MLB
Here are the 2022 Gold Glove finalists
The 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists were announced Thursday, with winners to be unveiled during a one-hour, special edition broadcast of “Baseball Tonight” on Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. ET, airing on ESPN prior to Game 4 of the 2022 World Series. There are three finalists per...
MLB
5 NLCS games in 5 days: Which staff has the edge?
PHILADELPHIA -- Both the Padres and Phillies entered this year’s National League Championship Series with their rotations lined up perfectly -- but that doesn’t mean there won’t be some tough decisions in the days ahead. In a typical best-of-seven series, a club’s Game 3 starter is available...
MLB
4 reasons not to count the Yankees out yet
The Yankees are down two games to none in the American League Championship Series, and we’re not going to lie to you: It doesn’t look great. The eye test says the Astros are clearly the better team, and the numbers say that teams down 2-0 in a best-of-7 come back to win only about 15% of the time. At FanGraphs, which takes into account the specific players on these teams, the Yankees get a 19% chance of winning the series.
MLB
Why Soto might be on verge of postseason breakout
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres have advanced deeper into the postseason than all but two teams in franchise history. They have done so with nary a home run from Juan Soto. That’s quite a contrast from Soto’s first foray into the spotlight of October baseball. As the 2019 postseason straddled his 21st birthday, Soto drilled five homers and slugged .554 in leading the underdog Nationals to a World Series championship.
MLB
Phillies-Padres NLCS Game 1 FAQ, lineups (LIVE, FS1)
After scoring upset victories over divisional foes in the National League Division Series, the Phillies and the Padres are surprisingly set to meet in the NL Championship Series that begins on Tuesday at Petco Park. The 87-win Phillies took down the 101-win Braves in four games, while the 89-win Padres...
MLB
Phillies prospects push Saguaros to win in AFL
While the Phillies continue their magical run from the National League’s sixth seed to the League Championship Series, a strong contingent of Philadelphia prospects are building a case to contribute in the near future. Four of the club’s farmhands had their hands in the Surprise Saguaros’ 7-0 win in...
MLB
Philly's love for Hoskins spikes in postseason
PHILADELPHIA -- Rhys Hoskins stood next to a Braves baserunner at first base last weekend at Citizens Bank Park. It could have been Game 3 of the National League Division Series. Maybe it was Game 4. What matters here is that the rumble from the sellout crowd never stopped, and...
MLB
Suárez aiming to steady ship in Game 3
PHILADELPHIA -- Ranger Suárez was one of the best starting pitchers in Major League Baseball for most of the season's second half. After a two-week stint on the injured list due to back spasms at the start of July, Suárez returned to the rotation on July 16 and put up a 2.33 ERA over his next 13 starts through the end of September. That was the 10th-best ERA in the Majors during that span -- and the second best among anyone still pitching in the postseason, behind only San Diego's Blake Snell (2.25 ERA).
MLB
'Very weird' 2nd inning doesn't derail gutty Snell
SAN DIEGO -- Just like they have all year, the Padres have leaned on their starting pitching during the postseason. Despite the Game 1 loss, Yu Darvish gave them a chance to win. Staring down a potential 2-0 series deficit on Wednesday, the Padres turned to left-hander Blake Snell to...
MLB
Musgrove's struggles shaped him for 'biggest moments of the year'
PHILADELPHIA -- Joe Musgrove cruised through the season’s first 2 1/2 months, recording 12 straight starts with at least six innings and two earned runs allowed or fewer. He was beginning to garner some early Cy Young buzz, and he still hadn’t lost a game into late June.
MLB
Relentless Padres punch back with 5-run 5th to even NLCS
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres, when they desperately needed it, came up with yet another five-run rally that shook Petco Park on Wednesday afternoon. Now they're headed to Philadelphia with a split -- and this National League Championship Series is up for grabs again. • NLCS Game 3, presented by...
MLB
Padres stymied by Phillies pitching, drop NLCS opener
SAN DIEGO -- Back to reality. The Padres eliminated the Dodgers at Petco Park over the weekend, sending San Diego into something of a city-wide party. That was, after all, the hurdle they'd been waiting to clear for the last decade. But their reward for beating L.A. was a date...
MLB
New-look Alvarado back on top, grateful for journey
PHILADELPHIA -- After José Alvarado got Atlanta’s Michael Harris II to ground out in Game 4 of the National League Division Series, manager Rob Thomson walked to the mound to make a pitching change. As he walked off the mound, Alvarado raised his hands, encouraging the raucous Citizens...
MLB
The key storylines for today's NLCS, ALCS games
We hope you have adjusted to the Yankees winning their American League Division Series because they have to get right back out there today. The compressed postseason -- and of course an inconveniently timed rainout -- put the decisive game of the ALDS and the first game of the AL Championship Series back-to-back, which means we get two games, two straight days. Which means we get to do this all day and all night Wednesday, too.
MLB
As Wheeler rolls, Phils rocket past Padres in NLCS opener
SAN DIEGO -- Zack Wheeler is seizing the moment again. The moments keep getting bigger and bigger, too. The biggest so far came Tuesday in a 2-0 victory over the Padres in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series at Petco Park. Wheeler allowed only one hit in seven scoreless innings to become the first Phillies pitcher to pitch seven-plus innings with one or fewer hits since Roy Halladay’s no-hitter in Game 1 of the 2010 NL Division Series against the Reds.
MLB
Ranking the potential 2022 World Series matchups
Now that we -- at last -- know the four teams who have reached the League Championship Series, we know something even more important: Who’s going to be in the World Series. There are now only four possible matchups for the Fall Classic:. Astros-Padres. Astros-Phillies. Yankees-Padres. Yankees-Phillies. Sure, Astros-Dodgers...
MLB
With 8 straight K's, Hader revving up to 100 for 1st time in career
We've all seen how the adrenaline coursing through a Major League pitcher's veins while he's on the mound in the postseason can increase his velocity from what it normally is during the regular season. But when it takes him over the 100 mph threshold, that's another level entirely. • NLCS...
MLB
11 years ago, he was a barber. Now? He's pitching in the NLCS
PHILADELPHIA -- This weekend, the Padres will almost certainly turn to Luis García for high-leverage outs in Philadelphia with a spot in the World Series on the line. • NLCS Game 3, presented by loanDepot: Today, 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on FS1. It's quite a full-circle moment for...
MLB
Deadline duo goes back to back, fuels Padres rally in G2
SAN DIEGO -- Padres general manager A.J. Preller pulled off back-to-back deals for sluggers at the Trade Deadline in early August. Those trades brought back-to-back October home runs on Wednesday afternoon at Petco Park. Brandon Drury and Josh Bell homered on consecutive pitches from Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola in the...
MLB
Two solo shots cost otherwise dominant Darvish
SAN DIEGO -- Yu Darvish was bloodied Tuesday night, in the literal sense. Then in the figurative sense, too. Pitching with a blood stain on his pants leg above his right knee, Darvish held the Phillies to three hits over seven innings in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series. But two of those hits cleared the Petco Park walls, the difference in the Padres’ 2-0 loss.
