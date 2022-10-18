ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, CA

Former DEA agent educates students on dangers of fentanyl

By Zara Barker
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vs23n_0id6maex00

SAN DIEGO — To start Red Ribbon week in the San Marcos Unified School District, the district had former DEA special agent Rocky Herron speak Monday during an assembly to more than 1,200 students at Woodland Park Middle School.

“Rainbow fentanyl is a very scary development,” former DEA Special Agent Rocky Herron said. “I try to make the kids aware of how scary it is to experiment with drugs today and parents aware of it and hopefully that causes the continuation of the conversation at home.”

Fentanyl is considered a public health crisis in San Diego County and the San Marcos Unified School District said it wants to get ahead of the problem with their students.

“While we haven’t experienced it here at Woodland Park Middle School or in San Marcos Unified School District, we really want to be proactive and we want to work with parents to really prepare them to have tough conversations with their kids.”

The more than 1,200 students at Woodland Park Middle School listened to Herron speak during an assembly. At night, parents and the community were invited to attend to hear him speak.

Herron said education is where long-term change can happen.

“I’m really glad the district brought this in,” parent Dan Wilbers said.

According to county data in San Diego last year, 12 students under the age of 18 died from a fentanyl overdose.

“There’s no limit to how much a drug trafficker can make, we in law enforcement can seize 1 million pounds of it and the drug traffickers can produce 2 million more,” Herron said.

Less than a week ago, San Diego County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved mandating fentanyl education and Narcan distribution in county schools.

The district said it has Narcan and staff trained to use it at every school.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kusi.com

Arnie Levine: “Homelessness, housing affordability, and school safety are threatening the quality of life”

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Arnie Levine is running for Mayor of El Cajon in the 2022 Midterms. He is a San Diego local who has worked in real-estate since 1986. “El Cajon residents deserve higher standards. Sadly, mostly in the past decade, the onset of issues such as homelessness, housing affordability, and school safety are threatening the quality of life in our once revived and reputable city,” Arnie Levine wrote on his webpage.
EL CAJON, CA
kusi.com

San Diego health officials warn of severe flu season

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A severe flu season has been predicted for the winter of 2022. Nearly 40% of the students at Patrick Henry High School were out sick during the second week of October, and it wasn’t the only school affected. Greater than normal numbers of children...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
countynewscenter.com

County Launches Respiratory Virus Surveillance Report

The County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency is introducing a new combined Respiratory Virus Surveillance Report that will provide San Diegans with a detailed snapshot of common respiratory illness activity in the region on a weekly basis. The new report will be released each Thursday and contains,...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

County leaders create plan to tackle opioid crisis

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Board of Supervisors are set to vote next week on a plan and funding framework to tackle the regional opioid crisis. San Diego County is estimating to receive over $100 million in settlement money from several lawsuits against opioid manufactures.   Chair Nathan Fletcher and Supervisor Joel Anderson […]
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
thevistapress.com

Supervisor Jim Desmond- One Safe Place

You’ve probably heard me say it before, but I must repeat it, One Safe Place is transforming lives. One Safe Place is a center that serves human trafficking victims, seniors suffering from elder abuse and is a place someone that is being domestically abused can go to escape from their perpetrator. I wanted to share an incredible success story from One Safe Place.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

SD Drug Dealer Sentenced in Case from HBO Documentary “The Crime of the Century”

A San Diego man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for selling fentanyl that caused a Vista woman’s death. Cole Thomas Salazar, 32, admitted to using online classified ads to sell drugs, including a November 2020 sale of powdered fentanyl to Sarah Elizabeth Fuzzell, 24. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Fuzzell died on Nov. 3, 2020 from the drugs she purchased from Salazar.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

North County mental health facility will fill regional need

County, city and health leaders picked up shovels Monday to break ground on a new psychiatric health facility at Tri-City Medical Center in Oceanside. The new psychiatric facility will be a secure, 13,560 square foot, 16-bed inpatient facility at the western edge of the Tri-City Medical Center campus. "This is...
OCEANSIDE, CA
times-advocate.com

Escondido PD holding DUI checkpoint October 22

The Escondido Police Department will hold a DUI Checkpoint on Saturday, October 22, 2022 beginning at 6:00 PM at an undisclosed location within the Escondido city limits. Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.
ESCONDIDO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Flu Cases Rise, County Urges Residents To Be Aware of Symptoms To Avoid Spread

With influenza cases on the rise, San Diego County health officials today encouraged residents to familiarize themselves with the. signs and symptoms of influenza, as well as other respiratory illnesses, and to get a flu shot to protect themselves and their family members. According to the county, more than 1,600...
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy