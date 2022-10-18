ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, GA

BET

Ga. Prosecutors Say Death Of Brianna Grier, Who Fell Out Of Patrol Car, Was Not A Crime

A Georgia district attorney declined to charge officers in the death of Brianna Marie Grier, saying her death in July was a tragedy but not a crime. The Union-Recorder of Milledgeville reported on Monday (Oct. 17) that Ocmulgee County Judicial Circuit District Attorney T. Wright Barksdale III arrived at that conclusion after reviewing a police use of force report by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

US Marshals arrest Tattnall County homicide suspect

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect on Thursday who’s wanted in connection to a homicide. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) said Jamie Ellis, 22, was wanted for a homicide in Tattnall County and by the Georgia Department of Probation and Parole for a parole violation. JCSO also charged Ellis with […]
TATTNALL COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Deputies seek pair of suspects in Augusta armed robbery

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects for an armed robbery that happened on Oct. 6. B&J Motors called dispatchers after their employee had been robbed at gunpoint when two robbers. Dispatch responded to a call at 3080 Deans Bridge Road in reference...
AUGUSTA, GA
wgxa.tv

Person stabbed at mental healthcare home in Southwest Macon

UPDATE: 5:18 P.M. -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirms that a person was stabbed at a mental health care home on Dorset Drive. The victim has refused treatment and the suspect is being charged with aggravated assault. -- MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- WGXA crews are at an active scene...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Woman indicted for August shooting death of ex-boyfriend in Macon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A woman has been indicted in Bibb County Superior Court in connection to the murder of her ex-boyfriend. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 45-year-old Deondra Fitchett was killed in Macon in the early morning hours of August 14, 2022, during what investigators call a domestic dispute. Within hours of his death, 27-year-old Tashanie Negron was arrested and charged with the murder of Fitchett. His daughter says Negron was her father's ex-girlfriend.
MACON, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Vandalism in Wheeler County

The Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person or persons who damaged buildings in Glenwood at some point before the early morning hours of this past Monday. Chief Deputy Richie Floyd reported that around 7:20 Monday morning, the Sheriff’s Office responded to City Hall where they found that someone had broken the windows of the building. It was later discovered that four other buildings in the city had sustained broken windows as well.
WHEELER COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Burke County manager responds to audit of sheriff’s office

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our I-TEAM is digging deeper into a financial audit of the Burke County sheriff’s use of grant funds. The agency sent us the receipts in a 167-page document detailing how Sheriff Alfonzo Williams used money from a credit card leaders say is not authorized. We...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Teen injured in motorcycle wreck dies

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A 13-year-old has died following a Monday night motorcycle crash on Napier Avenue. According to witnesses, a pickup truck was turning left from Napier into the Family Dollar parking lot as a motorcycle riding behind the truck was headed straight and crashed into the back of the truck.
MACON, GA
WRDW-TV

Deputies target gang members as shootings flare again in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is blaming gangs for much of a recent uptick in deadly shootings. We checked in with the agency on Tuesday after three people were shot dead in three days in Augusta, the latest victims in a surge of deadly violence that’s claimed nearly 50 lives since spring on both sides of the Savannah River.
AUGUSTA, GA
13WMAZ

'We've learned where some of the criminals are': Bibb County shares update on crime rate, violence prevention plan

MACON, Ga. — Over the past year, Macon-Bibb County has poured millions into the Macon Violence Prevention program. The money pays for services like mental health counseling, youth mentorship opportunities and even a high-tech gunshot detection system, called ShotSpotter. Tuesday, commissioners heard an update on the countywide anti-violence program....
MACON, GA

