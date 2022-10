STEVENSVILLE — After getting a late start on the cross country season, Kent County junior Jack Spray is quickly catching up.

On Oct. 12, on a course that begins and ends at the Chesapeake Bay Business Park, Spray lowered his best 5K time to 22 minutes, 31.2 seconds — an improvement of 57 seconds from his time the week before at the Tidewater Fall Classic on Salisbury University’s course.