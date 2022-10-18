Read full article on original website
Surprise, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Agua Fria High School football team will have a game with Willow Canyon High School on October 20, 2022, 19:00:00.
East Valley Tribune
East Valley high school football schedule, picks for Oct. 20-22
Playoff rankings are beginning to take shape as teams enter region play. There's already been a lot of movement in the coveted Open Division top eight, with new faces jumping in and some getting bumped out. Several games with major Open implications will take place this week, including battles in Chandler and Gilbert.
AZFamily
Larry Fitzgerald, Jr. will go the distance, go for speed at Phoenix Raceway
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald, Jr. will have the honor to lead a different sport in November. It’s a sport not many might associate with the NFL wide receiver whose NFL lifetime career stats include 1,432 receptions and 121 receiving touchdowns. On Nov. 6, Fitzgerald will lead drivers around as the honorary pace car driver at the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale for the final NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race of the season. He’ll then drive off the track once the race begins. The official pace car driver will take over for the rest of the race.
statepress.com
State Press Play: ASU, Herm Edwards agree to contract buyout
ASU buys out 50% of former football head coach Herm Edwards' remaining contract. Plus, key takeaways from The State Press' biannual meeting with ASU President Michael Crow, and more from Senator Mark Kelly's visit to the downtown campus. Join hosts Sonya Sheptunov and Naomi Dubovis as they explain this week's biggest ASU news stories on "State Press Play."
Phoenix New Times
Owners of D-backs, Cardinals Behind Racist Attack Ads in County Attorney Race
A political action committee supporting Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell — and largely funded by owners of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Cardinals, as well as other local business tycoons — is facing criticism for a racially charged attack ad that targets the campaign manager for Mitchell's opponent.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and whenever your go out, you end up ordering steak, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that you should absolutely visit the next time you feel like dining out, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
12news.com
Baseball star's Paradise Valley home on the market for $8.5 million
PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — A luxurious, 9,395-square-foot Paradise Valley home that once belonged to a prolific baseball player is now on the market for $8.5 million. Located in the Cul-De-Sac Hilltop of the Montana De Bonitas Casas neighborhood, the five-bedroom home used to be owned by Charles "Chili" Davis, who spent nearly 20 years playing for various MLB teams.
Apache Junction, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Snowflake High School football team will have a game with Apache Junction High School on October 20, 2022, 18:50:00.
1 Arizona City Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places
Orkin ranked the top 50 rattiest cities in America.
azmarijuana.com
New Rosin-Infused Marijuana Gummies Available in Arizona on Oct 28th
Arizona legalized cannabis for medical use in 2010 and for recreational use in 2020. It is legal for Arizona medical marijuana patients and anyone 21 or older to buy cannabis products from Arizona dispensaries. Good Things Coming, an award-winning Arizona cannabis brand by Copperstate Farms Management, has announced the addition...
This Is The Best Buffet In All Of Arizona
Yelp release a list of each state's best buffet.
scottsdale.org
Scottsdale interior designer Tony Sutton dies
Tony Sutton, owner and president of Est Est, Inc. in Scottsdale, one of Arizona’s oldest and most well-known full-service residential and commercial interior design firms, died Oct. 6 after a two-year battle with cancer. He was 67. Mr. Sutton was remembered as “a beloved leader and brilliant interior design...
Portillo’s to Open ‘Retro Garage Theme’ Outpost in Gilbert Next Year
The new restaurant will be located in the city’s premier SanTan Village shopping district.
AZFamily
Community college board candidate suspends campaign after alleged public indecency in Surprise
Bulk trash piling up in Phoenix neighborhoods due to worker shortage. Bulk trash pickup usually happens four times a year in Phoenix, but a hiring shortage has caused delays for certain parts of the city. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Some who were told they qualified for relief are learning...
arizonasuntimes.com
Lake Announces She Will Declare Southern Border ‘Invasion’ on Day One as Governor
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Speaking to a packed crowd of several hundred at the headquarters of ammunition company Dillon Precision on Wednesday, Kari Lake received loud cheers when she announced, “I will declare an invasion on the border on day one when I get into office.” She added, “I want us to be known as The Grand Canyon State, not the fentanyl cartel state.”
Arizona ‘ground zero’ for extremist, anti-government sheriff movement
Susan Wortman, 79, recognized the voice of the man approaching her from behind as she attempted to slip out of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors meeting on Aug. 3. Wearing a badge on his belt and gun on his hip, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s tone was different from the warm greeting he’d given Wortman before the meeting. He was “acting like a bully,” she said. He didn’t seem happy about her public comments, and he certainly didn’t appreciate her attire.
KTAR.com
Newcomer Breeze Airways adds 4 more cities to Phoenix Sky Harbor lineup
PHOENIX – Newcomer Breeze Airways is adding four destinations to its upcoming schedule out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The low-cost start-up announced Wednesday that nonstop service is coming in February from Phoenix to Hartford in Connecticut, Richmond in Virginia and Bentonville-Fayetteville in Arkansas plus one-stop flights with no plane change to New Orleans.
KOLD-TV
University of Arizona tried to get Murad Dervish charged before fatal shooting of Thomas Meixner
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona said it tried to get suspect Murad Can Dervish charged two separate times before a fatal shooting on campus earlier this month. But in both cases, the Pima County Attorney’s Office determined there wasn’t enough evidence. Authorities said...
AZFamily
$4.3 million ‘The Pick’ lottery ticket sold in Mesa still unclaimed, lottery officials say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — If you bought a lottery ticket at a Mesa Safeway earlier this year, you’ll want to give your stash another check. Arizona lottery officials say an unclaimed jackpot for The Pick expires in under a week after the winning numbers were pulled from an Apr. 27 drawing. The lottery says the ticket was told at the Safeway near Guadalupe Road and Alma School with the winner matching all six numbers: 9, 13, 18, 29, 32, 34. That jackpot is worth an estimated $4.3 million or $2.15 million for the cash option.
AZFamily
Caught on camera: Man with hammer attacks another man on light rail in Phoenix
Father awarded after saving daughter struck by lightning in Sun City West. Military veteran and father Steven Jorgensen is being recognized by first responders for his courage and quick response to save his daughter’s life. Gilbert residents say mayor kicked them out of city council meeting. Updated: 4 hours...
247Sports
