Taking stock of mental health trends in the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic

Uterine cancer is known to be one of the most common gynecologic cancers. There has been an increase in the mortality and incidence rates in the US over the past two decades resulting in more than 65,950 new cases and 12,550 deaths expected in 2022. Excess exposure to estrogen and the hormonal imbalance of progesterone and estrogen has been reported to be significant risk factors for uterine cancer. Therefore, synthetic estrogenic compounds such as endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) are suggested to increase uterine cancer risk since they can alter hormonal actions.

