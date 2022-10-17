Read full article on original website
Kevin Lee Boggs — UPDATED
Kevin Lee Boggs, 66, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. He was born March 30, 1956, in Warsaw, the son of Harry and Joyce (Taylor) Boggs. Kevin graduated from Warsaw High School with the Class of ’74. He had retired as an expediter at RR Donnelley & Sons. Kevin was an avid golfer who belonged to the Thursday Men’s Golf League. He enjoyed music and woodworking, was an avid fan of the NY Yankees and loved the outdoors. He was a great adventurer who loved to travel, but he especially cherished the time he spent with his friends and family, who loved him dearly.
Maria Stapleton — PENDING
Maria Stapleton, 58, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Aegis Dental Group Warsaw P.C. v. Pamela R. Cretcher, $944.23. Stucky Lauer & Young LLP v. Oscar Flores, $1,046.10. Phillip Konieczny, $1,954.96. General Audit Corporation v. Robert Lafollette, $1,277.43. Humberto Rico v. Tiffany Yoder,...
Kenneth Robert Brower
Kenneth R. Brower, 84, formerly of Columbia City, died at 2:47 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born May 10, 1938. He married Linda M. Walker on Dec. 15, 1963; she survives. He is also survived by his children, Heidi L. Brower,...
Marilyn E. Peter — PENDING
Marilyn E. Peter, 86, formerly of Rochester, died at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at The Laurels of Goshen, Goshen. Arrangements are pending at Good Family Funeral Home, Rochester.
Marlene Davis — PENDING
Marlene Davis, 82, Warsaw, died Oct. 20, 2022, in her residence in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services with services at Owen Family Funeral Home of Syracuse.
Richard ‘Duke’ Ropp Jr.
Richard “Duke” Ropp Jr., 76, Columbia City, died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. He was born April 25, 1946. On Nov. 18, 1967, he married Rita Hinen; she survives in Columbia City. He is survived by his children, Jon (Dawn) Ropp, Carmel, Cheri (Tom Boivin) Ropp, Evansville, Wis. and Jay (Krissy) Ropp, Larwill; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and siblings, Joy (Mike) Lee, Garland, Texas and Daniel (Melanie) Ropp, Reno, N.V.
Steven Ray Dunnagan
Steven Ray Dunnagan, 63, rural Wabash, died at noon Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Marion General Hospital, Marion. He was born Dec. 10, 1958. Steven married Melisa J. “Lisa” Marley on Jan. 26, 1980; she survives in Wabash. He is also survived by his two sons, Wesley Steven...
Terry Roberts — PENDING
Terry Roberts, 69, Warsaw, died Oct. 20, 2022, in his residence in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
James Michael ‘Mike’ Gray
James Michael “Mike” Gray, 70, North Manchester, died Oct. 17, 2022, at his home in North Manchester. Mike was born Feb. 26, 1952. He is survived by his son, David Mefford, North Manchester; and sisters, Terry Gray, Mishawaka and Frankie “Jeanie” Wingert, Florida. McKee Mortuary is...
Mary B. Wiggs — UPDATED
Mary “Berniece” Wiggs, 101, North Webster, died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. She was born April 1, 1921. She was united in marriage to Billy J Wiggs; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughters, Roberta Wiggs, Spokane, Wash. and...
Daryl Lester Umbower
Daryl Lester Umbower, 85, Syracuse, died Oct. 15, 2022. He was born June 6, 1937. He married Marie Sackett on June 11, 1960; she survives. He is also survived by four children, DeeAnn (Ben) Shephard, Troy, Va., Denae (KC Wiese) Umbower, Houston, Texas, Dan (Anna) Umbower, Goshen and Dori (Barry) Hochstedler, Noblesville; seven grandchildren; and a brother, Gary Umbower.
Gary Dean Keaffaber
Gary Dean Keaffaber, 82, Elkhart, died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Elkhart Hospital, Elkhart. He was born Sept. 11, 1940. In 1962, he married Dianna McCullough. On Nov. 14, 1975, he married Judith (Rock) Kilmer; she survives. Gary is also survived by his six children, Jeffrey Keaffaber, Orlando, Fla., J....
Jodie A. Elshire
Jodie A. Elshire, 65, Fort Wayne, formerly of LaFontaine, died at 8:45 p.m. Oct. 17, 2022, at Parkview Regional Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born May 1, 1957. Jodie is survived by her daughter, Katie (Fred) Gengnagel, Wabash; one grandson; and one brother, Terry (Beverly) Faust, Urbana. McDonald Funeral Homes,...
Syracuse Baptist To Host ‘A Battle Worth Fighting’ Conference
SYRACUSE — Syracuse Baptist Church, 10013 N. Syracuse-Webster Road, will host its third annual “Jesus and Politics” conference from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. The event is free and lunch will be provided. The public is invited. The conference theme is “A Battle Worth...
JoAnn Farrington Priest
JoAnn (Jody) Farrington Priest, 88, formerly of Nappanee, died Oct. 15, 2022, in Rosemount, Minn. She was born Jan. 20, 1934. She married Larry Priest on March 31, 1956; he preceded her in death. JoAnn is survived by her children, Mark Priest, Orlando, Fla., Thomas (Diana) Priest, Ogden, Utah, Gretchen...
Merritt J. Kyle
Merritt J. Kyle, 83, Ligonier, died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. He was born April 30, 1939. On Nov. 25, 1962, he married Mamie Schmidt; she survives. He is also survived by his children, Beverly (Robert) Mace, Ligonier, Rhonda (Kevin) Sharp, Kendallville and Donna (Roy) Blankenbeckler, Syracuse; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Ron Shrader — PENDING
Ron Shrader, 80, Rochester, died at 7:48 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Hickory Creek of Rochester, Rochester. Arrangements are pending at Good Family Funeral Home, Rochester.
Mark Allen Siple
Mark Allen Siple, 64, Warsaw, formerly of Logansport, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in his residence in Warsaw. He was born Sept. 3, 1958. Survivors include one daughter, Stephanie (Don) Radabaugh, Warsaw; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Gundrum Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Akron Man Pleads Guilty In Fatal Hit-And-Run
ROCHESTER — An Akron man pled guilty to two charges for a hit-and-run vehicle accident that resulted in the death of Brelynna Felix, a 12-year-old Tippecanoe Valley Middle School student. Gage Martin Rogers, 27, 1690 S. SR 19, Akron, pled guilty to failure to remain at the scene of...
