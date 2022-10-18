Read full article on original website
Related
Netherlands to pull out of treaty protecting energy investments
AMSTERDAM, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Netherlands will follow Spain in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty protecting investments in the sector, its energy ministry said on Wednesday.
rigzone.com
Diesel Hits Chaos Mode
The world’s diesel market is once again flashing signs of chaos, undermining the global economy with a fresh bout of inflationary pressure. Powering trucks, trains and ships that drive industry, the fuel is commanding huge buy-it-now premiums in Europe. Beset by worker strikes over pay at French oil refineries that lasted over three weeks, the continent is struggling to be ready for a ban on imports from key supplier Russia that’s 3 1/2 months away. The US has the lowest seasonal inventories in data that began in 1982 going into winter.
mailplus.co.uk
30 former RAF pilots paid £250,000 each to train Chinese to shoot down WESTERN aircraft
FORMER British fighter pilots are training the Chinese to shoot down Western aircraft, officials warned last night. Up to 30 pilots have recently moved to China after securing £250,000-a-year contracts to teach Western flying procedures, it was revealed. Due to legal loopholes, there is nothing the Armed Forces can...
marinelink.com
Dozens of LNG Carriers Queue off Europe's Coasts Unable to Unload
Dozens of ships carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) are circling off the coasts of Spain and other European countries unable to secure slots to unload because plants that convert the seaborne fuel back to gas are full. Europe is facing an energy supply squeeze as Russia has progressively cut gas...
BlackRock tells UK 'no' to halting investment in coal, oil and gas
LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - BlackRock (BLK.N), the world's biggest asset manager, told a British parliamentary committee that it will not stop investing in coal, oil and gas, and that its role was not to "engineer a specific decarbonization outcome in the real economy."
Sweden, One of the Eco-Friendliest Countries, Scraps Its Ministry of the Environment
For years, Sweden was considered to be one of the eco-friendliest countries in the world. It was the first country to issue carbon taxes, it relies on 52 percent renewables, its recycling system is state-of-the-art, and vintage fashion is the norm. But with the new government, citizens and politicians alike are concerned things in the environmental department are about to take a dark turn.
IBTimes
New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
64K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0