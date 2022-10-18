Read full article on original website
Blustream Announces Significant Company Growth in Q3 2022
(PRESS RELEASE) WORCESTER, MA — Blustream.io, the leader in after-sale product experience, announced significant company growth in the third quarter of 2022. This achievement includes doubling SaaS revenue, doubling the number of both customers and end-users on the Blustream APEX platform, and delivering 10 times the number of SMS messages.
Raw and Freeze-Dried Pet Food Company Acquired by BrightPet Nutrition
LISBON, OH – BrightPet Nutrition Group has acquired Bravo! Pet Foods, which specializes in frozen raw and freeze-dried pet diets. BrightPet serves domestic and more than 30 international markets with branded, private label and contract manufactured products. BrightPet brands include Stewart, Blackwood, Adirondack, By Nature, Miracle Care and Hamilton.
Chewy Expands CarePlus with New Lemonade Pet Partnership
(PRESS RELEASE) PLANTATION, FL — Chewy, Inc. (“Chewy”) (NYSE: CHWY), a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, is expanding CarePlus, its exclusive suite of insurance and wellness offerings, with new plans provided by Lemonade Pet, Lemonade’s (NYSE: LMND) highly-rated pet health insurance product. Through...
Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming Named to Franchise Times Top 500 List
(PRESS RELEASE) ORLANDO, FL — Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, the U.S. leader in specialty pet retail and grooming, is once again being recognized for its success. Its latest honor comes in the Franchise Times, as Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming is ranked No. 340 in the 2022 Franchise Times Top 500 list.
Boss Holdings Announces Death of Chairman and CEO – G. Louis Graziadio III
(PRESS RELEASE) KEWANEE, IL — Boss Holdings, Inc. (BSHI) announced that G. Louis Graziadio III, the company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022. In May 2022, Mr. Graziadio publicly disclosed to shareholders that he had been diagnosed with stage-4 metastatic prostate cancer and was receiving treatment for that condition. He persevered strongly through his illness, continuing active participation in Boss Holdings’ management to the end. Mr. Graziadio’s leadership of the company spanned over 25 years with innumerable contributions to the company’s success over that time.
