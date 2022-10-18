ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
Athlon Sports

NFL World Feels Awful For Alvin Kamara Tonight

The NFL world feels awful for Saints running back Alvin Kamara during Thursday Night Football.  The Saints simply refuse to give Kamara the ball when they get down in the red-zone.  Instead, it's usually Swiss-army knife Taysom Hill getting the important carries near the goal-line.  ...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NFL

2022 NFL season: Week 7 fantasy football matchups

NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. Considering his draft cost, Herbert has been a big disappointment for fantasy so far this season; he has scored fewer than 15 fantasy points in three of the last four weeks and has yet to score 25 points in a game. However, he should have a big week against a Seahawks defense that is allowing the third-most yards per pass attempt and the 10th-most fantasy points in the NFL to quarterbacks. Herbert should have no problem throwing a few touchdowns in this matchup as the Seahawks are allowing 37.0 points per game to opponents on the road in 2022.
NFL

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Kickers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
NFL

NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 7 sleepers

We've hit the seventh week of the 2022 NFL season and what have we learned? As far as I can tell, the only thing we know is that we still don't know much. There are three absolutely, without-a-doubt good teams -- Philadelphia, Buffalo and Kansas City. There's Dallas, which is pretty good, but still has a question or two to answer. The Giants and Vikings are each 5-1 and no one can fully explain how. The Jets are intriguing at 4-2, but because they're the Jets, we're waiting for the other shoe to drop. Then there's everyone else. The NFL has always strived for parity. After six weeks, it's found it.
TENNESSEE STATE
NFL

Move the Sticks: Broncos vs. Chargers recap & Top 5 most rugged running backs today

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys break down the Monday Night Football game between the Broncos and Chargers. Then, the pair give their takes on Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen and Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and all the success both players are having this season. To wrap up the show, the guys discuss Bucky's list of the top 5 most rugged running backs today.
DENVER, CO
NFL

After trading away Christian McCaffrey, Panthers reject idea of 'tanking' in 2022

Christian McCaffrey is headed west. In the running back's wake remains a Panthers team forced to answer questions about its future. The McCaffrey trade did not shock anyone, of course, as it had been rumored since coach Matt Rhule was fired on Oct. 10. In order to pry McCaffrey from the Panthers, interested teams would have to make an "overwhelming" offer, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported last weekend.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NFL

Jim Irsay's comments put onus on other NFL owners to grapple with Daniel Snyder's status

For more than a year, Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has been almost entirely out of sight in the NFL. He has not attended meetings with his fellow owners, popping up only a few weeks ago at midfield before Washington's game in Dallas, with one of his very few allies, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Snyder is in a kind of strange limbo that was not called a suspension but which made him, effectively, persona non grata in the NFL.
WASHINGTON, DC
NFL

NFL Week 7 bold predictions: Packers lose third straight; Aidan Hutchinson outplays Micah Parsons

Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 7 schedule). The Packers have lost consecutive regular-season games for the first time in the Matt LaFleur era. Aaron Rodgers has not dropped three games in a row since Weeks 11-13 of 2018. That changes Sunday at Washington, as the Commanders hand Rodgers and the Pack another L, with Taylor Heinicke leading the charge in his first start of 2022.
WASHINGTON STATE
NFL

Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke 'more comfortable' as he prepares to make return as starter

Taylor Heinicke has been here before. When Ryan Fitzpatrick went down with a hip injury in Week 1 of the 2021 season, it wasn't long before the Washington Commanders -- still known as the Football Team then -- became Heinicke's team. Heinicke started 15 of Washington's 17 games, going 7-8 as a starter and posting a respectable passing line that included a completion percentage of 65 for 3,419 yards and a 20-15 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
WASHINGTON, DC
NFL

Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announces Class of 2023 finalists

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced on Thursday the eight finalists for the Class of 2023. The eight finalists are former NFL linebacker Manti Te'o, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake, former NFL linebacker Rey Mauluga, former NFL offensive lineman Chris Kemoeatu, former NFL quarterback Tony Banks, former NFL offensive lineman Harry Montague-Field, former NFL offensive lineman Larry Warford and contributor Dr. Edison Miyawaki.
NFL

The Evolution of Personnel Groupings and Usage: What is Versatility?

During the 2022 NFL season, more than 60% of offensive snaps have been played with 1 RB, 1 TE, and 3 WR (“11” personnel) and nearly 65% of defensive snaps with 5 DBs (nickel). However, as we hinted in a prior article, the personnel complexities of these groupings go beyond simply counting the number of players with a certain position listed in the roster.

