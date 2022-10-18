Read full article on original website
lptv.org
Northwoods Adventure: Fall Festival Days in Nisswa
With winter closing in on us, it’s a good idea to get out and enjoy the season of fall. Copper Creek Landscaping in Nisswa is holding a celebration all month long for family and friends to celebrate the season. The garden center and market celebrates the fall season every...
lptv.org
Country Sunshine Farm in Brainerd Offers Market for Pumpkins, Other Fall Fun
With Halloween right around the corner, it’s a good time to pick out pumpkins. One Brainerd farm is hosting a fall market as a fun family activity. The Fall Farm Market at Country Sunshine Farm gives people a chance to pick out a pumpkins of all shapes and sizes and from somewhere other than a grocery shore. There are also mini gourds and hand-picked honeycrisp apples, along with different fall planters to set the fall scene.
lptv.org
Brainerd Fire Department Celebrates 150 Years at Annual Fire Safety Open House
150 years is quite an accomplishment – that’s how long the Brainerd Fire Department has been around for. At their annual fire safety open house, the department gave parents, kids, and anyone else interested a chance to look at and even try out some of their equipment. The...
lptv.org
Debate Night 2022: District 6A – Ben Davis & Richard Blake
It’s time for Debate #6, this time we’re coming to you from our Brainerd, MN, Studio. Richard Blake (DFL) and Ben Davis (R) discuss, debate, and share their plans and ideas for District 6A. Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.
lptv.org
Bemidji Airport Sharing Flights with Brainerd Due to Pilot, Staff Shortages
The national pilot shortage is having a major effect on local airports. The Bemidji Regional Airport is one of many across the nation that have seen a change in operations following staffing shortages, particularly with pilots. Usually allowing for direct flights to and from Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, the airport’s morning and late evening flights will now stop at Brainerd to accommodate for this problem.
These Two Central Minnesota Trailer Parks Were Part Of A $25M Purchase
It's a move that has mostly been under the radar but a recent $25 million dollar purchase conducted has seen 7 Minnesota trailer parks change ownership, with two of them being right here in Central Minnesota with trailer parks in St. Cloud and Albany being part of the deal. According...
lptv.org
Crow Wing County Considering Changes to Street Sign Policy
There are a lot of things we see everyday but never think twice about. One example would be street signs – some people might never even notice if they were changed. Crow Wing County is looking at making changes to their street sign policy. The first order of business is to improve signs at intersections without stoplights.
voiceofalexandria.com
Bow hunter airlifted to hospital after falling from deer stand
A 28-year-old who was bow hunting in central Minnesota was injured in a fall from a deer stand. On Tuesday, the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office reported that Leroy Zollner, of Merrifield, Minnesota, suffered the fall around 6:19 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 as he was bow hunting near the 11000 block of Leisure Lane in Maple Grove Township.
knsiradio.com
valleynewslive.com
lptv.org
Merrifield Man Injured After Falling from Deer Stand
A Merrifield man was injured after falling out of his deer stand while hunting on a family member’s property in Crow Wing County. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to a report on Saturday, Oct. 15 of a man who fell from his stand in Maple Grove Township. A family member who hunts on the same property talked to Leroy Zollner, 28, by phone but didn’t know his exact location.
lptv.org
Vehicle Crash South of Sebeka Results in Marijuana Bust
A vehicle reportedly crashed near Rockwood Township, just south of Sebeka, which lead to officials discovering drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. According to the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 16th, 24-year-old Hanna Saul of Solway was driving westbound on County Road 9 at a high speed. She then hit a deer and lost control of her 2014 Hyundai. The vehicle entered the opposing ditch and skidded before crashing into a fence and came to a stop in a tree line.
voiceofalexandria.com
hometownnews.biz
Boaters of Big Birch lake (Todd County) be warned!
I work as a watercraft inspector and while at the lake I noticed that some jerk(s) decided to dump two HUGE tree trunks at the bottom of the Hunter’s bay boat access ramp!. Completely submerged; It’s nearly impossible to see as you approach with your boat or trailer.
St. Cloud Couple Charged With Failure To Pay Taxes
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A St. Cloud couple has been charged with two-dozen tax felonies. The Minnesota Department of Revenue and the Stearns County Attorney’s Office have charged Robin and Mary Olson with 24 tax-related felonies each. Officials say Mary Olson operated the Mary Claire Olson Agency, an...
Two People Taken to Hospital Following Rollover in Todd County
STAPLES (WJON News) - Two people were taken to the hospital following a rollover in Todd County early Thursday morning. The incident happened at 2:00 a.m. on Highway 10 near Staples. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Jeep driven by 22-year-old Paige Kittelson, of Staples, was heading west on highway...
Couple found dead inside Mille Lacs Lake cabin; CO poisoning suspected
A husband and wife were found dead inside their Mille Lacs Lake hunting cabin on Sunday evening. The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office says that Mai Lee and Moon Lee, both 66 of Brooklyn Park, were found by one of their children at the cabin 3900 block of MN Hwy 18, in rural Isle.
bulletin-news.com
Central Minnesota woman charged with threatening to kill Somali family
According to court filings, a lady from central Minnesota is accused of twice breaking into a Somali family’s house in the St. Cloud region and threatening to murder them. Alyssa Marlys Holmberg, 33, of Ogilvie, is accused of causing a disturbance at a Waite Park apartment complex on Saturday and is also accused of three additional offenses, including three charges of bias-motivated assault.
