(PRESS RELEASE) KEWANEE, IL — Boss Holdings, Inc. (BSHI) announced that G. Louis Graziadio III, the company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022. In May 2022, Mr. Graziadio publicly disclosed to shareholders that he had been diagnosed with stage-4 metastatic prostate cancer and was receiving treatment for that condition. He persevered strongly through his illness, continuing active participation in Boss Holdings’ management to the end. Mr. Graziadio’s leadership of the company spanned over 25 years with innumerable contributions to the company’s success over that time.

