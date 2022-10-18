Read full article on original website
BET
Ga. Prosecutors Say Death Of Brianna Grier, Who Fell Out Of Patrol Car, Was Not A Crime
A Georgia district attorney declined to charge officers in the death of Brianna Marie Grier, saying her death in July was a tragedy but not a crime. The Union-Recorder of Milledgeville reported on Monday (Oct. 17) that Ocmulgee County Judicial Circuit District Attorney T. Wright Barksdale III arrived at that conclusion after reviewing a police use of force report by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
US Marshals arrest Tattnall County homicide suspect
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect on Thursday who’s wanted in connection to a homicide. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) said Jamie Ellis, 22, was wanted for a homicide in Tattnall County and by the Georgia Department of Probation and Parole for a parole violation. JCSO also charged Ellis with […]
WRDW-TV
Deputies seek pair of suspects in Augusta armed robbery
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects for an armed robbery that happened on Oct. 6. B&J Motors called dispatchers after their employee had been robbed at gunpoint when two robbers. Dispatch responded to a call at 3080 Deans Bridge Road in reference...
Macon businessman concerned after home, workplace hit by several crimes over course of year
MACON, Ga. — A Macon business owner says his business was broken into twice this year, and recently a stray bullet struck his home. He's concerned about the crime in the community that he's now experienced firsthand. Since the two break-ins at Moises Velez's business, they've amped up their...
wgxa.tv
Person stabbed at mental healthcare home in Southwest Macon
UPDATE: 5:18 P.M. -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirms that a person was stabbed at a mental health care home on Dorset Drive. The victim has refused treatment and the suspect is being charged with aggravated assault. -- MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- WGXA crews are at an active scene...
wgxa.tv
Woman indicted for August shooting death of ex-boyfriend in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A woman has been indicted in Bibb County Superior Court in connection to the murder of her ex-boyfriend. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 45-year-old Deondra Fitchett was killed in Macon in the early morning hours of August 14, 2022, during what investigators call a domestic dispute. Within hours of his death, 27-year-old Tashanie Negron was arrested and charged with the murder of Fitchett. His daughter says Negron was her father's ex-girlfriend.
WJCL
Witness in Marc Wilson Trial found in contempt of court for posting information on social media
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — Above File Video: Driver of Truck, Hutchinson was in when killed, cross-examined in Marc Wilson Trial. Mason Glisson, a witness in the Marc Wilson Trial and the driver of the truck that Wilson fired at, killing Haley Hutchinson, has been found in contempt of court.
Georgia school bus driver witnesses shooting while taking students back to school
MACON — Monroe County officials confirmed that a Monroe County bus driver witnessed a shooting while taking students back to Mary Persons High School. The students were being transported from the Hutchings College & Career Academy and Central Georgia Technical College in Macon when the shooting occurred. According to...
Georgia man faces 15 years in prison for allegedly stealing over $100K in disability benefits
MACON, Ga. — A Macon man has been convicted of collecting thousands of dollars’ worth of disability benefits while running a cleaning company, according to the Department of Justice. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Demetris Hill, 54, was convicted of one count of...
wgxa.tv
Monroe County school bus driver, Mary Persons students witness shooting in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Monroe County school bus driver who was carrying seven Mary Persons students witnessed a shooting on the corner of Anthony Road and Mercer University Drive. The shooting happened just before 3:00 Wednesday afternoon as the driver was driving the students back to Mary Persons from...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Vandalism in Wheeler County
The Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person or persons who damaged buildings in Glenwood at some point before the early morning hours of this past Monday. Chief Deputy Richie Floyd reported that around 7:20 Monday morning, the Sheriff’s Office responded to City Hall where they found that someone had broken the windows of the building. It was later discovered that four other buildings in the city had sustained broken windows as well.
wgxa.tv
Suspects in July fatal shooting at Macon apartment complex indicted on murder charges
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The two suspects arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at a north Macon apartment complex have been indicted on multiple charges, including murder. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Shaqwonda Lakisha Russell and 38-year-old Kenneth Eugene Williams Jr. were charged in the July...
'A really big shock': Family wants closure as search for man who went under at Lake Juliette continues
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The search for a missing Houston County man at Lake Juliette continued Wednesday, and a family member says they're just hoping for closure. Ashleen Ash says she's the niece of Rickey Mercer, the man who went missing after his boat capsized Tuesday. "He was just...
WRDW-TV
Burke County manager responds to audit of sheriff’s office
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our I-TEAM is digging deeper into a financial audit of the Burke County sheriff’s use of grant funds. The agency sent us the receipts in a 167-page document detailing how Sheriff Alfonzo Williams used money from a credit card leaders say is not authorized. We...
wgxa.tv
Teen injured in motorcycle wreck dies
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A 13-year-old has died following a Monday night motorcycle crash on Napier Avenue. According to witnesses, a pickup truck was turning left from Napier into the Family Dollar parking lot as a motorcycle riding behind the truck was headed straight and crashed into the back of the truck.
WRDW-TV
Deputies target gang members as shootings flare again in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is blaming gangs for much of a recent uptick in deadly shootings. We checked in with the agency on Tuesday after three people were shot dead in three days in Augusta, the latest victims in a surge of deadly violence that’s claimed nearly 50 lives since spring on both sides of the Savannah River.
'We've learned where some of the criminals are': Bibb County shares update on crime rate, violence prevention plan
MACON, Ga. — Over the past year, Macon-Bibb County has poured millions into the Macon Violence Prevention program. The money pays for services like mental health counseling, youth mentorship opportunities and even a high-tech gunshot detection system, called ShotSpotter. Tuesday, commissioners heard an update on the countywide anti-violence program....
US Senate candidate Herschel Walker brings 'Unite Georgia' campaign to Macon
MACON, Ga. — Republican US Senate candidate Herschel Walker made an appearance in Bibb County. Walker continued his "Unite Georgia Bus Tour" in Macon. Thursday morning, Walker held a rally outside of the Sanford Insurance building on Forsyth Road. Walker was accompanied by RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel and a...
Macon 16-year-old in critical but stable condition after accidentally shooting himself
MACON, Ga. — A Macon teenager is in the hospital after being shot just before 8 p.m. Tuesday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in at at around 7:45 p.m. about a person shot. The 16-year-old victim said he was holding a loaded gun when he accidentally shot himself in the thigh.
Macon 13-year-old dies after crashing motorcycle into truck on Napier Avenue
MACON, Ga. — A Macon teenager whose motorcycle collided with a truck Monday night has died. That's according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones. He identified the victim as 13-year-old Markez Taylor. Jones says Taylor died around 5:15 Tuesday afternoon at Scottish Rite Hospital in Atlanta. The sheriff's office...
