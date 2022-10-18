Gisele Bündchen Spends Quality Time With Her Daughter After Tom Brady Attends Wedding Solo

mega

Gisele Bündchen was seen with her daughter, Vivian , over the weekend, as Tom Brady attended Robert Kraft 's wedding solo.

In new photos, the model, 42, looked like a proud mama as she watched her daughter horseback ride in Florida.

The catwalk queen looked casual, wearing a baseball hat, a white tank top and blue pants.

Prior to being with her tot, Bündchen visited Dr. Ewa for another healing session .

Meanwhile, the football player had a tough weekend as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As OK! previously reported, Brady had a bit of a meltdown and snapped at his teammate .

"You're so much better than the way you're f**king playing," the athlete fumed.

The two, who seem to be at odds with one another, could be on the verge of getting a divorce, especially after Brady said he was done with football only to pick up his helmet once again earlier this year.

“Gisele and Tom’s friends are upset at Tom for going back on his word and coming out of retirement,” a source said. “They hate the way Tom is refusing to bend for Gisele .”

Though the pair hired divorce lawyers, pals aren't ruling out that they will reconcile. "This was really the first big issue they’ve had in their marriage," the insider continued. "Friends are hoping they aren’t past the point of no return."

Brady previously hinted that things weren't great at home.

"I think you realize that there’s a lot, especially in today’s day and age, with how fast things are happening in life for all of us, and the amount of responsibilities we have," he stated.

"You wake up every day trying to do the best you can do, understanding that life has its stresses," Brady continued. "'Where do I need to commit my time and energy to? And how can I lessen some of the stress and lessen the burden on me so that I can be good for people around me.' It's life. And you learn to grow up and you learn to deal with life. And that's what we're all trying to do. We're trying to do it the best way we can."

