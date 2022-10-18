Read full article on original website
statepress.com
Five new faces to know for the upcoming ASU men's basketball season
After a disappointing 2021-22 campaign in which the Sun Devils ended the season with a 14-17 record and a first-round loss in the Pac-12 tournament, coach Bobby Hurley's team is retooled and in a position to compete for an NCAA Tournament appearance this upcoming season. Here are five new Sun Devils to know ahead of ASU's season opener against Tarleton on Nov. 7.
San Jose State football player Camdan McWright dies: Freshman RB reportedly struck by school bus
San Jose State freshman running back Camdan McWright died early Friday morning when, according to reports, McWright was struck by a school bus while riding his electric scooter. San Jose State issued a release confirming his death later in the day. McWright was 18 years old. The bus, belonging to...
AZFamily
Larry Fitzgerald, Jr. will go the distance, go for speed at Phoenix Raceway
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald, Jr. will have the honor to lead a different sport in November. It’s a sport not many might associate with the NFL wide receiver whose NFL lifetime career stats include 1,432 receptions and 121 receiving touchdowns. On Nov. 6, Fitzgerald will lead drivers around as the honorary pace car driver at the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale for the final NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race of the season. He’ll then drive off the track once the race begins. The official pace car driver will take over for the rest of the race.
Phoenix New Times
Owners of D-backs, Cardinals Behind Racist Attack Ads in County Attorney Race
A political action committee supporting Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell — and largely funded by owners of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Cardinals, as well as other local business tycoons — is facing criticism for a racially charged attack ad that targets the campaign manager for Mitchell's opponent.
12news.com
Baseball star's Paradise Valley home on the market for $8.5 million
PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — A luxurious, 9,395-square-foot Paradise Valley home that once belonged to a prolific baseball player is now on the market for $8.5 million. Located in the Cul-De-Sac Hilltop of the Montana De Bonitas Casas neighborhood, the five-bedroom home used to be owned by Charles "Chili" Davis, who spent nearly 20 years playing for various MLB teams.
1 Arizona City Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places
Orkin ranked the top 50 rattiest cities in America.
azmarijuana.com
New Rosin-Infused Marijuana Gummies Available in Arizona on Oct 28th
Arizona legalized cannabis for medical use in 2010 and for recreational use in 2020. It is legal for Arizona medical marijuana patients and anyone 21 or older to buy cannabis products from Arizona dispensaries. Good Things Coming, an award-winning Arizona cannabis brand by Copperstate Farms Management, has announced the addition...
azbigmedia.com
5 best solleges in Arizona
With the first “early decision” college-application deadline looming on Nov. 1, and tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 – $52,000 per year, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its 2023’s Best College & University Rankings report, as well as accompanying videos, in addition to separate rankings for colleges and for universities.
fabulousarizona.com
8 Arizona Farmer’s Markets to Visit This Fall
Farmer’s markets provide the perfect opportunity to connect with community members, admire creations from local artisans, purchase fresh produce and indulge in a number of unique homemade goodies and treats courtesy of local vendors. Best of all, they allow you to support small businesses in a fun, energetic environment. Here are eight of the best farmer’s markets in Arizona.
foodcontessa.com
Early Voters in Arizona’s Midterm Elections Have Reported Being Harassed by Poll Observers
A voter in Maricopa County, Arizona, says that while they were watching a ballot drop box, a group of people took pictures of them and their wife after they put their ballots in the box and followed them, calling them “mules.”. Sophia Solis, a spokeswoman for the Arizona secretary...
This Is The Best Buffet In All Of Arizona
Yelp release a list of each state's best buffet.
ABC 15 News
Breeze Airways adding four new flights from Phoenix
Breeze Airways is adding four new non-stop or one-stop destinations from Phoenix starting at $49 one way. The new destinations are Hartford, Connecticut; Richmond, Virginia; Bentonville-Fayetteville, Arkansas; and New Orleans. Flights to these destinations will begin in February 2023. The introductory fare ranges from $49 to $199, and tickets must...
Arizona ‘ground zero’ for extremist, anti-government sheriff movement
Susan Wortman, 79, recognized the voice of the man approaching her from behind as she attempted to slip out of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors meeting on Aug. 3. Wearing a badge on his belt and gun on his hip, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s tone was different from the warm greeting he’d given Wortman before the meeting. He was “acting like a bully,” she said. He didn’t seem happy about her public comments, and he certainly didn’t appreciate her attire.
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix ranks No. 2 in U.S. for largest share of home price cuts
The housing market continued to cool in September, though rebalancing from monumental appreciation is producing vastly different conditions depending on region and metro, according to Zillow’s latest market report. Affordability issues are driving the pullback in activity; steep prices mixed with high and volatile mortgage rates have stunted sales and frozen current owners in their homes, reducing the flow of new inventory. And in the Valley, Metro Phoenix ranks No. 2 in the U.S. for the largest share of home price cuts.
arizonasuntimes.com
Lake Announces She Will Declare Southern Border ‘Invasion’ on Day One as Governor
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Speaking to a packed crowd of several hundred at the headquarters of ammunition company Dillon Precision on Wednesday, Kari Lake received loud cheers when she announced, “I will declare an invasion on the border on day one when I get into office.” She added, “I want us to be known as The Grand Canyon State, not the fentanyl cartel state.”
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See California home Steph Curry built — $8.9M price includes $250,000 vegetable garden
A stunning San Francisco Bay Area home that was custom built for Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry hit the market Wednesday for $8.9 million with nearly every amenity one could hope to find in a property. The 8,163-square-foot home — located at 1060 Livorna Road in Alamo, California —...
Portillo’s to Open ‘Retro Garage Theme’ Outpost in Gilbert Next Year
The new restaurant will be located in the city’s premier SanTan Village shopping district.
Pacific Grove and Pebble Beach experiencing massive power outage
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)- PG&E said an outage is currently affecting power to 5,245 customers along the peninsula of Pacific Grove and Pebble Beach. The outages were first reported at 1:54 p.m. and power is estimated to return at 5:15 p.m. The cause is still under investigation. The post Pacific Grove and Pebble Beach experiencing massive power outage appeared first on KION546.
AZFamily
Caught on camera: Man with hammer attacks another man on light rail in Phoenix
Father awarded after saving daughter struck by lightning in Sun City West. Military veteran and father Steven Jorgensen is being recognized by first responders for his courage and quick response to save his daughter’s life. Gilbert residents say mayor kicked them out of city council meeting. Updated: 4 hours...
Phoenix New Times
'A Lot of Souls Here.' The Haunted History of a Legendary Phoenix Steakhouse
A piano that seems to play itself. Lights flickering without reason. Visions of a woman in 1940s formal wear strolling about, vanishing as suddenly as she appears. The Stockyards’ eerie tales are just as much a part of the 75-year-old historic Phoenix steakhouse’s character as are its aged corn-fed steaks. The stories, along with personal experiences, are something the staff knows well.
