Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
State Auditor Keith Faber Honors Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell and Finance Director, Tinita Tillman and StaffBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Related
How to watch Yankees vs. Astros in the ALCS
Following the New York Yankees’ Game 5 ALDS win over the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, the battle for the American League pennant is down to two clubs. On one side are the Houston Astros, making a sixth straight ALCS appearance, and on the other are the Yankees, looking to book their first trip to the Fall Classic since 2009.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Schedule, game times, TV channel with Yankees-Astros and Phillies-Padres on Wednesday
The 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs continue Wednesday with both the NLCS and ALCS in action. First, the Phillies look to take a 2-0 lead against the Padres after winning Game 1 on the road on Tuesday night. Then, on Wednesday night, the Yankees open their ALCS matchup with the Astros in Houston. It's a quick turnaround for New York, which ousted the Guardians in ALDS Game 5 on Tuesday.
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
KHOU
Astros ace Justin Verlander sets MLB record for most postseason strikeouts
HOUSTON — It was a record-setting night for Astros ace Justin Verlander, who returned to his Hall-of-Fame form Wednesday night in Houston’s opening game of the American League Championship Series against New York. Verlander gave up one run – a solo shot to Harrison Bader -- while striking...
Astros-Yankees predictions: Who will rule the ALCS?
This is what we've been waiting for all season. The rematch is on after the Yankees general manager claimed that the team hadn't reached a World Series because of the Astros' cheating.
New York Yankees: Will they finally get past the Houston Astros?
The questions surrounding the New York Yankees haven’t changed for the last five years. Dating back to 2017, the Houston Astros have stood in the Yankees’ way of going to the World Series. You could even say 2015 going back to the Wild Card Game, although both teams weren’t nearly as good.
FOX Sports
MLB Championship Series top plays: Astros lead Yankees in Game 2
Two of the best teams in baseball met again Thursday, as the Houston Astros played host to the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series. The Astros lead the series 1-0 after topping the Yankees, 4-2, in Game 1 on Wednesday. Framber Valdez is on...
CBS Sports
Yankees vs. Astros: TV channel, prediction, ALCS Game 3 starting pitchers, time, live stream, odds
The Houston Astros and New York Yankees will play Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday afternoon. The Astros lead the best-of-seven series by a 2-0 margin, having taken both games in Houston to begin the series. The winner will advance to the World Series, where they'll play either the Philadelphia Phillies or the San Diego Padres.
MLB
Here are the 2022 Gold Glove finalists
The 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists were announced Thursday, with winners to be unveiled during a one-hour, special edition broadcast of “Baseball Tonight” on Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. ET, airing on ESPN prior to Game 4 of the 2022 World Series. There are three finalists per...
Yardbarker
The Yankees Made Ugly History On Offense In Game 1
It wasn’t exactly a pretty start to the ALCS for the New York Yankees. After busting out for five runs against the Cleveland Guardians in the clinching game of the ALDS, the Yankees managed just two runs in Game 1 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros. Houston took...
MLB
Boone: 'No plans' to move Donaldson from 3B in ALCS
NEW YORK -- The Yankees have no plans to dislodge Josh Donaldson from third base during this American League Championship Series, manager Aaron Boone said on Friday. Donaldson’s performance has been a focal point early in the ALCS, as the veteran has struck out in five of six at-bats against Houston pitching. He certainly hasn’t been alone in struggling to make contact; the Yankees have fanned 30 times across the first two games, both Houston victories.
MLB
How Astros can close out ALCS in New York
NEW YORK -- The victory in Game 2 that put the Astros in a 2-0 lead in the American League Championship Series guaranteed Minute Maid Park will see another postseason game this year. In their eyes, however, they hope that’s not until the World Series. • ALCS Game 3,...
MLB
4 reasons not to count the Yankees out yet
The Yankees are down two games to none in the American League Championship Series, and we’re not going to lie to you: It doesn’t look great. The eye test says the Astros are clearly the better team, and the numbers say that teams down 2-0 in a best-of-7 come back to win only about 15% of the time. At FanGraphs, which takes into account the specific players on these teams, the Yankees get a 19% chance of winning the series.
MLB
Yankees-Astros Game 2 lineups, FAQ (LIVE, TBS)
HOUSTON -- The Astros will look to remain unbeaten in the 2022 postseason when they battle the Yankees in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series on Thursday at Minute Maid Park. All four of Houston’s wins in this year’s playoffs have been by two runs or fewer, including Wednesday’s 4-2 win over the Yankees in Game 1.
MLB
After breakout season, Auer leads Rays in AFL
Only five Minor Leaguers finished with at least 15 homers and 45 stolen bases in 2022, and only three of them were playing in their age-21 seasons or younger. Two of them are Top 15 overall prospects in Anthony Volpe (No. 5) and Elly De La Cruz (No. 14). The third is Rays No. 12 prospect Mason Auer, who finished with 15 blasts and 48 thefts in 115 games between Single-A Charleston and High-A Bowling Green in his first full season.
MLB
5 NLCS games in 5 days: Which staff has the edge?
PHILADELPHIA -- Both the Padres and Phillies entered this year’s National League Championship Series with their rotations lined up perfectly -- but that doesn’t mean there won’t be some tough decisions in the days ahead. In a typical best-of-seven series, a club’s Game 3 starter is available...
MLB
Wow! Judge lays out, robs Bregman in ALCS Game 1
When you hit 62 home runs to establish a new American League record during the regular season, people tend to forget about everything else you can do. Sometimes, a gentle reminder is necessary. Aaron Judge gave us that reminder in the first inning of the Yankees' 4-2 loss in Game...
MLB
Depth on display as Astros muscle to ALCS-opening win
HOUSTON -- The full extent of the Astros’ terrific pitching depth has been on display throughout the postseason, showcasing their biggest strength from the regular season. The Astros posted the American League’s best ERA and had the best bullpen in the Major Leagues, which helped carry them to the top seed in the AL and lofty October expectations.
MLB
Bregman takes Yanks deep, continuing HR trend
HOUSTON -- Living by the long ball has been the Astros’ offensive formula this postseason, a tactic Alex Bregman continued to exercise in Houston's 3-2 win in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series vs. the Yankees on Thursday at Minute Maid Park, giving the Astros a 2-0 series lead.
MLB
Ranking the potential 2022 World Series matchups
Now that we -- at last -- know the four teams who have reached the League Championship Series, we know something even more important: Who’s going to be in the World Series. There are now only four possible matchups for the Fall Classic:. Astros-Padres. Astros-Phillies. Yankees-Padres. Yankees-Phillies. Sure, Astros-Dodgers...
Comments / 0