An apparently new weapons ban at Zoo Atlanta is being challenged by the gun activist whose legal complaints may have ended the Music Midtown concert festival this year. In an Oct. 20 blog post, Phillip Evans noted that the zoo appears to have recently changed the rules posted on its website, which once allowed legally permitted weapons but now bans “weapons of all types.” He says a zoo official told him that policy changed Sept. 1 and is based on the Atlanta Botanical Garden’s victory — over Evans himself — in a court battle on the right to ban guns in public parks.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO