Murfreesboro, TN

Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. “The Mouse that Roared” is about how the country of Grand Fenwick’s economy is collapsing. A company in California is making a knock-off. Their only export, Pinot wine. So the queen decides the only option to save her country is war! War with the United States of America! But the plan is not to win but to lose! The queen knows that the U.S. will send millions of dollars in reparations if the U.S. defeats you in war! Join Bravo Boro for this hysterical political farce and satire that will be sure to have the whole family belly laughing.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

School Partnership Fair Postponed

The School Partnership Fair scheduled for October 22 at Siegel High School has been postponed. Current plans are to hold the fair second semester with a specific date forthcoming. Murfreesboro City and Rutherford County Schools looks forward to building more partnerships with local organizations. For those groups, agencies, or churches...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Titans Launch ‘ONE Community’ Impact Program to Reach Nashville’s Most Underserved Communities

On the heels of announcing a proposed new football stadium agreement, the Tennessee Titans are announcing a community benefits platform with 16 local and regional organizations. The Titans announced the programs at Tennessee State University, their long-standing partner. The ONE Community platform includes multi-faceted programs that reach many of Nashville’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
styleblueprint.com

Nashville’s Premier Independent Senior Living Community

The Saint Paul is an independent senior living community in Nashville offering luxury amenities and a community-based approach to care. Owned and operated by three generations of the Rochford family, the team at The Saint Paul understands the importance of family and is uniquely positioned to welcome new residents as they join the community. We spoke to Ross Rochford, Director of Leasing and Marketing, to learn all about The Saint Paul’s offerings and its special approach.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Town of Smyrna Hires Public Information Officer

SMYRNA, Tennessee—Brian D. Hercules, Town Manager, is pleased to announce Heather Kent as public information officer for Smyrna. Kent assumed the role October 11, 2022. Kent, a marketing executive will serve as a liaison for the town manager, leadership and elected officials in communicating with the media and public regarding breaking news, events, and long term strategies. “Heather brings extensive knowledge of social media platforms, communications skills and passion for our community. She will be a great addition to our team,” stated Hercules.
SMYRNA, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro is the Best City for Single Moms in Tennessee

(MURFREESBORO, TN) Motherhood is a challenge, especially if you’re alone. That’s why living in a supportive environment can make a world of difference for a single mother. LawnStarter put together a ranking of the best cities for a single mom to live in 2022.Their study focused on larger cities that have a population of at least 100-thousand residents. Specifically in the Volunteer State, Murfreesboro was ranked as the best place for single moms, beating out Nashville, Knoxville, Chattanooga and Memphis.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

TDOT to Host Rapid Hire Event

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be hosting a rapid hire event on Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Region 3 Complex, located at 6601 Centennial Blvd, Nashville. TDOT is looking for individuals to serve as TDOT Operations Technicians. Op Techs perform a variety of...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Don’t Miss This Drive-thru Trunk or Treat Event

Firefighters, paramedics and police officers heroes will delight trick-or-treaters during the Halloween Trunk or Treat sponsored by the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force. Parents can drive safely through the event with their children 12 and under where the first responders will visit with the trick-or-treaters and hand out candy.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

5 Halloween Events in Murfreesboro

Looking for something fun to do with a Halloween theme. Here are some parties and activities that are sure to please. Some are for kids, some for adults, and there is even trick-or-treating for dogs! With the pandemic slowing, this year there is an explosion of events and activities to celebrate the season!
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Construction Progresses at Middle Tennessee Electric's Main Campus

Murfreesboro, Tenn.— Construction of new facilities at Middle Tennessee Electric’s (MTE) Main Campus on New Salem Highway continues to progress. These facilities will accommodate the relocation of personnel and equipment from the cooperative’s Downtown Office on North Walnut Street, which will be vacated next year. The expansion...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Nashville Scene

State Commission Reverses Three Nashville Charter Decisions

The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission wrapped its final scheduled meeting of the year on Tuesday. The commission, which was appointed by Gov. Bill Lee and inherited charter appeal and authorization responsibilities from the Tennessee State Board of Education in 2021, heard 13 new start appeals this year, four of which were slated for Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Downtown businesses react to new stadium

One East Nashville woman said someone tried to steal her dog while she was walking through her neighborhood. A Middle Tennessee woman is shocked after a doctor shared her dad's personal information on a social media post. Mayor, Titans announce deal for new stadium. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Nashville...
NASHVILLE, TN
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

