NFL
2022 NFL season: Week 7 fantasy football matchups
NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. Considering his draft cost, Herbert has been a big disappointment for fantasy so far this season; he has scored fewer than 15 fantasy points in three of the last four weeks and has yet to score 25 points in a game. However, he should have a big week against a Seahawks defense that is allowing the third-most yards per pass attempt and the 10th-most fantasy points in the NFL to quarterbacks. Herbert should have no problem throwing a few touchdowns in this matchup as the Seahawks are allowing 37.0 points per game to opponents on the road in 2022.
NFL
RB Index, Week 7: Do NOT let these seven running backs hit free agency in the coming NFL offseason
A number of accomplished running backs are set to hit free agency in the 2023 NFL offseason, but their current teams don't have to say goodbye after this season. If a ball carrier has established himself as a key cog in the offensive machine, why allow him to even entertain the idea of playing elsewhere? Instead, give him a new contract!
NFL
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Kickers
You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 7 sleepers
We've hit the seventh week of the 2022 NFL season and what have we learned? As far as I can tell, the only thing we know is that we still don't know much. There are three absolutely, without-a-doubt good teams -- Philadelphia, Buffalo and Kansas City. There's Dallas, which is pretty good, but still has a question or two to answer. The Giants and Vikings are each 5-1 and no one can fully explain how. The Jets are intriguing at 4-2, but because they're the Jets, we're waiting for the other shoe to drop. Then there's everyone else. The NFL has always strived for parity. After six weeks, it's found it.
NFL
NFL and IFAF Bolster Global Flag Football Ambassadors Team in Advance of International Games
The NFL and the International Federation of American Football (IFAF) announced the fourth team of Global Flag Football Ambassadors to amplify and support the long-term growth of the game worldwide. Demario Davis, Stefon Diggs, Lamar Jackson, and Taylor Rapp are among the latest to join an all-star team of men...
NFL
Move the Sticks: Broncos vs. Chargers recap & Top 5 most rugged running backs today
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys break down the Monday Night Football game between the Broncos and Chargers. Then, the pair give their takes on Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen and Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and all the success both players are having this season. To wrap up the show, the guys discuss Bucky's list of the top 5 most rugged running backs today.
NFL
After trading away Christian McCaffrey, Panthers reject idea of 'tanking' in 2022
Christian McCaffrey is headed west. In the running back's wake remains a Panthers team forced to answer questions about its future. The McCaffrey trade did not shock anyone, of course, as it had been rumored since coach Matt Rhule was fired on Oct. 10. In order to pry McCaffrey from the Panthers, interested teams would have to make an "overwhelming" offer, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported last weekend.
NFL
Jim Irsay's comments put onus on other NFL owners to grapple with Daniel Snyder's status
For more than a year, Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has been almost entirely out of sight in the NFL. He has not attended meetings with his fellow owners, popping up only a few weeks ago at midfield before Washington's game in Dallas, with one of his very few allies, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Snyder is in a kind of strange limbo that was not called a suspension but which made him, effectively, persona non grata in the NFL.
NFL
NFL Week 7 bold predictions: Packers lose third straight; Aidan Hutchinson outplays Micah Parsons
Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 7 schedule). The Packers have lost consecutive regular-season games for the first time in the Matt LaFleur era. Aaron Rodgers has not dropped three games in a row since Weeks 11-13 of 2018. That changes Sunday at Washington, as the Commanders hand Rodgers and the Pack another L, with Taylor Heinicke leading the charge in his first start of 2022.
NFL
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (thumb) medically cleared to play, a full participant in practice
The wait is over for Dallas. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been medically cleared to play, head coach Mike McCarthy announced Wednesday. Prescott was also officially a full participant in practice. Prescott suffered a fractured thumb during the Cowboys' Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers, which required surgery and an...
NFL
NFL QB Index, Week 7: HAIKU EDITION! Josh Allen reclaims No. 1 spot; Aaron Rodgers' slide continues
This week, we're breaking away from our normal QB Index formatting to present our ranking of all 32 starting signal-callers in haiku form. Why? Here's a better question: Why not? Let's go. NOTE: Up/down arrows illustrate movement from the Week 6 QB Index. Rankings reflect each quarterback's standing heading into...
NFL
Cardinals great Charley Trippi, who was the NFL's oldest living Pro Football Hall of Famer, dies at 100
On the football field, Charley Trippi could do it all. He could punt, he could return kicks, he could play defensive back, he could throw and, most notably, he could run -- which he did all the way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. One of football's brightest stars...
NFL
NFL's five best offseason trades/free-agent signings: Unbeaten Eagles struck gold on pair of savvy pickups
Last week, I examined the most disappointing trades and free-agent signings from this past offseason. Today, after big performances from several offseason acquisitions over the weekend, I'm feeling a bit more positive. Through six weeks of the 2022 NFL season, here are the five best offseason pickups (arranged in alphabetical...
NFL
Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke 'more comfortable' as he prepares to make return as starter
Taylor Heinicke has been here before. When Ryan Fitzpatrick went down with a hip injury in Week 1 of the 2021 season, it wasn't long before the Washington Commanders -- still known as the Football Team then -- became Heinicke's team. Heinicke started 15 of Washington's 17 games, going 7-8 as a starter and posting a respectable passing line that included a completion percentage of 65 for 3,419 yards and a 20-15 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
NFL
Move The Sticks: Last 4 MVPs looking to bounce back & impactful players despite their stat line
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys look at the last 4 MVPs and how they lost in Week 6. Next, the pair focus on a team that's defense is doing something unique, the Eagles. To wrap up the show, the duo discuss 4 impactful players despite their stat line.
NFL
Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announces Class of 2023 finalists
The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced on Thursday the eight finalists for the Class of 2023. The eight finalists are former NFL linebacker Manti Te'o, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake, former NFL linebacker Rey Mauluga, former NFL offensive lineman Chris Kemoeatu, former NFL quarterback Tony Banks, former NFL offensive lineman Harry Montague-Field, former NFL offensive lineman Larry Warford and contributor Dr. Edison Miyawaki.
NFL
The Evolution of Personnel Groupings and Usage: What is Versatility?
During the 2022 NFL season, more than 60% of offensive snaps have been played with 1 RB, 1 TE, and 3 WR (“11” personnel) and nearly 65% of defensive snaps with 5 DBs (nickel). However, as we hinted in a prior article, the personnel complexities of these groupings go beyond simply counting the number of players with a certain position listed in the roster.
