The Yankees are down two games to none in the American League Championship Series, and we’re not going to lie to you: It doesn’t look great. The eye test says the Astros are clearly the better team, and the numbers say that teams down 2-0 in a best-of-7 come back to win only about 15% of the time. At FanGraphs, which takes into account the specific players on these teams, the Yankees get a 19% chance of winning the series.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO