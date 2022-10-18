ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Corden Responds To Restaurant Calling Him An 'Abusive' Customer

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

James Corden has reportedly apologized to a New York City restaurant owner who called the actor the "most abusive" customer he's ever dealt with. According to Page Six , Keith McNally , who owns Balthazar, shared that The Late Late Show host reached out after an Instagram post calling out Corden's behavior at his restaurants.

"James Corden just called me and apologized profusely," McNally wrote on Instagram on Monday night (October 17th). "Having f---ed up myself more than most people, I strongly believe in second chances. So if James Corden lets me host his Late Late Show for 9 months, I’ll immediately rescind his ban from Balthazar," he joked. "No, of course not. But....anyone magnanimous enough to apologize to a deadbeat layabout like me (and my staff) doesn’t deserve to be banned from anywhere. Especially Balthazar. So Come Back to the 5 & Dime, Jimmy Corden, Jimmy Corden. All is Forgiven. xx"

The update follows McNally's post earlier that same day calling Corden , "a Hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man... And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago. I don't often 86 a customer, to today I 86'd Corden. It did not make me laugh."

He went on to give two examples of "the funny man's treatment of my staff." The first claims that Corden was "extremely nasty" to the manager at Balthazar after finding a hair in his meal, which was already finished when he called over the manager. Corden reportedly demanded, “Get us another round of drinks this second. And also take care of all of our drinks so far. This way I write any nasty reviews in yelp or anything like that."

The second alleges that Corden yelled at a server after the kitchen messed up his order. "You can't do your job! You can't do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelette myself!"

Saphire P.
3d ago

How ignorant is this restaurant owner calling himself a dead beat and his Staff! If I was an employee I would tell him and the World I'm Not a dead beat of any kind! His own low standards of himself of kissing celebrities Butt's after banning celebrities is a Problem!! StoP it Now!!

