Taking stock of mental health trends in the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic

News-Medical.net
Extreme climatic events pose a significant threat to global dermatological health
The skin is a large, complex organ, and it serves as the body's primary interface with the environment, playing key roles in sensory, thermoregulatory, barrier, and immunological functioning. As floods, wildfires, and extreme heat events increase in frequency and severity, they pose a significant threat to global dermatological health, as many skin diseases are climate sensitive. Investigators draw on an extensive review of published research to highlight the key dermatological manifestations initiated or exacerbated by these climatic events and also highlight the disproportionate impacts on marginalized and vulnerable populations. Their findings appear in The Journal of Climate Change and Health, published by Elsevier.
News-Medical.net
Study examines the impact of COVID-19 on mental health in children
New research from pediatricians at UT Southwestern and Children's Health reveals the impact of COVID-19 on mental health in children. Separately, a study funded by a $2.5 million grant from the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD) will investigate the ideal way to use oxygen during resuscitation of infants born preterm.
News-Medical.net
When COVID-19 hit, life expectancy plummeted worldwide
In a recent study published in the journal Nature Human Behavior, researchers estimated life expectancy (LE) changes in 29 high- and middle-income countries since 2020, when the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic began. Study: Life expectancy changes since COVID-19. Image Credit: ffikretow / Shutterstock. Background. Period LE is a measure...
News-Medical.net
Study shows low risk of myocarditis/pericarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, Taiwanese scientists determined the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis among young individuals who have received messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA)-based coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines. Study: Risk of Myocarditis and Pericarditis Following Coronavirus Disease 2019 Messenger RNA Vaccination—A Nationwide Study. Image...
News-Medical.net
Study suggests relationship between maternal COVID vaccination, SARS-CoV-2 placentitis, and stillbirth
Since the beginning of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, several pregnancy complications and adverse clinical outcomes have been observed in both the mother and fetus following infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). A recent United States-based large-scale cohort study published in the American Journal of...
News-Medical.net
Licorice root extract shows potential as a COVID-19 treatment
Several compounds have been investigated for their potential efficacy against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the pathogenic agent that triggered the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. A recent PLoS One study explored the activity of glycyrrhizin, an herbal compound, against SARS-CoV-2. Study: Glycyrrhizin through licorice intake...
News-Medical.net
IU researchers suggest the potential for a new approach to determining heart transplant candidacy
Researchers from Indiana University School of Medicine have concluded the medical and scientific establishment should expand and re-contextualize its understanding of cannabis use and heart transplantation, suggesting the potential for a completely new approach to determining transplant candidacy. Their findings were recently published in the journal Circulation: Heart Failure. Lead...
News-Medical.net
New research finds microclotting and inflammatory molecule abnormalities in long-COVID
As of October 18, 2022, over 625 million people worldwide have been infected by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS‑CoV‑2), the causative agent of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Study: Increased levels of inflammatory molecules in blood of Long COVID patients point to thrombotic endotheliitis. Image Credit: Dai...
News-Medical.net
Cervical cancer discovery offers major new clue to better understand the disease
Scientists have discovered that cervical cancer can be divided into two distinct molecular subgroups – one far more aggressive than the other – as part of the largest 'omics' study of its kind, led by researchers at UCL and the University of Southampton. Published in Nature Communications, researchers...
News-Medical.net
AGA releases evidence-based guidelines that recommend new obesity medications and lifestyle changes
Diet and exercise fail for most adults who try to lose weight in the long-term. Today the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) released new evidence-based guidelines strongly recommending that these patients with obesity use recently approved medications paired with lifestyle changes. The following medications, paired with healthy eating and regular physical...
News-Medical.net
Hair straightening chemicals linked to uterine cancer risk
Uterine cancer is known to be one of the most common gynecologic cancers. There has been an increase in the mortality and incidence rates in the US over the past two decades resulting in more than 65,950 new cases and 12,550 deaths expected in 2022. Excess exposure to estrogen and the hormonal imbalance of progesterone and estrogen has been reported to be significant risk factors for uterine cancer. Therefore, synthetic estrogenic compounds such as endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) are suggested to increase uterine cancer risk since they can alter hormonal actions.
News-Medical.net
Three-dose regimen of HEPLISAV-B vaccine fully protects people living with HIV, data shows
The AIDS Clinical Trials Group (ACTG), the world's largest HIV research network whose focus has expanded to include evaluating outpatient treatment for COVID-19, today presented a session demonstrating that a three-dose regimen of the HEPLISAV-B vaccine fully protected people living with HIV at IDWeek 2022, taking place in Washington D.C. from October 19-22, 2022.
News-Medical.net
Overcrowded households, low socioeconomic status influence the impact of pandemic
Residential overcrowding, low educational attainment and low income had a crucial impact on how hard the pandemic hit various groups in the community, a study from the University of Gothenburg shows. The research is based on national register data covering Sweden's entire population. For the present study, Statistics Sweden (SCB)...
News-Medical.net
Short sleep duration from mid to late life associated with risk of multimorbidity
Adults over 50 who sleep for five hours or less per night have a greater risk of developing more than one chronic disease when compared to their peers who sleep seven hours, according to a study, published October 18th in the open access journal PLOS Medicine. With increases in life expectancy, living with multiple chronic conditions is common among older adults in high-income countries, and this research supports the promotion of good sleep hygiene in midlife and old age.
News-Medical.net
Common oral bacterium promotes tumor progression-associated activity in pancreatic cancer cells
Virginia Tech researchers from the Department of Biomedical Engineering and Mechanics and the Department of Biochemistry have discovered a characteristic of a common oral bacterium that relocates to pancreatic cancer tumors that may help guide future therapeutic interventions for treatment. The bacterium, Fusobacterium nucleatum, may play a key role in how aggressively cancer grows and moves throughout the body.
News-Medical.net
Adaptive immune responses in adults of various ages receiving 2 doses of the BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine
In a recent study published in Nature Aging, researchers assessed the correlation between immunosenescence and poor coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination outcomes in older adults. Background. COVID-19 hospitalization and the related fatal outcome can be avoided with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccination. Studies have indicated that the...
News-Medical.net
Study reveals racial disparities in access to advanced therapies for heart failure
Black adults treated at advanced heart failure centers received potentially life-changing therapies, such as transplants and heart pumps, about half as often as white adults, possibly due to racial bias, a small National Institutes of Health-supported study has found. Researchers followed 377 patients receiving treatment at one of 21 centers...
News-Medical.net
Regenstrief Institute and Indiana Department of Health partner on an influenza surveillance data pilot study
Regenstrief Institute and the Indiana Department of Health are collaborating on an influenza surveillance data pilot study to provide in-depth data and analysis of the spread of Influenza in Indiana, similar to how Regenstrief has provided data on COVID-19. The data will be presented as a key component to inform...
News-Medical.net
Breakthrough infection risk and immune responses to vaccines associated with human leukocyte antigen alleles
In a recent study published in Nature Medicine, a team of researchers from the United Kingdom (U.K.) used data from clinical trials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 to understand the genetic factors that contribute to the individual variations in the antibody responses to the vaccine.
