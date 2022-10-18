We've hit the seventh week of the 2022 NFL season and what have we learned? As far as I can tell, the only thing we know is that we still don't know much. There are three absolutely, without-a-doubt good teams -- Philadelphia, Buffalo and Kansas City. There's Dallas, which is pretty good, but still has a question or two to answer. The Giants and Vikings are each 5-1 and no one can fully explain how. The Jets are intriguing at 4-2, but because they're the Jets, we're waiting for the other shoe to drop. Then there's everyone else. The NFL has always strived for parity. After six weeks, it's found it.

