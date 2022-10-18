ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Yardbarker

Wilt Chamberlain Said Playing In Boston Garden Was Like: "Going To One Of The Old Roman Amphitheaters Where They Threw The Christians To The Lions"

Wilt Chamberlain vs. Bill Russell is one of the most iconic rivalries that the NBA has ever seen. While the ultimate rivalry between Bill and Wilt became one-sided due to the incredible championship success that Russell had with his Boston Celtics. While Chamberlain won a title with 2 different teams, his 2 career titles don't even come close to Russell's 11.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Harrell's reason for signing with Sixers over Celtics is telling

Montrezl Harrell seemed like a good fit for the Boston Celtics on paper this offseason. With Robert Williams set to undergo knee surgery, the Celtics needed frontcourt depth behind the 36-year-old Al Horford, and Harrell represented a proven veteran option with career averages of 12.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game over seven NBA seasons.
BOSTON, MA
Sporting News

Is Stephen Curry playing tonight? Warriors vs. Nuggets TV channel, time, live stream for 2022 NBA Friday game

On opening night of the 2022-23 NBA season, Stephen Curry picked up right where he left off to close the 2022 NBA Finals. As the Warriors cruised to a win over the Lakers, the reigning Finals MVP dazzled his way to 33 points to go along with seven assists, six rebounds and four steals. He'll look to keep that momentum going as the Nuggets visit The Bay Area for a playoff rematch on Friday night.
DENVER, CO
NBA

Bill Russell honored before Celtics' 2022-23 season opener

BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell helped establish and define the standard for the Boston Celtics. The franchise took its latest opportunity to honor its greatest player before its season opener against Philadelphia on Tuesday night. The Celtics held the first of two planned ceremonies this season to commemorate Russell...
BOSTON, MA
NBA Analysis Network

Celtics vs. Heat: How To Watch, Injury Report, Lineups, More

The Boston Celtics (1-0) and Miami Heat (0-1) will face off in part of Friday’s NBA action. In their season opener, the Celtics achieved a 126-117 win against the Philadelphia 76ers. Jayson Tatum and Brown each scored 35 points while combining to go 27-44 from the floor. It was the first game of interim head coach Joe Mazulla’s tenure.
BOSTON, MA
Sporting News

Bizarre video features Draymond Green explaining fallout to Jordan Poole punch in new TNT documentary: 'I don't care about people's opinion'

A new all-access series called "The Countdown" will air throughout the 2022-23 NBA season. The first episode, which ran on opening night, addressed the incident everyone was talking about heading into the new season: Draymond Green's altercation with Jordan Poole. Green had already addressed the incident, telling the media that...
NESN

Patriots Captain Reveals Locker Room Vibe Amid QB Controversy

FOXBORO, Mass.– The New England Patriots haven’t fallen off course amid their current quarterback controversy, winners of two straight contests where rookie backup Bailey Zappe took the field as the starter, substituting for the currently injured second-year veteran Mac Jones. Zappe, who first made his NFL debut on...
FOXBOROUGH, MA

