Saint Paul, MN

Aaron Rodgers has a message for Packers fans

At this point, it’s off to the races for the Green Bay Packers. Sitting three games behind the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles for that top NFC seed, the Super Bowl isn’t looking promising. After some quality starts from this team, it seems that they’re going downhill. In his...
GREEN BAY, WI
Seattle Seahawks workout former Bears WR that Chicago fans desperately want back

The Seattle Seahawks brought in a WR for a workout this week. The Seattle Seahawks brought in a wide receiver for a workout on Tuesday that has been on the mind of many Chicago Bears fans lately. Fans are desperate after seeing the product at wide receiver on the field the past few weeks. The Bears are switching things up at wide receiver this week, but the elevation of Isaiah Coulter isn’t promising.
CHICAGO, IL
Former Chicago Bears Cornerback cut by Houston Texans

The Houston Texans made some roster moves this week, including one that involved a former Chicago Bears cornerback. The Texans were looking to add help at safety earlier in the week. According to Aaron Wilson with KPRC in Houston, the Texans signed safety C.J. Moore to the team’s practice squad. The Texans cut BoPete Keyes from the practice squad to make room for Moore.
HOUSTON, TX
Giants Make Four Roster Moves

Giants signed WR Marcus Johnson to their active roster. Giants signed OT Korey Cunningham and TE Lawrence Cager to their practice squad. Giants released TE Austin Allen from their practice squad. Johnson, 27, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out...
TEXAS STATE
Falcons Make Four Moves, Including Placing CB Casey Hayward On IR

In a corresponding move, the team is releasing DL Kobe Smith from their practice squad as well. Hayward, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Packers back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract in Green Bay before signing a three-year, $15.3 million contract that included $6.8 million guaranteed with the Chargers in 2016.
ATLANTA, GA
Grading the Panthers-49ers Christian McCaffrey Trade

Thursday night, the Carolina Panthers traded running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a 2nd, 3rd, and 4th round pick in 2023 and a 5th round pick in 2024. Was this a good move for Carolina? Here is what our staff thinks. Schuyler Callihan: C+
CHARLOTTE, NC

