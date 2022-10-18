ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rigzone.com

Diesel Hits Chaos Mode

The world’s diesel market is once again flashing signs of chaos, undermining the global economy with a fresh bout of inflationary pressure. Powering trucks, trains and ships that drive industry, the fuel is commanding huge buy-it-now premiums in Europe. Beset by worker strikes over pay at French oil refineries that lasted over three weeks, the continent is struggling to be ready for a ban on imports from key supplier Russia that’s 3 1/2 months away. The US has the lowest seasonal inventories in data that began in 1982 going into winter.
mailplus.co.uk

30 former RAF pilots paid £250,000 each to train Chinese to shoot down WESTERN aircraft

FORMER British fighter pilots are training the Chinese to shoot down Western aircraft, officials warned last night. Up to 30 pilots have recently moved to China after securing £250,000-a-year contracts to teach Western flying procedures, it was revealed. Due to legal loopholes, there is nothing the Armed Forces can...
marinelink.com

Dozens of LNG Carriers Queue off Europe's Coasts Unable to Unload

Dozens of ships carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) are circling off the coasts of Spain and other European countries unable to secure slots to unload because plants that convert the seaborne fuel back to gas are full. Europe is facing an energy supply squeeze as Russia has progressively cut gas...
GreenMatters

Sweden, One of the Eco-Friendliest Countries, Scraps Its Ministry of the Environment

For years, Sweden was considered to be one of the eco-friendliest countries in the world. It was the first country to issue carbon taxes, it relies on 52 percent renewables, its recycling system is state-of-the-art, and vintage fashion is the norm. But with the new government, citizens and politicians alike are concerned things in the environmental department are about to take a dark turn.
