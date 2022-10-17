Read full article on original website
California’s embattled incumbent insurance commissioner faces GOP challenger
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Embattled incumbent Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara (D) is facing Republican challenger Robert Howell as he fights to keep his job Nov. 8. Lara, the son of immigrants, had been a state senator representing Long Beach and a state assemblyman representing Los Angeles before he was elected to statewide office as insurance commissioner in 2018. At that time he became the first gay person elected to statewide office in California.
These California cities ranked as the safest for trick-or-treating, according to study
As Halloween approaches, families across the Southland are gearing up to take their children trick-or-treating by purchasing costumes and stocking up on candy. Safety is also a priority for parents leading up to Halloween. Some residents won’t have to travel far to ensure their kids stay safe while enjoying the...
Prop. 31: What it means for flavored tobacco retail in California
SAN DIEGO — Proposition 31 would prohibit in-person stores and vending machines in California from selling certain flavored tobacco products. In 2020, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law banning the retail sale of most flavored tobacco products and tobacco product flavor enhancers, but it did not go into effect because a referendum on the law qualified for the ballot, according to the state’s Legislative Analyst’s Office. That meant the law had to be held until voters decide whether to put it into effect.
Why are so many Californians dropping out of college?
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The decision to drop out of college is not an easy one, and California’s college dropout rate is much higher than the national average, according to a study from Education Data. Data from the study shows that nationally 32.9% of undergraduates drop out of...
Can I track my California inflation relief check?
(NEXSTAR) – As California continues to send out the Middle Class Tax Refund straight into residents’ bank accounts, the state is also formulating a more detailed plan on when it will send out the next batches of payments. The state is currently in the first phase of sending...
NOAA releases California winter weather predictions
(NEXSTAR) – The Climate Prediction Center’s official winter forecast has been released, and it’s got some mixed news for California. The 90-day-outlook was published Thursday morning by the Climate Prediction Center, part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) National Weather Service. It gives people a rough idea of what November, December and January will look like across the country.
