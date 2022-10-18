ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Surprise, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Agua Fria High School football team will have a game with Willow Canyon High School on October 20, 2022, 19:00:00.
AVONDALE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

East Valley high school football schedule, picks for Oct. 20-22

Playoff rankings are beginning to take shape as teams enter region play. There's already been a lot of movement in the coveted Open Division top eight, with new faces jumping in and some getting bumped out. Several games with major Open implications will take place this week, including battles in Chandler and Gilbert.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Larry Fitzgerald, Jr. will go the distance, go for speed at Phoenix Raceway

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald, Jr. will have the honor to lead a different sport in November. It’s a sport not many might associate with the NFL wide receiver whose NFL lifetime career stats include 1,432 receptions and 121 receiving touchdowns. On Nov. 6, Fitzgerald will lead drivers around as the honorary pace car driver at the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale for the final NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race of the season. He’ll then drive off the track once the race begins. The official pace car driver will take over for the rest of the race.
PHOENIX, AZ
statepress.com

State Press Play: ASU, Herm Edwards agree to contract buyout

ASU buys out 50% of former football head coach Herm Edwards' remaining contract. Plus, key takeaways from The State Press' biannual meeting with ASU President Michael Crow, and more from Senator Mark Kelly's visit to the downtown campus. Join hosts Sonya Sheptunov and Naomi Dubovis as they explain this week's biggest ASU news stories on "State Press Play."
TEMPE, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and whenever your go out, you end up ordering steak, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that you should absolutely visit the next time you feel like dining out, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Baseball star's Paradise Valley home on the market for $8.5 million

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — A luxurious, 9,395-square-foot Paradise Valley home that once belonged to a prolific baseball player is now on the market for $8.5 million. Located in the Cul-De-Sac Hilltop of the Montana De Bonitas Casas neighborhood, the five-bedroom home used to be owned by Charles "Chili" Davis, who spent nearly 20 years playing for various MLB teams.
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ
High School Football PRO

Apache Junction, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Snowflake High School football team will have a game with Apache Junction High School on October 20, 2022, 18:50:00.
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
azmarijuana.com

New Rosin-Infused Marijuana Gummies Available in Arizona on Oct 28th

Arizona legalized cannabis for medical use in 2010 and for recreational use in 2020. It is legal for Arizona medical marijuana patients and anyone 21 or older to buy cannabis products from Arizona dispensaries. Good Things Coming, an award-winning Arizona cannabis brand by Copperstate Farms Management, has announced the addition...
ARIZONA STATE
scottsdale.org

Scottsdale interior designer Tony Sutton dies

Tony Sutton, owner and president of Est Est, Inc. in Scottsdale, one of Arizona’s oldest and most well-known full-service residential and commercial interior design firms, died Oct. 6 after a two-year battle with cancer. He was 67. Mr. Sutton was remembered as “a beloved leader and brilliant interior design...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Lake Announces She Will Declare Southern Border ‘Invasion’ on Day One as Governor

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Speaking to a packed crowd of several hundred at the headquarters of ammunition company Dillon Precision on Wednesday, Kari Lake received loud cheers when she announced, “I will declare an invasion on the border on day one when I get into office.” She added, “I want us to be known as The Grand Canyon State, not the fentanyl cartel state.”
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting

Arizona ‘ground zero’ for extremist, anti-government sheriff movement

Susan Wortman, 79, recognized the voice of the man approaching her from behind as she attempted to slip out of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors meeting on Aug. 3. Wearing a badge on his belt and gun on his hip, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s tone was different from the warm greeting he’d given Wortman before the meeting. He was “acting like a bully,” she said. He didn’t seem happy about her public comments, and he certainly didn’t appreciate her attire.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Newcomer Breeze Airways adds 4 more cities to Phoenix Sky Harbor lineup

PHOENIX – Newcomer Breeze Airways is adding four destinations to its upcoming schedule out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The low-cost start-up announced Wednesday that nonstop service is coming in February from Phoenix to Hartford in Connecticut, Richmond in Virginia and Bentonville-Fayetteville in Arkansas plus one-stop flights with no plane change to New Orleans.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

$4.3 million ‘The Pick’ lottery ticket sold in Mesa still unclaimed, lottery officials say

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — If you bought a lottery ticket at a Mesa Safeway earlier this year, you’ll want to give your stash another check. Arizona lottery officials say an unclaimed jackpot for The Pick expires in under a week after the winning numbers were pulled from an Apr. 27 drawing. The lottery says the ticket was told at the Safeway near Guadalupe Road and Alma School with the winner matching all six numbers: 9, 13, 18, 29, 32, 34. That jackpot is worth an estimated $4.3 million or $2.15 million for the cash option.
MESA, AZ
