with a top WWE name earlier this year and now we have some bad news about her recovery time.
Watch Mike Tyson’s ice-cool reaction as crazed fan pulls out gun during comedy show he was attending
MIKE TYSON remained the coolest man in the room after a crazed fan pulled out a gun during a Hollywood comedy gig. Iron Mike, 56, was taking in an evening of laughs with friends when things turned sour at a packed rooftop bar in March. Tyson and a number of...
stillrealtous.com
Dominik Mysterio Sends Message To His Father After Rey Mysterio Leaves WWE Raw
Last month during Clash at the Castle, Dominik Mysterio decided to turn on his father and Edge then he followed up by officially joining The Judgement Day. Since then The Judgement Day has been taunting Rey Mysterio. Last week Rey Mysterio confronted Triple H on SmackDown, and he told The...
American fighter Sean O'Malley called himself a 'pink poodle,' threatening 'to kill the little Russian' at UFC 280
Sean O'Malley sent a chilling threat to MMA rival Petr Yan ahead of Saturday's UFC 280 event in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
ringsidenews.com
Jon Moxley Had Another Confrontation After AEW Dynamite This Week
AEW Dynamite ended in unexpected fashion this week, as Hangman Page was unable to finish the main event match, and the Cincinnati crowd got a bit more out of Jon Moxley before the night was finished. PW Insider reports that Jon Moxley stuck around a bit after the show ended....
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross Comments On AEW Firing
AEW announcer Jim Ross has given his thoughts on a recent firing in the company of someone he says “did a nice job” during their time in the company. According to reports Ace Steel has been released by AEW following his part in the backstage brawl that took place at All Out that resulted in the suspension of CM Punk, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. Steel was alleged to have bitten Omega during the melee and of throwing a chair at the head of Nick Jackson.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Attends Former WWE Star's Wedding
Former "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion Sasha Banks attended the wedding of former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) on October 17. A video of Banks at the wedding was shared on Instagram. Samuray Del Sol (formerly known as Kalisto on WWE) also attended the ceremony. He was released from WWE back in April 2021.
wrestlinginc.com
Jim Ross Confirms AEW Star Recently Underwent Surgery
The AEW roster has had more than its share of injuries this year, and it appears the injury bug is still around. WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross confirmed that AEW star Paul Wight recently underwent surgery. "Guys like to be around [Wight], you know, he's...
tennisuptodate.com
"Snuck in to watch my girl" - Sloane Stephens makes surprise appearance to cheer on Genie Bouchard at her match in Guadalajara
Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens took to social media to share a picture of Eugenie Bouchard playing her opening-round match at the 2022 Guadalajara Open Akron. Both Bouchard and Stephens are currently competing at the WTA 1000 event and won their first-round matches on the same day to advance to the second round.
411mania.com
Latest On Hangman Page’s Injury Suffered On AEW Dynamite
UPDATE: A new report has an update on Hangman Page’s status following tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. PWInsider has confirmed that Page appears to have been legitimately jurt and was checked out backstage by medical staff before being taken to a local hospital to be examined. One source...
Comments / 3